Village Farms Unveils Super Toast Bites, a New Line of Cannabis-Infused Gummies

DELTA, British Columbia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today introduced Super Toast Bites, a new line of cannabis-infused gummies that brings the brand’s signature flavours and big-bite attitude into a chewable format. The line arrives in two new product formats: Diamond Bites and Rosin Bites.

Super Toast Bites marks the brand’s first entry into the gummies category. Edibles remain a small but fast-growing part of the overall Canadian market, accounting for roughly 5 per cent of industry sales and up 19 per cent in the first half of 2026.1 With Bites, Super Toast is meeting consumers at different stage of their cannabis journeys, offering the same brand across formats as their preferences evolve.

Diamond Bites

Diamond Bites are toast-shaped, sugar-coated gummies infused with liquid diamonds, delivering a clean, consistent, potent experience. Launching in two of Super Toast’s iconic flavours, Sgt. Pineapple and Strawnana. Each pack features 10 x 10mg THC gummies, individually wrapped to lock in freshness.

Rosin Bites

Rosin Bites are jumbo, sprinkle-coated gumdrops featuring solventless live hash rosin for a more true-to-flower experience. These satisfying layered textured edibles debut in an ultra-tasty Blue Razz flavour. Like Diamond Bites, each pack of Rosin Bites includes 10 x 10mg THC gummies, individually wrapped for freshness.

Paul Furfaro, President of Global Commercial for Village Farms, commented, "Super Toast is built for the on-the-go consumer, and Bites are designed to deliver the next chapter of the brand’s growing lineup of convenience products. Today’s consumers are shopping across categories: they want ground flower or joints one day, a vape or infused pre-roll the next, and edibles whenever the mood hits. We’re excited to welcome Bites into the Super Toast portfolio as a top growing brand in Canada."

Super Toast Bites are now available through licensed cannabis retailers in Ontario, and additional markets in the weeks to follow. For more information about Super Toast Bites, visit supertoast.world

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is a global leader in cannabis, plant-based consumer packaged goods, and sustainable innovation. With a legacy built on decades of Controlled Environment Agriculture expertise and Dutch farming practices, today the Company is one of the world’s largest and most profitable cannabis operators with an asset portfolio that spans over 7 million square feet of advanced greenhouse and indoor cultivation assets.

In Canada, Village Farms operates one of the largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facilities in the world from its production campus in Delta, British Columbia, and exports products to international medical markets. The Company is also a market share leader in dried flower formats and produces and distributes some of the country’s highest quality and best-selling strains, including its flagship Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the most widely consumed strains on the planet. Village Farms’ Canadian brand portfolio includes Pure Sunfarms, Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Super Toast, Pure Laine, Tam Tams and Promenade.

In the Netherlands, the Company is one of only ten licensed operators in the country’s regulated cannabis program, and in the United States its CBDistillery brand is one of the country’s largest independent hemp-derived wellness platforms. Beyond cannabis, the Company’s Clean Energy division transforms landfill gas into renewable natural gas, and it also holds an equity interest in Vanguard Food LP, a private venture pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a premier branded food platform in North America.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com

Danielle Allore

Senior Manager, Communications

Email: dallore@villagefarms.com



1 Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), 2026 retail data (as of June 2026).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eab8e7d5-2afa-4583-8c10-568e543824fd