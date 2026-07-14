Liquid Cooling Leaders: Vertiv, CoolIT Systems, Submer Technologies, GRC, and Asetek Drive Market through Integrated Solutions

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market is experiencing significant expansion forecasts, with values projected to rise from USD 7.28 billion in 2025 to USD 10.24 billion by 2032, driven by a steady CAGR of 4.99%. Liquid cooling is emerging as a critical strategy in data center design, responding to demands driven by AI power densities, performance-optimized workloads, and escalating rack-level power requirements. These factors redefine the standard cooling model, elevating liquid cooling systems to pivotal engineering choices with impacts on uptime, deployment speed, and operational stability.
Market Trends: Standardization and Industrialization
Liquid cooling is transitioning from bespoke engineering solutions to standardized, scalable operations. Modern deployments exhibit closer alignments between IT hardware and facility engineering, emphasizing modularity and standardization to reduce integration risks. These developments enhance decision-making for strategic planning, providing valuable insights to leverage competitive advantages and efficiently utilize resources.
Operational Reliability and Sustainability
Operators now focus on managing liquid cooling at scale, addressing operational considerations like coolant chemistry and sensor calibration. The shift from questioning leak risks to emphasizing systematic operations underlines industry maturity. Sustainability and heat reuse are becoming increasingly practical, aligning with strategic planning and compliance objectives, helping organizations identify new opportunities while maintaining eco-friendly practices.
Regional Dynamics: Accelerated Adoption and Strategic Planning
Regionally specific factors such as efficiency policies, climate, and supply chain variances critically impact adoption strategies. Americas focus on high-density deployments standardized across campuses, heavily influenced by AI infrastructure growth. EMEA regions balance energy efficiency with regulatory rigor, emphasizing clear design documentation and sustainability potential. Asia-Pacific showcases varied adoption patterns responsive to local data center markets' maturity and growth outlook. Understanding these regional dynamics aids in identifying market entry strategies and gaining competitive edges.
Tariff Implications: Sourcing and Design Choices
Anticipated U.S. tariff conditions in 2025 are poised to influence liquid cooling choices by affecting equipment costs and supply chain decisions. Potential pricing impacts and procurement risks necessitate adaptive sourcing strategies. Vendors could respond with modular solutions to maintain flexibility amidst uncertain costs, thus preserving future growth options while minimizing over-commitment risks.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Liquid cooling continues to rise in importance, driven by AI and high-density computing needs, cementing its status as a mainstream infrastructure choice.
- Standardization and operational scalability demand close benchmarking of IT hardware integration, influencing strategic planning and operational decision-making.
- Tariff-driven uncertainties are reshaping sourcing strategies and accelerating the move towards modular, adaptable infrastructure solutions.
- Region-specific conditions highlight the importance of localized strategies aligned with policy and market expectations to provide a competitive advantage.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$10.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Component
8.1. Chillers
8.2. Cold Plates
8.3. Distribution Units
8.4. Heat Exchangers
8.5. Manifolds
8.6. Pumps
9. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Cooling Technology
9.1. Direct To Chip Cooling
9.1.1. Closed Loop
9.1.2. Open Loop
9.2. Immersion Cooling
9.2.1. Single Phase
9.2.2. Two Phase
9.3. Rear Door Heat Exchanger
10. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Flow Type
10.1. Single Phase
10.2. Two Phase
11. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Liquid Type
11.1. Dielectric Fluid
11.2. Water
12. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Deployment
12.1. New Build
12.2. Retrofit
13. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Rack Density
13.1. 15 To 30 Kw
13.2. 30 To 45 Kw
13.3. Over 45 Kw
13.4. Under 15 Kw
14. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by End User
14.1. Colocation
14.2. Enterprise
14.3. Hpc
14.4. Hyperscale
14.5. Telecom
15. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Region
15.1. Americas
15.1.1. North America
15.1.2. Latin America
15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
15.2.1. Europe
15.2.2. Middle East
15.2.3. Africa
15.3. Asia-Pacific
16. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Group
16.1. ASEAN
16.2. GCC
16.3. European Union
16.4. BRICS
16.5. G7
16.6. NATO
17. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Country
17.1. United States
17.2. Canada
17.3. Mexico
17.4. Brazil
17.5. United Kingdom
17.6. Germany
17.7. France
17.8. Russia
17.9. Italy
17.10. Spain
17.11. China
17.12. India
17.13. Japan
17.14. Australia
17.15. South Korea
18. United States Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market
19. China Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market
20. Competitive Landscape
20.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
20.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
20.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
20.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
20.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
20.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
20.5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
20.6. Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.
20.7. Arista Networks, Inc.
20.8. Asetek A/S
20.9. Cisco Systems, Inc.
20.10. ColdQuanta Inc.
20.11. CoolIT Systems Inc.
20.12. Dell Technologies Inc.
20.13. Eaton Corporation plc
20.14. EXA Infrastructure
20.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
20.16. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
20.17. IBM Corporation
20.18. Iceotope Technologies Ltd.
20.19. Intel Corporation
20.20. Lenovo Group Limited
20.21. LiquidStack Inc.
20.22. Midas Green Technologies Pty Ltd.
20.23. Munters Group AB
20.24. NVIDIA Corporation
20.25. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
20.26. Schneider Electric SE
20.27. STULZ GmbH
20.28. Submer Technologies S.L.
20.29. Vertiv Group Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqtzk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment