Tether Marks Five Years with Ottawa Industry Events

Toronto, ON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether is celebrating five years of connecting Canada's cannabis retail community with industry-leading and emerging brands. What began as a platform focused on Budtender engagement has grown into a trusted B2B solution offering events, custom campaigns, and digital content that help over 200 brand partners engage both frontline staff and retail decision-makers. To mark the anniversary, on Monday, August 17, 2026, at the Preston Event Centre in Ottawa, Tether will introduce its first-ever Retailer Exchange during the day, followed by its largest and most attended Sampling Event of the year in the evening.

With Tether’s national community of more than 8,000 retail professionals being 35% decision-makers, including managers, owners, operators, and buyers, the Retailer Exchange was created to connect leaders from across the retail and brand landscape to exchange insights that will shape the future of the industry. Complementing the daytime programming, the evening Sampling Event continues to serve Budtenders who influence consumer education and purchasing decisions. Together, the two events create a complete engagement opportunity for brands looking to strengthen relationships across the entire retail ecosystem.

"We believe the future of cannabis retail is built on stronger connections between brands, retailers, and consumers,” says Lily Nezarati, Director of Sales and Partnerships at Poof. “We're proud to support events like the Retailer Exchange that bring the industry together to collaborate and innovate."

Schedule of Events

Tether’s Retailer Exchange

Running from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Retailer Exchange will feature industry panels, expert presentations, lunch, and high-value networking.

Retail Revenue Driving Strategies will examine how retailers are evolving beyond day-to-day execution to build profitable businesses in a margin-constrained environment. Confirmed speakers include Andrea Feldman-Kohlver, Director of Retail Operations at CANNABIS XPRESS; Janani Nadesananthan, National Director of Retail Sales at IRC Collective; Michael Langburt, President of Groove Cannabis; and Sam Vanderveer, Founder of Full Bloom Advisory.

Brand Growth Strategies from Independents to Key Accounts will explore how commercial and marketing teams align to drive disciplined, scalable growth across retail channels. Speakers for the panel will be announced in the coming weeks.

Attendees will also hear expert presentations on Digital Merchandising in the AI Age from Riel Roussopoulos, Chief Marketing Officer at Poof, and Mergers and Acquisitions from Sam Vanderveer.

Every Retailer Exchange ticket includes admission to Tether's evening Sampling Event, creating a seamless transition for retail decision-makers to connect with brands across categories and experience one of the industry's most recognized Budtender events.

Tether’s Ottawa Sampling Event

From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Sampling Event will welcome Budtenders and retailers for an evening of educational brand activations, product sampling, and B2B networking. The event has become a staple for cannabis brands looking to educate retail staff in the epicentre of cannabis advocacy and has consistently welcomed more than 200 attendees.

Participating brands include Aspire Infusions, Back Forty, Carmel, Claybourne, Divvy, MillRite, Platinum, Purileaf (DayDay, Frank CBD, and NightNight), Snap Back, Social Sessions Chocolate, Tuck Shop, Turning Point Brands Canada (Blazy Susan, Clipper, HoneyStick, PAX, RYOT, and Zig-Zag), with additional brands to be announced soon. The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is also a partner for both events.

Ottawa continues to be one of Tether's most requested markets from both its retail community and brand partners, making it the ideal location to celebrate the organization's five-year milestone. As Tether expands its programming with the introduction of the Retailer Exchange, partners are already seeing the value of connecting directly with retail decision-makers in a dedicated business setting.

"The Retailer Exchange has been an excellent addition to Purileaf's event calendar," says Sergey Mokin, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Purileaf. "It allows us to engage directly with retail decision-makers, showcase our portfolio, and establish long-term trust and collaborative marketing strategies."

Five years after launching its community , Tether continues to evolve its offer to meet the changing needs of the industry, developing new solutions that help brand partners build stronger relationships with retail workers across Canada.

Attendance is strictly limited to individuals 19 years of age or older. Pre-registration is required, and all ticket sales are final. Please note that photography and videography will take place throughout both events. For more information or to register, visit www.tetherbuds.com/events .





About Tether

Tether is Canada's Budtender community, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 8,000 retail professionals from across Canada. By providing its retail community with the necessary education, connections, and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit tetherbuds.com .

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