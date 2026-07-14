PPHC Strengthens Public Affairs Offering with Hire of Managing Director and Content Specialist

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPHC ("the Company") (NASDAQ: PPHC), a leading global strategic communications provider offering a comprehensive range of advisory services in the areas of Government Relations, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, today announced that Seven Letter, a PPHC member company, has strengthened its New England and Washington, D.C. public affairs offering with the addition of Greg Honan as Managing Director in the firm's Boston office and Esther Lynch as Content Specialist in Washington, D.C.

The appointments come as Seven Letter, PPHC's strategic communications agency with a specialty in bipartisan public affairs, approaches its 20th anniversary and continues to invest in senior talent. Honan's combination of local government communications experience and service in the federal government — from Boston City Hall to the White House — supports both the firm's growing Boston client base and its Washington, D.C. public affairs practice.

Honan brings more than a decade of experience in politics, communications and media to Seven Letter. Deeply rooted in New England, he began his career at the Harvard Kennedy School advising the late David Gergen, former CNN Senior Political Analyst and Professor of Public Service. He went on to serve as Director of Message Planning and Special Assistant to the President at the White House, where he coordinated communications planning for events, trips and interviews for President Joe Biden, and as Chief of Staff to the White House Communications Director. He most recently served as Deputy Chief of Communications for the City of Boston, advising Mayor Michelle Wu and leading her communications, press, digital and speechwriting teams. Greg Honan will work out of Seven Letter's Boston, MA office.

Before his time in government, Honan served as Communications Director at With Honor Action and worked on the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the 2021 Presidential Inaugural Committee. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Elon University and a master's degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he was a John C. Culver Scholar and Belfer International and Global Affairs Student Fellow.

"More than ever, clients are looking for counselors who bring extensive experience to the table and who have been in rooms when decisions are made. Greg's work with Mayor Wu and his experience at the highest level of national politics is already benefiting our clients, and we are pleased to have him as part of our growing Boston practice and presence in New England," said Drew O'Brien, Partner at Seven Letter.

Lynch joins Seven Letter as a Content Specialist in the Washington, D.C. office, bringing experience across three continents. She has supported workforce access policy at Enable UK in Scotland, researched corporate social responsibility and human rights risk at the Mekong Club in Hong Kong, and contributed to ESG strategy at The Estée Lauder Companies. She joins Seven Letter after completing two semesters of the firm's fellowship program. Lynch holds a degree in Political Science and Global Affairs from the University of Notre Dame and speaks English and French natively, with intermediate proficiency in Chinese.

"Greg and Esther represent exactly the kind of talent that keeps Seven Letter moving forward. Greg Honan brings deep experience at the highest levels of government communications, and Esther Lynch has already proven herself around the world and in our competitive fellowship program. We are pleased to welcome them both to the team," said Erik Smith, CEO and founding partner of Seven Letter.

"Our continued investment in senior talent reflects the strength of Seven Letter and their focus on client service. Appointments of this caliber deepen the expertise available to clients across the Group," said Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC.

About Seven Letter

Seven Letter, a PPHC company, specializes in bipartisan public affairs, corporate communications, crisis management, message development and digital engagement, with offices in Washington, D.C., Boston, New York and Los Angeles. Seven Letter Labs combines technology-enabled audience targeting and award-winning creative content to shape reputation, market position and public policy among elite audiences. Seven Letter Insight, the firm's in-house team of data scientists, blends the art and science of communication through qualitative and quantitative strategies to understand consumer intelligence and create and refine compelling narratives and persuasive messages. Seven Letter has been named to the PR News Agency Elite for the last five consecutive years and is a multi-year PR News "Top Places to Work" and PRWeek "Best Place to Work" award winner.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,500 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Market and on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "PPHC". For more information, visit www.pphcompany.com.

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