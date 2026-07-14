Liquid Cooling Leaders: Vertiv, CoolIT Systems, Submer Technologies, GRC, and Asetek Drive Market through Integrated Solutions

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market is experiencing significant expansion forecasts, with values projected to rise from USD 7.28 billion in 2025 to USD 10.24 billion by 2032, driven by a steady CAGR of 4.99%. Liquid cooling is emerging as a critical strategy in data center design, responding to demands driven by AI power densities, performance-optimized workloads, and escalating rack-level power requirements. These factors redefine the standard cooling model, elevating liquid cooling systems to pivotal engineering choices with impacts on uptime, deployment speed, and operational stability.

Market Trends: Standardization and Industrialization

Liquid cooling is transitioning from bespoke engineering solutions to standardized, scalable operations. Modern deployments exhibit closer alignments between IT hardware and facility engineering, emphasizing modularity and standardization to reduce integration risks. These developments enhance decision-making for strategic planning, providing valuable insights to leverage competitive advantages and efficiently utilize resources.

Operational Reliability and Sustainability

Operators now focus on managing liquid cooling at scale, addressing operational considerations like coolant chemistry and sensor calibration. The shift from questioning leak risks to emphasizing systematic operations underlines industry maturity. Sustainability and heat reuse are becoming increasingly practical, aligning with strategic planning and compliance objectives, helping organizations identify new opportunities while maintaining eco-friendly practices.

Regional Dynamics: Accelerated Adoption and Strategic Planning

Regionally specific factors such as efficiency policies, climate, and supply chain variances critically impact adoption strategies. Americas focus on high-density deployments standardized across campuses, heavily influenced by AI infrastructure growth. EMEA regions balance energy efficiency with regulatory rigor, emphasizing clear design documentation and sustainability potential. Asia-Pacific showcases varied adoption patterns responsive to local data center markets' maturity and growth outlook. Understanding these regional dynamics aids in identifying market entry strategies and gaining competitive edges.

Tariff Implications: Sourcing and Design Choices

Anticipated U.S. tariff conditions in 2025 are poised to influence liquid cooling choices by affecting equipment costs and supply chain decisions. Potential pricing impacts and procurement risks necessitate adaptive sourcing strategies. Vendors could respond with modular solutions to maintain flexibility amidst uncertain costs, thus preserving future growth options while minimizing over-commitment risks.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Liquid cooling continues to rise in importance, driven by AI and high-density computing needs, cementing its status as a mainstream infrastructure choice.

Standardization and operational scalability demand close benchmarking of IT hardware integration, influencing strategic planning and operational decision-making.

Tariff-driven uncertainties are reshaping sourcing strategies and accelerating the move towards modular, adaptable infrastructure solutions.

Region-specific conditions highlight the importance of localized strategies aligned with policy and market expectations to provide a competitive advantage.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Component

8.1. Chillers

8.2. Cold Plates

8.3. Distribution Units

8.4. Heat Exchangers

8.5. Manifolds

8.6. Pumps



9. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Cooling Technology

9.1. Direct To Chip Cooling

9.1.1. Closed Loop

9.1.2. Open Loop

9.2. Immersion Cooling

9.2.1. Single Phase

9.2.2. Two Phase

9.3. Rear Door Heat Exchanger



10. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Flow Type

10.1. Single Phase

10.2. Two Phase



11. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Liquid Type

11.1. Dielectric Fluid

11.2. Water



12. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Deployment

12.1. New Build

12.2. Retrofit



13. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Rack Density

13.1. 15 To 30 Kw

13.2. 30 To 45 Kw

13.3. Over 45 Kw

13.4. Under 15 Kw



14. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by End User

14.1. Colocation

14.2. Enterprise

14.3. Hpc

14.4. Hyperscale

14.5. Telecom



15. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Region

15.1. Americas

15.1.1. North America

15.1.2. Latin America

15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

15.2.1. Europe

15.2.2. Middle East

15.2.3. Africa

15.3. Asia-Pacific



16. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Group

16.1. ASEAN

16.2. GCC

16.3. European Union

16.4. BRICS

16.5. G7

16.6. NATO



17. Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market, by Country

17.1. United States

17.2. Canada

17.3. Mexico

17.4. Brazil

17.5. United Kingdom

17.6. Germany

17.7. France

17.8. Russia

17.9. Italy

17.10. Spain

17.11. China

17.12. India

17.13. Japan

17.14. Australia

17.15. South Korea



18. United States Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market



19. China Liquid Cooling Data Center Infrastructure Products Market



20. Competitive Landscape

20.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

20.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

20.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

20.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

20.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

20.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

20.5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

20.6. Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

20.7. Arista Networks, Inc.

20.8. Asetek A/S

20.9. Cisco Systems, Inc.

20.10. ColdQuanta Inc.

20.11. CoolIT Systems Inc.

20.12. Dell Technologies Inc.

20.13. Eaton Corporation plc

20.14. EXA Infrastructure

20.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

20.16. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

20.17. IBM Corporation

20.18. Iceotope Technologies Ltd.

20.19. Intel Corporation

20.20. Lenovo Group Limited

20.21. LiquidStack Inc.

20.22. Midas Green Technologies Pty Ltd.

20.23. Munters Group AB

20.24. NVIDIA Corporation

20.25. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

20.26. Schneider Electric SE

20.27. STULZ GmbH

20.28. Submer Technologies S.L.

20.29. Vertiv Group Corp.



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