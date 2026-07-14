Global Glyceryl Glucoside Market to Reach USD 39.0 Million by 2031, Driven by Bio-Based Skincare Innovation

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glyceryl Glucoside Market By Type, Functionality, End-use Industry, Form; Source, Concentration/Active, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glyceryl glucoside market is projected to grow from USD 30.2 million in 2026 to USD 39.0 million by 2031, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. Although glyceryl glucoside remains a specialized market, demand is expected to increase steadily as cosmetics and personal care manufacturers adopt high-performance, bio-based moisturizing ingredients.

Market growth is supported by advances in formulation technologies, biotechnology-derived ingredients and data-driven skincare development. BASF SE and Evonik Industries AG are among the key companies strategically addressing this evolving market. Suppliers are introducing high-purity glyceryl glucoside grades designed to improve ingredient delivery, support long-lasting hydration and satisfy demand for sustainable, clean-label formulations.

Investment in bio-based production and green chemistry is increasing as consumers seek natural cosmetics, luxury dermo-cosmetics and dermaceutical products. This trend is strengthening demand for premium-grade glyceryl glucoside in moisturizers, anti-aging products and skin barrier-repair formulations. Manufacturers are also shifting toward renewable and biodegradable raw materials to address health, environmental and regulatory priorities.

Personalized Beauty, Biotechnology and AI Reshape Product Development

The expansion of personalized and clean beauty creates opportunities for cosmetics manufacturers and specialty ingredient suppliers. Glyceryl glucoside supports the development of multifunctional skincare products, while suppliers can expand their portfolios through sustainable actives, application-specific formulations and biotechnology-based production.

Competitive dynamics are being reshaped by stricter scrutiny of cosmetic formulations, growing expectations for ingredient transparency and demand for minimalist, scientifically supported products. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly used to optimize ingredient blends, predict compatibility and substantiate performance claims. In glyceryl glucoside formulations, these technologies can support targeted product development, improve efficacy testing and shorten innovation cycles.

Advanced formulation technologies are also improving ingredient stability, bioavailability and performance in complex personal care products. Development activity includes microencapsulation, liposomal microencapsulation and alternative delivery systems, as well as co-formulation with hyaluronic acid, peptides and ceramides.

Natural Glyceryl Glucoside Leads the Source Segment

The natural category is expected to lead the glyceryl glucoside market by source, reflecting demand for bio-based and environmentally responsible cosmetic ingredients. Naturally derived glyceryl glucoside produced using plant-sourced glucose and glycerol aligns with consumer preferences for eco-conscious formulations. Adoption by premium cosmetics brands, regulatory support for green chemistry and increased awareness of natural ingredients are accelerating the transition to renewable feedstocks.

Comprehensive Glyceryl Glucoside Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global glyceryl glucoside market by type, including mono-glyceryl glucosides, di-glyceryl glucosides, tri-glyceryl and higher glycosides, and mixed glycosides. Functionality segments include humectants and moisturizing agents, emollients and conditioning agents, texture, stability and processing aids, solubility and compatibility enhancers, and other applications.

End-use industries covered include personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, industrial applications and others. The market is also assessed by form—liquid solutions, powders, formulated blends and other formats—and by natural and synthetic sources. Concentration and active-content categories include low-concentration grades of up to 45%, mid-low grades from 45% to 55%, mid-high grades from 55% to 65%, and high-concentration grades from 65% to 85% and above.

Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study evaluates regional demand, regulatory policies and investment trends, with particular attention to the expanding opportunities in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets.

Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges

Drivers: Rising demand for advanced skincare ingredients; increased focus on hydration and anti-aging products; growing research and development in bio-based and specialty chemicals; and the transition toward sustainable ingredients.

Rising demand for advanced skincare ingredients; increased focus on hydration and anti-aging products; growing research and development in bio-based and specialty chemicals; and the transition toward sustainable ingredients. Opportunities: Expansion of premium and dermatological skincare; rising Asia Pacific demand; innovation in biocatalysis and formulation technologies; and increased use in multifunctional cosmetics.

