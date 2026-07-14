SOX and ICFR Virtual Conference Registration Open — Two-Day Program on Controls, Risks, and Emerging Best Practices

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOX & Internal Controls Update 2026 (Oct 14th - Oct 15th, 2026)" event has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Two-Day Virtual Conference Explores Emerging SOX, ICFR, ITGC, AI and Automation Trends
Industry experts will share practical strategies, survey insights and real-world lessons to help organizations strengthen and modernize their SOX compliance programs.
As technology, business risks and stakeholder expectations continue to evolve, organizations face growing pressure to maintain effective Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) programs. A two-day virtual conference will provide an in-depth update on the current SOX environment, including recurring control challenges, emerging technology applications and leading practices for improving program effectiveness.
Led by national accounting firm experts, the conference will combine technical guidance with practical perspectives from industry professionals. Attendees will gain access to current survey findings, candid panel discussions and real-world examples designed to support stronger, more efficient and sustainable internal control programs.
The agenda will examine common ICFR and information technology general controls (ITGC) trouble spots, including issues that can lead to deficiencies, recurring remediation efforts and increased compliance costs. Speakers will discuss strategies for identifying control weaknesses, addressing root causes and reducing the likelihood that issues will reappear in future testing cycles.
Sessions will also explore the growing influence of artificial intelligence and automation on SOX compliance. Participants will review practical examples of how organizations are incorporating technology-enabled controls, automated testing and data-driven processes into their control environments. The program will address opportunities to improve consistency and efficiency while maintaining appropriate governance, oversight and documentation.
Industry panel discussions will give attendees an opportunity to compare approaches with peers and benchmark their SOX programs against current practices. These conversations will highlight lessons learned from implementation, remediation and transformation initiatives, offering actionable insights that participants can apply within their own organizations.
The virtual format is designed for professionals involved in SOX compliance, internal audit, accounting, financial reporting, risk management, information technology, governance and internal controls. Across two days, participants will receive timely guidance to help them respond to changing risks, streamline control activities and prepare their SOX programs for future business and regulatory demands.
Learning Objectives
- Apply current ICFR and SOX lessons, leading practices and survey insights to enhance the organization’s control environment.
- Identify common ITGC challenges and evaluate practical strategies for remediation and prevention.
- Assess emerging SOX trends, including the impact of artificial intelligence, automation and technology-enabled controls.
- Evaluate opportunities to strengthen governance, documentation, testing and oversight as control processes become more automated.
- Compare SOX program approaches through industry panel discussions and benchmark existing practices against current market trends.
By blending technical updates, expert analysis and peer perspectives, the conference will equip attendees with practical strategies for strengthening SOX compliance and ICFR performance. Participants will leave with a clearer understanding of today’s most significant control risks and the steps organizations can take to build more resilient, efficient and technology-enabled compliance programs.
Continuing Professional Education: Participants can earn up to 16 CPE credits.
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45-10:55 ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices
- Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design
- Controls related to significant unusual transactions
- Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program
10:55-11:10 Break
11:10-12:25 IT General Controls: Demystified
- ITGC Scoping for SOX Compliance
- Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics
- SOX Challenges in the Cloud
- New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients
12:25-1:00 Lunch Break
1:00-2:15 Industry Panel Discussion
- The panelists will share their experiences dealing with recent issues at their own organizations - this session will be driven by audience Q&A
2:15-2:25 Break
2:25-3:35 Dealing With Material Weaknesses
- When things go wrong
- Trends and patterns
- Evaluate your auditor
- Methods that work
3:35-3:40 Break
3:40-4:50 SOX Transformation: Case Study
- What prompted the need for transformation
- The Process
- Pain Points
- Insights and efficiencies realized
- Tech/automation considerations
- The people: internal group/external auditors
- What you would do differently
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45-10:00 KPMG Insights on SOX Trends
10:00-10:15 Break
10:15-11:25 SOX Automation Use Cases
- Ideation to Build to Monitoring
11:25-11:50 Break
11:50-1:10 SOX FAQs
- Filing status and SOX Requirements
- Internal Controls Disclosures
- Deficiency Assessments
- COSO Framework
- Information Produced by Entity
1:10-1:50 Lunch
1:50-3:00 Third Party Risk Management
3:00-3:15 Break
3:15-4:40 SOX Testing: Best Practices
Speakers
Will Abee, Deloitte, Accounting & Reporting Advisory Manager
Dylan Fahy, Deloitte, Senior Manager
Chad Ware, Protiviti, Director
Lauren Massey, PwC, Partner
Debbie Biddle-Castillo, Baker Tilly, Principal
Industry Panelists, from Google, Bloom Energy and Tegna
Andrew Willis, Protiviti, Managing Director
Angela Barcelos, CFGI, Partner
Maddie Barayan, Baker Tilly, Senior Manager, Risk Advisory
Abby Coehn, Deloitte, Managing Director
Sue King, KPMG, SOX Offering Lead
Neil White, Deloitte, Partner, Global Internal Audit Analytics Leader
Julius Hart, PwC, Senior Manager
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx1fbm
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