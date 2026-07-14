Haoxi Health Technology Limited Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework with NOVA MEDIA to Develop An AI Digital Marketing System

BEIJING, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solutions provider specializing in one-stop digital marketing services for the health and wellness industry, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NOVA MEDIA, a technology company with expertise in AI digital humans and generative AI.



Under the agreement, NOVA MEDIA will develop an AI digital marketing system (the “System") for HAO that is designed to support content production through AI-enabled tools and standardized workflows.



The System will integrate AI digital human technology, automated content generation, and end-to-end workflow automation to support HAO's health-industry marketing operations. By leveraging NOVA MEDIA’s generative AI capabilities alongside HAO's industry knowledge, the collaboration aims to deliver advanced AI marketing solutions.



The strategic cooperation framework will focuses on developing automating creative content generation and enhancing intelligent decision-making processes to deliver digital marketing solutions to HAO's vast client base across popular Chinese platforms, including Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo .



The collaboration aims to support HAO's expansion into AI-enabled marketing solutions and builds on the Company's track record of helping healthcare advertisers reduce costs, increase efficiency, and acquire customers through innovative online marketing strategies.



About Haoxi Health Technology Limited

Haoxi Health Technology Limited is a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solution provider specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, particularly in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular Chinese platforms. For more information, visit: http://ir.haoximedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@haoximedia.com