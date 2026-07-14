Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 94 Day 1 on July 15; Register to live stream

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 94th Emerging Growth Conference on July 15 & 16, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Day 1 - Wednesday

July 15, 2026

11:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

11:20

Introduction

11:25 – 11:55

Africa Bitcoin Corporation (OTCQB: AFBCF) (JSE: BAC)

Keynote speaker: Warren Wheatley -Founder & CEO, and Warren Wheatley, Founder & CEO, and Stafford Masie, Director of Bitcoin Strategy

12:35 – 1:05

Perpetuals.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC)

Keynote Speaker: Patrick Gruhn, CEO

1:10 – 1:40

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS)

Keynote speaker: Glen DeVos, CEO, and Steve Hrynewich, Interim CFO

1:45 – 2:15

EraNova Metals, Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF)

Keynote speaker: Meredith Eades, President & CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: KGEI)

Keynote speaker: Wolf Regener , President, CEO & Director

2:55 – 3:05

Diagnos, Inc. (TSXV: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF)

Keynote speaker: André Larente – President & CEO

3:10 – 3:20

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF)

Keynote speaker: Kimberly Ann, President / CEO

3:25 – 3:35

Generation Uranium, Inc. (TSXV: GEN) (OTCQB: GENRF)

Keynote speaker: Michael Collins – CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Prospect Markets, Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF)

Keynote speaker: Johnny Chen, CEO & Sacha Beharie, IR

3:55 – 4:05

Triumph Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG) (OTC Pink: TIGCF)

Keynote speaker: John Anderson, CEO

4:10 – 4:20

Vivani Medical, Inc., (NASDAQ: VANI)

Keynote speaker: Adam Mendelsohn, Co-Founder, CEO & Director

4:25 – 4:35

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O’Shea, CEO

4:40 – 4:50

Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (OTCQB: QNICF)

Keynote speaker: Johan Lambrechts, Chief Executive Officer

Day 2 – Thursday

July 16, 2026

8:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE)

Keynote speaker: Jessie Jin, Head of Investor Relations

10:15 – 10:45

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX)

Keynote speaker: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, CEO, and Chairman

10:50 – 11:20

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF)

Keynote speaker: Frank Basa, Chairman and CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (OTC Pink: GBBFF)

Keynote speaker: Frank Basa, Director, President and CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF)

Keynote speaker: Jon Wiesblatt, CEO and Director

1:10 – 1:40

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH) (OTCQB: LTHCF)

Keynote speaker: Blake Hylands, CEO & Director

1:45 – 2:15

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)

Keynote speaker: Lindsay E. Gorrill, Chairman & CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Aethlon Medical, Inc. NASDAQ: AEMD)

Keynote speaker: Jim Frakes, CEO and CFO, and Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer

3:10 - 3:20

Freightos, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRGO)

Keynote speaker: Ian Arroyo – Chief Strategy Officer

3:25 – 3:35

CopAur Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: COPAF) (TSXV: CPAU)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Neale, CEO



3:55 – 4:05

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Chris Holden, VP Corporate Development

4:10 – 4:20

Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) (OTCQX: SUMMF)

Keynote speaker: Drew Clark, Founder, President & CEO.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com