MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies™ Expands Core Lineup with New Multi-Vitamin Inspired Betty's Bite-A-Mins

NORWOOD, Mass., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betty’s Eddies™, the all-natural cannabis fruit chews handcrafted for specific health and wellness effects, is expanding its core lineup with the introduction of Betty’s Bite-A-Mins, a daily wellness chew that combines full-spectrum cannabis, CBD, and essential vitamins in one delicious bite. Betty’s Eddies is one of the top-selling and award-winning brands developed and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD).

Developed in response to consumer demand for higher CBD potency options, Betty’s Bite-A-Mins represent Betty’s Eddies’ innovative take on the daily multivitamin category. The new sku features a bright tropical smoothie flavor made with all-natural ingredients and organic fruits. Each chew contains 30mg of CBD along with the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, and Zinc. Delivered in a convenient, flavorful chew, Betty’s Bite-A-Mins offers consumers an easy way to incorporate cannabinoids and wellness-focused ingredients into their everyday lives.

“Wellness has always been at the heart of Betty’s Eddies, and our consumers consistently tell us they’re looking for products that fit seamlessly into their daily routines,” said Sara Rosenfield, Brand Director for Betty’s Eddies. “With Betty’s Bite-A-Mins, we listened to that feedback and created a core product that delivers a higher dose of CBD alongside vitamins many people already take every day. The result is a delicious tropical smoothie chew that makes daily wellness simple, enjoyable, and accessible.”

The launch comes as consumers increasingly seek functional wellness products that combine multiple benefits in a single format. As interest in both cannabinoids and preventative wellness continues to grow, shoppers are looking for convenient products that integrate ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and cannabinoids into their everyday routines. The new sku will be available at MariMed’s Thrive Dispensary locations and other licensed cannabis retailers throughout Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware, Maine, and Rhode Island.

Betty’s Bite-A-Mins joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects, including Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights, Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Ache Away Eddies for pain relief, Ache Away Eddies PM for a pain-free night’s sleep, Betty’s Caramelt Away for cozy melty moments of mellow, and more.

Visit www.bettyseddies.com to learn more about Betty’s Bite-A-Mins and to find a dispensary where they’re available.

About Betty’s Eddies

Betty's Eddies™ all-natural fruit chews are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins. Designed for whatever life throws at you, varieties include pain relief, immunity, energy, sleep and more. Founded in 2014 by medical cannabis patients on a mission to craft the best tasting and most effective edibles, best-selling Betty's Eddies encompass the full spectrum of the plant’s benefits, including natural adaptogens, and are handcrafted in small batches with real organic fruits and vegetables. Find Betty’s Eddies in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Learn more at www.bettyseddies.com .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .



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