AI in Mining Market to Surge from USD 2.60 Billion in 2025 to USD 9.93 Billion by 2032

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Mining Market by Offering, Mining Type, Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global AI in mining market is forecasted to expand from USD 2.60 billion in 2025 to USD 9.93 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the period. This significant growth is propelled by the swift digital transformation within the mining sector, facilitated by the increasing use of IoT, cloud computing, and 5G connectivity. The adoption of autonomous haulage systems, smart drilling, and fleet management platforms is also accelerating automation, enabling remote operations in complex mining locations.

Generative AI Technology Segment Takes the Lead

The generative AI technology segment is anticipated to dominate the AI in mining market by 2030. Its capabilities in boosting operational efficiency, decision-making, and predictive analytics are integral to optimizing mining processes. Generative AI analyzes vast geological and operational datasets to offer actionable insights, simulations, and predictive models. This technology fosters improved exploration, drilling, and extraction strategies by creating accurate 3D models, predicting equipment failures, and simulating scenarios, thus mitigating risks, reducing downtime, and cutting costs.

Moreover, generative AI streamlines design and planning by allowing engineers to test strategies virtually. It enhances environmental compliance and safety management with predictive alerts and tailings management. The fusion of generative AI with computer vision and IoT analytics maximizes its value throughout mining operations, offering scalable solutions to operational and strategic challenges. This drives its prominence in the AI in the mining market.

Rapid Growth Projected for the Services Segment

Recording the highest CAGR during the forecast, the services segment is experiencing growth due to mining companies' dependence on consulting, system integration, and managed services to deploy AI solutions. As mining operations face increasing complexity, the need for expert integration of AI platforms with existing equipment and systems is paramount. Services are tailored to meet specific challenges, including predictive maintenance, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The mining sector's shortage of AI and data science professionals is prompting a reliance on third-party service providers for support and continuous model enhancements. Adoption of managed services and subscription models lowers initial investment costs, ensuring a sustainable return on investment through outcome-based contracts. This shift from pilot to full-scale AI implementation amplifies the growth of the services segment.

Asia Pacific: A Dominant Market Player by 2030

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the AI in the mining market by 2030, driven by substantial infrastructure expansion, industrial output growth, and a rising demand for essential raw materials in energy and manufacturing. Countries like China, Australia, India, and Indonesia are spearheading investments in mining modernization to enhance efficiency and productivity with AI technologies, including predictive analytics and autonomous systems.

Government support for digital transformation and Industry 4.0 integration, alongside robust funding for automation, strengthens AI adoption. The availability of engineering talent and advanced digital infrastructure facilitates AI solution integration at mining sites. The region is well-positioned to lead in mineral extraction essential for electronics, EV batteries, and renewable energy sectors.

Extensive primary interviews with industry experts have verified these market growth forecasts. Key players in the AI in mining market include Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hexagon AB (Sweden), among others.

Research Coverage:

This report categorizes the AI in mining market based on various parameters and forecasts the trends to 2032. It provides a comprehensive competitive landscape, identifies key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and includes insights from industry experts.

The report is essential for market leaders and new entrants, offering a strategic understanding of the market and potential go-to-market strategies. It highlights essential factors impacting the market, providing stakeholders with the necessary data to make informed business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Focus on AI-Driven Safety, Efficiency, and Productivity Rising Adoption of Predictive Maintenance and Real-Time Monitoring Solutions High Emphasis on Data-Driven Sustainable Mining Operations

Challenges High Deployment Costs and Integration Complexities Poor Data Quality and Limited Digital Infrastructure in Remote Mine Sites

Opportunities Inclination Toward Digital Technologies to Optimize Mining Operations Rising Adoption of Smart, Connected Mining Practices Reliance on AI for Advanced Geological Modeling and Exploration

Challenges Interoperability Issues Between AI Platforms, Sensors, and Mining Equipment Rising Sustainability Concerns Hindering Tech-Led Mining



Company Profiles

Caterpillar

Komatsu Ltd.

Sandvik Ab

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hexagon Ab

Epiroc Ab

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Trimble Inc.

Abb

Microsoft

Sap SE

Ibm

Rpmglobal Holdings Limited

Liebherr

Groundhog

Haultrax

Micromine Pty Ltd.

Symx.AI

The Tomorrow Companies Inc.

Vrify

Intellisense.Io

Orica Limited

Minesense Technologies Ltd.

Exyn Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/midt7t

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