Pluri Chairman Alejandro Weinstein’s Cumulative Investment Exceeds $17 Million, Ownership Surpasses 30%

HAIFA, Israel, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a biotechnology company leveraging a proprietary cell-based platform across multiple commercial verticals, today provided an update on the cumulative investment and ownership position of its Chairman, Mr. Alejandro Weinstein. Over the past year, Mr. Weinstein has invested more than $17 million in Pluri through a series of investments, including a $1.25 million advance investment made in June 2026 pursuant to an Advance Subscription Agreement, as disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on June 22, 2026 . Mr. Weinstein currently owns more than 30% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares. His growing commitment comes as Pluri advances its transition from platform development toward commercial execution, with an increasing focus on longevity and planned commercial activity in the United States. Alongside this strategic progress, Pluri is seeing strong inbound interest from multiple U.S. parties exploring potential product purchases and technology collaborations based on the Company’s capabilities in reproducible cell production, tailored exosomes and other unique biological components.

Mr. Weinstein is a global investor and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and wellness. As previously reported by Pluri, he has participated in more than 20 M&A transactions and over $5 billion in exits, including transforming CFR Pharmaceuticals into a multinational group acquired by Abbott for approximately $2.9 billion. He began building his position in Pluri after identifying its proprietary 3D cell-expansion platform as a differentiated technology with broad potential and became Chairman of the Board in December 2025.

His interest in the company is based on Pluri’s ability to translate its scientific and technological capabilities into commercial opportunities. As Chairman, Mr. Weinstein has supported a strategic focus on commercialization, disciplined resource allocation and execution across the Company’s platform and business verticals. Pluri is now advancing commercial initiatives in the United States and other markets, reflecting its broader transition from platform development toward commercial operations.

“My commitment to Pluri is reflected in the position I have built over the past year and is based on a clear belief in the Company’s platform, people and assets,” said Alejandro Weinstein, Chairman of the Board of Pluri. “I am convinced that Pluri’s platform holds significant and still largely untapped value, particularly as the Company expands its focus in the rapidly growing longevity sector. The impact of peptide-based medicines, including GLP-1-based therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, highlights the strategic value of precision biologics. Pluri can already produce tailored exosomes with distinct biological cargo profiles. We believe this capability could support a future generation of biologic products and attract interest from strategic investors and pharmaceutical companies. Together with reproducible cell production at scale, this creates a differentiated foundation for commercialization. Pluri’s shift toward commercial execution in the U.S. market, with a focus on longevity, tailored biologics and regenerative solutions, is exactly the direction I believe in. I am committed to seeing this strategy through and helping unlock the full potential of the Company for its shareholders.”

“Alejandro’s cumulative investment is a strong expression of confidence in Pluri’s strategy and long-term potential,” said Yaky Yanay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pluri. “As Chairman and one of our largest shareholders, Alejandro has been actively involved in sharpening our commercial focus and supporting our transition toward market execution. We are seeing strong inbound interest from multiple U.S. parties interested in potential product purchases and technology collaborations built around our capabilities in reproducible cell production, tailored exosomes and unique biological components. His additional investment made in June further reinforces that long-term commitment as we move from platform development toward commercial execution.”

About Pluri

Pluri™ is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global well-being and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of challenges, from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri currently operates in the regenerative medicine, regenerative aesthetics, exosomes, longevity, foodtech and agtech fields and offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its commercial expansion in the United States; opportunities in longevity, tailored biologics and exosomes; its ability to produce tailored exosomes with distinct biological cargo profiles; the potential of such exosomes to support future biologic products; expected interest from strategic investors, pharmaceutical companies and other partners; and Pluri’s strategy, long-term potential and unlocking potential for shareholders. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to execute its commercialization strategy, develop and manufacture tailored exosome products, secure orders and collaborations, satisfy regulatory requirements, protect intellectual property, obtain capital and compete successfully, as well as general market, economic and geopolitical conditions. References to Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are for market context only and do not imply any relationship or endorsement. Except as required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to update these statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com