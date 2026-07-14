Pure DC Launches One of Europe’s Largest Ever AI Infrastructure Projects: Phase 1 (110MW) of an over €7.5 Billion, 550MW AI Campus in Seinäjoki, Begins Fully Leased, with Planning & Power Already Secured

Campus positions Finland at the forefront of Europe’s AI revolution, creating opportunities for innovation, education, entrepreneurship and sustainable community development

Phase 1 will see over €1.5 billion investment for the 110MW AI site, and is already fully leased, creating more than 1,500 construction jobs

The full site will scale to a +€7.5 billion investment, delivering a 550MW AI campus and over 3,000 jobs

Pure DC’s project represents the UK’s largest ever inward investment in Finland





LONDON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Data Centres Group (“Pure DC”), the pan-European and Middle East hyperscale cloud and AI data centre platform, today announced it has launched what will become one of Finland’s largest ever inward investment projects, and the largest ever by a UK company. Phase 1 will see investment of over €1.5 billion for a 110MW AI campus, with the site in Seinäjoki capable of scaling to a +€7.5 billion, 550MW+ campus for AI workloads, subject to the necessary permissions and contracting. Phase 1 is already fully leased, with the substation for the first data hall, constructed and live, and all planning permissions and power requirements secured.

At +€7.5 billion, the full Seinäjoki campus will be one of Europe’s largest ever AI infrastructure projects, helping to put Finland at the forefront of Europe’s AI transition. It will have the capacity to play a pivotal role in supporting the region’s reskilling, education, entrepreneurship, digital growth and energy resilience. In collaboration with its local partner, SDC Ventures, the development will provide over 3,000 jobs during the decade-long construction, driving demand for skilled roles and utilising local companies wherever possible. The project will also improve local electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.

Secretary of State for the UK Department of Business & Trade, The Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP said, “It’s fantastic to see a British headquartered firm thrive on the world stage by delivering the UK's largest inward investment into Finland, cementing our position as a world leader in the AI space.

“Through our Modern Industrial Strategy, we're ensuring the UK remains a leader in AI, setting ourselves apart globally while making sure our trillion-dollar tech sector continues to thrive for decades to come.”

Jaakko Kiiskilä, Mayor of Seinäjoki Municipality, said, “Our partnership between the Seinäjoki region, and Pure DC has been forged over the past two years, and I’m excited to see this part of our regional development strategy come to life. This project will bring major employment to the Seinäjoki area for years to come, and across many skills and trades. As well as the construction jobs and permanent roles there will be many other benefits for the area – business rates and property tax will be reinvested to benefit local residents, waste heat from the data centre will be repurposed for our district heating network, and our partnership will also see Pure DC investing across a number of education and reskilling initiatives. Our joint belief is that this campus can be a catalyst for the creation of an even larger ecosystem of entrepreneurs, supply chain industries, and employment for residents.”

The British Ambassador to Finland, Laura Davies, commented, “I am delighted by this major UK investment into Pure DC’s new site in Seinäjoki - the largest yet by a UK company in Finland. It's an example of the growing role of UK companies in financing and delivering digital infrastructure across Europe, which is a key component of building our shared data sovereignty.

“Not only will this AI data centre campus become one of Finland’s largest inward investment projects, but it will be a critical enabler of scientific excellence, and provide a platform to develop industrial competitiveness, and sovereign capability. Side by side in the top ten of the Global Innovation Index, the UK and Finland already lead the way on AI and AI security, and this kind of world-class compute infrastructure will further support our ability to shape the future of AI for the better.”

“Countries building AI infrastructure over the next decade will shape the global economy for the next fifty years. Finland has all the ingredients required to lead this transformation - world class engineering talent, abundant renewable energy and a culture of innovation that gave rise to Nokia,” said Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO of Pure DC.

“We are not building data centres in Seinäjoki. Together with our partners, including the Seinäjoki Municipality, we are helping create one of Europe’s most important AI ecosystems capable of supporting global tech leaders as well as the next generation of Finnish entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Designated SJK01, the full campus is set within 370 acres and targeted to support over 550MW of IT capacity for mass-scale AI and machine learning workloads. With access to more than 700MVA of renewable power, the campus benefits from exceptionally low energy costs and a highly stable grid. The development strategy is based on repeatable 40MW ‘AI-ready’ modules, built with Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) to support the high-density thermal demands of next-generation hardware.

High density data halls will be developed which are based on a modular design for efficiency, predictability, and speed of delivery. The data halls will offer flexibility for future customer requirements, offering either air-cooled or liquid-cooled solutions. Both cooling approaches use closed-loop systems maintaining zero water use in operation.

Pure DC is committed to working with local communities near current and future operational locations. In Seinäjoki this includes developing a long-term skills pipeline through collaboration with Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences and vocational institutions. It aims to provide specialist skills training with a path to immediate post qualification employment, helping to reskill an area of Finland traditionally associated with forestry and paper-milling. SJK01 will also deploy waste heat management, allowing for district heating programmes.

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds, and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world’s largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints, and regulatory hurdles. We are committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and communities.

For more on Pure DC go to www.puredc.com

For media enquiries please contact: chris.talago@puredc.com or puredc@pagefield.co.uk

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