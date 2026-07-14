SOX and ICFR Virtual Conference Registration Open — Two-Day Program on Controls, Risks, and Emerging Best Practices

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOX & Internal Controls Update 2026 (Oct 14th - Oct 15th, 2026)" event has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Two-Day Virtual Conference Explores Emerging SOX, ICFR, ITGC, AI and Automation Trends

Industry experts will share practical strategies, survey insights and real-world lessons to help organizations strengthen and modernize their SOX compliance programs.

As technology, business risks and stakeholder expectations continue to evolve, organizations face growing pressure to maintain effective Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) programs. A two-day virtual conference will provide an in-depth update on the current SOX environment, including recurring control challenges, emerging technology applications and leading practices for improving program effectiveness.

Led by national accounting firm experts, the conference will combine technical guidance with practical perspectives from industry professionals. Attendees will gain access to current survey findings, candid panel discussions and real-world examples designed to support stronger, more efficient and sustainable internal control programs.

The agenda will examine common ICFR and information technology general controls (ITGC) trouble spots, including issues that can lead to deficiencies, recurring remediation efforts and increased compliance costs. Speakers will discuss strategies for identifying control weaknesses, addressing root causes and reducing the likelihood that issues will reappear in future testing cycles.

Sessions will also explore the growing influence of artificial intelligence and automation on SOX compliance. Participants will review practical examples of how organizations are incorporating technology-enabled controls, automated testing and data-driven processes into their control environments. The program will address opportunities to improve consistency and efficiency while maintaining appropriate governance, oversight and documentation.

Industry panel discussions will give attendees an opportunity to compare approaches with peers and benchmark their SOX programs against current practices. These conversations will highlight lessons learned from implementation, remediation and transformation initiatives, offering actionable insights that participants can apply within their own organizations.

The virtual format is designed for professionals involved in SOX compliance, internal audit, accounting, financial reporting, risk management, information technology, governance and internal controls. Across two days, participants will receive timely guidance to help them respond to changing risks, streamline control activities and prepare their SOX programs for future business and regulatory demands.

Learning Objectives

Apply current ICFR and SOX lessons, leading practices and survey insights to enhance the organization’s control environment.

Identify common ITGC challenges and evaluate practical strategies for remediation and prevention.

Assess emerging SOX trends, including the impact of artificial intelligence, automation and technology-enabled controls.

Evaluate opportunities to strengthen governance, documentation, testing and oversight as control processes become more automated.

Compare SOX program approaches through industry panel discussions and benchmark existing practices against current market trends.

By blending technical updates, expert analysis and peer perspectives, the conference will equip attendees with practical strategies for strengthening SOX compliance and ICFR performance. Participants will leave with a clearer understanding of today’s most significant control risks and the steps organizations can take to build more resilient, efficient and technology-enabled compliance programs.

Continuing Professional Education: Participants can earn up to 16 CPE credits.



Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda:





Agenda: DAY 1

8:45-10:55 ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices

Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design

Controls related to significant unusual transactions

Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program

10:55-11:10 Break

11:10-12:25 IT General Controls: Demystified

ITGC Scoping for SOX Compliance

Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics

SOX Challenges in the Cloud

New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients

12:25-1:00 Lunch Break

1:00-2:15 Industry Panel Discussion

The panelists will share their experiences dealing with recent issues at their own organizations - this session will be driven by audience Q&A

2:15-2:25 Break

2:25-3:35 Dealing With Material Weaknesses

When things go wrong

Trends and patterns

Evaluate your auditor

Methods that work

3:35-3:40 Break

3:40-4:50 SOX Transformation: Case Study

What prompted the need for transformation

The Process

Pain Points

Insights and efficiencies realized

Tech/automation considerations

The people: internal group/external auditors

What you would do differently

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45-10:00 KPMG Insights on SOX Trends

10:00-10:15 Break

10:15-11:25 SOX Automation Use Cases

Ideation to Build to Monitoring

11:25-11:50 Break

11:50-1:10 SOX FAQs

Filing status and SOX Requirements

Internal Controls Disclosures

Deficiency Assessments

COSO Framework

Information Produced by Entity

1:10-1:50 Lunch

1:50-3:00 Third Party Risk Management

3:00-3:15 Break

3:15-4:40 SOX Testing: Best Practices



Speakers

Will Abee, Deloitte, Accounting & Reporting Advisory Manager

Dylan Fahy, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Chad Ware, Protiviti, Director

Lauren Massey, PwC, Partner

Debbie Biddle-Castillo, Baker Tilly, Principal

Industry Panelists, from Google, Bloom Energy and Tegna

Andrew Willis, Protiviti, Managing Director

Angela Barcelos, CFGI, Partner

Maddie Barayan, Baker Tilly, Senior Manager, Risk Advisory

Abby Coehn, Deloitte, Managing Director

Sue King, KPMG, SOX Offering Lead

Neil White, Deloitte, Partner, Global Internal Audit Analytics Leader

Julius Hart, PwC, Senior Manager



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx1fbm

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