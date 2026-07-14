Two-Day Virtual U.S. GAAP Conference to Deliver Critical Accounting Standards and Financial Reporting Updates

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2026 (Nov 18th - Nov 19th, 2026)" event has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finance and accounting professionals can earn up to 16 CPE credits while exploring recent U.S. GAAP developments, implementation challenges and emerging reporting requirements.

A comprehensive two-day virtual conference will provide finance and accounting professionals with timely insights into significant U.S. GAAP updates and the latest developments affecting corporate financial reporting. Designed to help participants navigate a rapidly changing accounting environment, the program will examine recent guidance, interpretations, amendments and implementation issues.

Accounting standards continue to evolve as organizations address new reporting requirements, transition provisions and complex application questions. This virtual accounting conference offers a focused technical update to help professionals remain current, assess potential business impacts and prepare for future financial reporting changes.

Big Four specialists and other leading technical accounting experts will share perspectives on recent standard-setting activity and the areas generating significant complexity in practice. Sessions will connect technical accounting requirements with practical considerations for corporate reporting, enabling participants to evaluate how current and upcoming developments may affect their organizations.

The conference is relevant for accounting and finance leaders, corporate controllers, financial reporting professionals, auditors and other practitioners responsible for interpreting and applying U.S. GAAP. The virtual format enables attendees to access expert-led technical accounting education while gaining actionable information that can support reporting accuracy, compliance and implementation planning.

Throughout the two-day program, speakers will address key timelines, transition requirements and operational considerations associated with upcoming accounting standards. Focused discussions will highlight potential implementation challenges and help participants identify areas that may require additional analysis, internal coordination, process changes or enhanced financial reporting controls.

Learning Objectives

Develop a current understanding of significant U.S. GAAP updates, amendments and interpretations.

Identify important effective dates, transition requirements and practical considerations for upcoming accounting standards.

Evaluate how recent standard-setting activity may affect corporate financial statements and reporting processes.

Recognize complex accounting issues that may require early planning, technical analysis or cross-functional collaboration.

Strengthen the ability to anticipate implementation challenges and prepare for future financial reporting changes.

By combining technical guidance with practical insights, the conference will help attendees build a clearer view of the current U.S. GAAP landscape. Participants will leave better equipped to communicate accounting implications, support informed decision-making and contribute to effective implementation strategies within their organizations.

The program also provides a valuable opportunity for professionals to refresh their technical accounting knowledge and stay informed about issues influencing financial reporting. With content delivered by experienced specialists, attendees can gain relevant perspectives on both immediate requirements and developments likely to shape future reporting periods.

Continuing Professional Education: Participants can earn up to 16 CPE credits during the two-day virtual conference.





Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45-10:05 Financial Accounting Update

Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)

Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company

10:05-10:15 Break

10:15-11:40 GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Define key AI terms

Demystifying the different forms of AI

Practical use-cases today

Exciting use-cases for tomorrow

Strategies for approach AI adoption

11:40-12:25 Break

12:25-1:45 Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases

Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases

How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud

1:45-1:55 Lunch Break

1:55-3:10 Select ASUs: Deeper Dive

3:10-3:20 Break

3:20-4:40 SOX & Internal Controls Update

Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

SOX modernization and optimization

Information used in controls

Deficiencies & severity assessment

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45-10:05 SEC Update

SEC Rulemaking agenda

Proposed rules

Pay vs Performance

Staff Guidance

Comment Letter trends

MD&A

ESG

Climate disclosures status

XBRL Tagging Issues

10:05-10:20 Break

10:20-11:35 Budgeting & Forecasting Best Practices

Proven methods to build more accurate and agile budgets and forecasts

How leading companies are adapting their models in fast-changing environments

Connecting budget to strategy

How to avoid common pitfalls

Metrics and KPIs

11:35-11:45 Break

11:45-12:35 CFO Survey Results

Key global trends

Revenue growth optimism

Improved financial forecasting

Digital finance transformation

Regional insights

12:35-1:15 Break

1:15-2:10 Tax Update

One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Legislative News

2:10-2:20 Break

2:20-3:40 Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues

Contract modifications

Identifying performance obligations

Significant financing component

Contingent revenue

Performance obligations over time

Costs to obtain a contract

3:40-3:50 Break

3:50-4:50 Cybersecurity Update

New SEC Guidance on Information Security

Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases

What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, linkedin scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials

Social engineering attacks

What you can do - active management

Speakers

Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A

Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner

Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager

Alex Brosseau, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy

Amar Shah, Riveron, Managing Director

Nick Damianides, FTI Consulting, Director

Kevin Donofrio, KPMG, Director

Rich Daisley, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group

V.K. Varadha, Riveron, Director

Kizzy Guft, Protiviti, Managing Director

Shawn Seasongood, Protiviti, Managing Director

Devin Zeller, Protiviti, Director

Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director

Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yflry

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