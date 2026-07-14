Two-Day Virtual U.S. GAAP Conference to Deliver Critical Accounting Standards and Financial Reporting Updates

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2026 (Nov 18th - Nov 19th, 2026)" event has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Finance and accounting professionals can earn up to 16 CPE credits while exploring recent U.S. GAAP developments, implementation challenges and emerging reporting requirements.
A comprehensive two-day virtual conference will provide finance and accounting professionals with timely insights into significant U.S. GAAP updates and the latest developments affecting corporate financial reporting. Designed to help participants navigate a rapidly changing accounting environment, the program will examine recent guidance, interpretations, amendments and implementation issues.
Accounting standards continue to evolve as organizations address new reporting requirements, transition provisions and complex application questions. This virtual accounting conference offers a focused technical update to help professionals remain current, assess potential business impacts and prepare for future financial reporting changes.
Big Four specialists and other leading technical accounting experts will share perspectives on recent standard-setting activity and the areas generating significant complexity in practice. Sessions will connect technical accounting requirements with practical considerations for corporate reporting, enabling participants to evaluate how current and upcoming developments may affect their organizations.
The conference is relevant for accounting and finance leaders, corporate controllers, financial reporting professionals, auditors and other practitioners responsible for interpreting and applying U.S. GAAP. The virtual format enables attendees to access expert-led technical accounting education while gaining actionable information that can support reporting accuracy, compliance and implementation planning.
Throughout the two-day program, speakers will address key timelines, transition requirements and operational considerations associated with upcoming accounting standards. Focused discussions will highlight potential implementation challenges and help participants identify areas that may require additional analysis, internal coordination, process changes or enhanced financial reporting controls.
Learning Objectives
- Develop a current understanding of significant U.S. GAAP updates, amendments and interpretations.
- Identify important effective dates, transition requirements and practical considerations for upcoming accounting standards.
- Evaluate how recent standard-setting activity may affect corporate financial statements and reporting processes.
- Recognize complex accounting issues that may require early planning, technical analysis or cross-functional collaboration.
- Strengthen the ability to anticipate implementation challenges and prepare for future financial reporting changes.
By combining technical guidance with practical insights, the conference will help attendees build a clearer view of the current U.S. GAAP landscape. Participants will leave better equipped to communicate accounting implications, support informed decision-making and contribute to effective implementation strategies within their organizations.
The program also provides a valuable opportunity for professionals to refresh their technical accounting knowledge and stay informed about issues influencing financial reporting. With content delivered by experienced specialists, attendees can gain relevant perspectives on both immediate requirements and developments likely to shape future reporting periods.
Continuing Professional Education: Participants can earn up to 16 CPE credits during the two-day virtual conference.
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45-10:05 Financial Accounting Update
- Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)
- Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company
10:05-10:15 Break
10:15-11:40 GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance
- Define key AI terms
- Demystifying the different forms of AI
- Practical use-cases today
- Exciting use-cases for tomorrow
- Strategies for approach AI adoption
11:40-12:25 Break
12:25-1:45 Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases
- Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases
- How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud
1:45-1:55 Lunch Break
1:55-3:10 Select ASUs: Deeper Dive
3:10-3:20 Break
3:20-4:40 SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Risk assessment refresh
- Significant transactions and events
- SOX modernization and optimization
- Information used in controls
- Deficiencies & severity assessment
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45-10:05 SEC Update
- SEC Rulemaking agenda
- Proposed rules
- Pay vs Performance
- Staff Guidance
- Comment Letter trends
- MD&A
- ESG
- Climate disclosures status
- XBRL Tagging Issues
10:05-10:20 Break
10:20-11:35 Budgeting & Forecasting Best Practices
- Proven methods to build more accurate and agile budgets and forecasts
- How leading companies are adapting their models in fast-changing environments
- Connecting budget to strategy
- How to avoid common pitfalls
- Metrics and KPIs
11:35-11:45 Break
11:45-12:35 CFO Survey Results
- Key global trends
- Revenue growth optimism
- Improved financial forecasting
- Digital finance transformation
- Regional insights
12:35-1:15 Break
1:15-2:10 Tax Update
- One Big Beautiful Bill Act
- Legislative News
2:10-2:20 Break
2:20-3:40 Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues
- Contract modifications
- Identifying performance obligations
- Significant financing component
- Contingent revenue
- Performance obligations over time
- Costs to obtain a contract
3:40-3:50 Break
3:50-4:50 Cybersecurity Update
- New SEC Guidance on Information Security
- Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases
- What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, linkedin scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials
- Social engineering attacks
- What you can do - active management
Speakers
Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager
Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A
Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner
Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager
Alex Brosseau, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy
Amar Shah, Riveron, Managing Director
Nick Damianides, FTI Consulting, Director
Kevin Donofrio, KPMG, Director
Rich Daisley, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group
V.K. Varadha, Riveron, Director
Kizzy Guft, Protiviti, Managing Director
Shawn Seasongood, Protiviti, Managing Director
Devin Zeller, Protiviti, Director
Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director
Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yflry
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.