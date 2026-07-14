Octave to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq New York: OCTV and Nasdaq Stockholm: OCTV SDB), a global leader in software for the world’s mission-critical facilities and infrastructure, will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, before the U.S. financial market open.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To register for the live event, please visit: https://octave-q2-earnings-call-2026.open-exchange.net/

A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the Octave investor relations website at investors.octave.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.octave.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Octave Investor Contact: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, elizabeth.chwalk@octave.com

Media Contact: media@octave.com

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle – Design, Build, Operate and Protect – where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.