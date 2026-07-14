Inventus Reports 564 Ounces of Gold Recovered From the Trench 1 Bulk Sample at Pardo

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report final results from the Trench 1 bulk sample at its 100%-owned Pardo “River of Gold” Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

The Trench 1 bulk sample was completed in two processing campaigns. The first campaign, consisting of 2,512 dry tonnes, was previously reported by the Company on March 18, 2026. The recently completed second campaign processed an additional 7,330 dry tonnes, bringing the total to 9,842 dry tonnes.

HIGHLIGHTS

564 ounces of gold recovered, with total gold sales of $3,494,119 exceeding direct bulk sample costs by 53%.



recovered, with total gold sales of exceeding direct Reconciled head grade of 2.05 g/t gold and metallurgical recovery of 87.1%.



and Results demonstrate continued cash flow from Pardo bulk sample operations, even at pilot scale, despite the higher unit costs associated with small-scale bulk sampling.



The reconciled head grade was within 3.3% of the block-model estimate of 2.12 g/t gold, achieving approximately 97% of predicted grade.



Company has now extracted and processed 20,480 tonnes through its bulk sampling programs, recovering 1,549 ounces of gold and further establishing a proven track record of repeatable mining, processing and gold production at Pardo.



Approximately 10,000 tonnes of mineralized material remain stockpiled and ready for processing, with all mining and crushing costs already incurred, plus a further 20,000 tonnes permitted for extraction.





WHY THESE RESULTS MATTER FOR INVESTORS

Wesley Whymark, CEO, comments: “The Trench 1 bulk sample generated approximately $1.21 million in cash flow while delivering 97% of the block-model grade and 87% metallurgical recovery. Across our programs, Pardo has now produced 1,549 ounces of gold from 20,480 tonnes, demonstrating repeatable mining, processing and reconciliation of the shallow gold mineralization. With another 10,000-tonne bulk sample already stockpiled and our maiden resource estimate targeted for Q4 2026, our focus is now on converting this operation into a larger and more continuous development opportunity.”

PROCESSING RESULTS

The 10,128-tonne Trench 1 bulk sample was extracted from near-surface mineralized conglomerate at the Pardo Gold Project and processed at McEwen Inc.’s Stock Mill near Timmins, Ontario. The sample was processed in two campaigns.

The first campaign processed 2,512 dry tonnes and recovered 172 ounces of gold. The second campaign processed 7,330 dry tonnes between May 27 and June 4 and recovered 392 ounces of gold.

Based on the combined results from both campaigns, the full Trench 1 bulk sample is estimated to have a reconciled mill head grade of approximately 2.05 g/t gold and an overall metallurgical recovery of approximately 87.1%.

GOLD SALES AND DIRECT BULK SAMPLE COSTS

Total gold sales from the Trench 1 bulk sample were approximately CAD$3,494,119. Direct bulk sample costs totalled CAD$2,281,108, equivalent to approximately CAD$232 per dry tonne processed and approximately CAD$4,042 per ounce recovered.

Direct bulk sample costs included grade-control drilling, extraction, crushing, hauling and processing. Corporate G&A and Inventus personnel costs were excluded due to overlap with other Company activities.

Gold sales exceeded direct bulk sample costs by approximately 53%, showing that the Pardo bulk sample program generates cash flow while improving the technical understanding of the gold mineralization. Management believes the current cost structure reflects a high unit cost typical of pilot-scale bulk sampling. Potential future larger-scale operations would benefit from enhanced mining efficiency, ore sorting, streamlined haulage, refined scheduling, higher throughput and lower per-tonne processing costs.

TECHNICAL SIGNIFICANCE

Pardo is a paleoplacer gold system where gold distribution can be affected by a nugget effect and local grade variability. As a result, bulk sampling is an important tool for reconciling drill-indicated grade, mining dilution, metallurgical recovery and actual gold production. Notably, the reconciled head grade from the Trench 1 bulk sample of approximately 2.05 g/t gold closely aligned with the block model estimate of 2.12 g/t gold, confirming strong alignment between predicted and actual grades.

The Trench 1 bulk sample provides the Company with additional data to support:

Reconciliation between grade-control drilling, block model estimates and recovered gold.



Metallurgical recovery assumptions under operating mill conditions.



Mining selectivity, dilution and extraction assumptions for the shallow flat-lying gold mineralization.



Cost assumptions for future mine planning and economic evaluation.



The Company’s upcoming mineral resource estimate.





The Company believes that the ability to repeatedly extract, process, and generate cash flow from the shallow gold mineralization at Pardo provides a practical pathway to further de-risk the project while reducing reliance on equity dilution.

NEXT STEPS

Inventus plans to continue advancing Pardo through bulk sampling, drilling, and technical work. The near-term bulk sample program is expected to include:

Processing of the stockpiled 10,000-tonne Trench 1 North bulk sample.



Continued reconciliation of bulk sample results with grade-control drilling and block model estimates.



Integration of bulk sample data into Inventus’s maiden mineral resource estimate, targeted for completion in Q4 2026.



Continued evaluation of ore sorting, mining selectivity and processing options.



Ongoing discussions with potential milling and strategic partners.





For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Wesley Whymark

CEO & Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

Social Media Accounts

https://x.com/InventusMining

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/inventus-mining

https://www.youtube.com/@inventusmining

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587627317147

About Inventus Mining Corp.



Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first significant paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 221 million common shares outstanding.



Qualified Person



The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.



Technical Information



The Trench 1 bulk sample was processed at McEwen Inc.’s Stock Mill, a fully permitted facility that uses a conventional carbon-in-leach “CIL” flowsheet. The bulk sample material entered directly into the ball mill, where feed samples were collected for grade-control purposes. The material was milled through the grinding circuit and then directed into the CIL tanks, where activated carbon adsorbed gold from solution. Tailings were sampled following the final CIL tank discharge to assist with metallurgical reconciliation. Carbon load and circuit inventories were sampled, weighed and assayed before and after each bulk sample campaign to provide Inventus with an in-circuit inventory for reconciliation of the bulk sample.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “if,” “yet,” “potential,” “undetermined,” “objective,” or “plan.” Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study that recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other Indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which applies only as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur within the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.