Expansion of premium and dermatological skincare; rising Asia Pacific demand; innovation in biocatalysis and formulation technologies; and increased use in multifunctional cosmetics. Restraints: High production and formulation costs; limited awareness among small and midsized manufacturers; and competition from substitutes such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

High production and formulation costs; limited awareness among small and midsized manufacturers; and competition from substitutes such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Challenges: Regional regulatory compliance, price sensitivity in developing markets, raw material and supply chain dependencies, and strong competition from established moisturizing ingredients.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent glyceryl glucoside market participants include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, YR Chemspec, Beiersdorf AG, Puri Pharma, Storm Chemical, Incospharm, Nanjing DASF Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Woosung CNT Co., Ltd., Sino Lion Chemical Co., Ltd., Soho Aneco Chemical Co., Ltd., Creative Biogene, DKSH and Shandong Zhishang Chemical.

The competitive assessment examines company business portfolios, products and services, market strategies, contracts, partnerships and agreements. It also evaluates emerging startups and innovation across the global glyceryl glucoside ecosystem, providing insight into product development, strategic investment and market positioning.

Research Methodology and Report Value

Primary research included in-depth interviews with CEOs, directors, managers and other executives from organizations active in the glyceryl glucoside market. Respondents represented Tier 1 companies at 25%, Tier 2 companies at 45% and Tier 3 companies at 30%. By designation, participants comprised directors at 20%, managers at 50% and executives at 30%.

Regional participation included Europe at 30%, North America at 25%, Asia Pacific at 20%, South America at 15%, and the Middle East and Africa at 10%. Market sizing and forecasts through 2031 were developed using top-down and bottom-up methodologies and validated through industry experts, trade associations and official government data.

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, enabling established participants and new entrants to assess opportunities, understand competitive conditions and develop go-to-market strategies. It also delivers actionable intelligence on market drivers, restraints, challenges, regional developments and investment opportunities shaping the global glyceryl glucoside market through 2031.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 337 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $30.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Advanced Skincare Ingredients 4.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Hydration and Anti-Aging Products 4.2.1.3 Growing R&D and Innovation in Bio-Based and Specialty Chemical Ingredients 4.2.1.4 Shift Toward Bio-Based and Sustainable Ingredients

Challenges 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.2.1 High Production and Formulation Costs 4.2.2.2 Limited Awareness Among Small and Mid-Scale Manufacturers 4.2.2.3 Availability of Substitute Ingredients 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2.4.1 Regulatory Compliance Across Regions 4.2.4.2 Price Sensitivity in Developing Markets 4.2.4.3 Supply Chain and Raw Material Dependency 4.2.4.4 Strong Competition From Established Moisturizing Ingredients

Case Studies 5.9 Case Study Analysis 5.9.1 BASF SE Leverages AI-Driven Formulation Platforms to Accelerate Bio-Based Ingredient Innovation 5.9.2 Evonik Industries AG Utilizes AI and Computational Biology to Optimize Glycoside Production and Performance 5.9.3 Beiersdorf AG Applies AI-Powered Skin Research to Enhance Efficacy of Advanced Skincare Ingredients

Industry Trends 5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants 5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes 5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers 5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators 5.2.1 Retail Sales Indicator for Personal Care Market Demand 5.2.2 Raw Material Price Movement Indicator for Glyceryl Glucoside Production Cost Structure 5.3 Value Chain Analysis 5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers 5.3.2 Intermediate Processing & Ingredient Manufacturing 5.3.3 Formulation & Product Development 5.3.4 Customization & Branding 5.3.5 Distribution & Supply Network 5.3.6 End Users & Post-Sales Support 5.4 Ecosystem Analysis 5.4.1 Demand Side 5.4.2 Supply Side 5.5 Pricing Analysis 5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Concentration 5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend, by Region 5.5.3 Average Selling Price Trend, by Form 5.6 Trade Analysis 5.6.1 Export Scenario of HS Code 2938 5.6.2 Import Scenario of HS Code 2938 5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026 5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business 5.10 Impact of 2026 US Tariff – Glyceryl Glucoside Market 5.10.1 Introduction 5.10.2 Key Tariff Rates 5.10.3 Price Impact Analysis 5.10.4 Impact on Countries/Regions 5.10.4.1 China (Asia-Pacific) 5.10.4.2 European Union 5.10.4.3 South Korea 5.10.5 Impact on End-Use Industries

Opportunities 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.3.1 Expansion in Premium and Dermatological Skincare Segments 4.2.3.2 Rising Demand in Asia-Pacific Markets 4.2.3.3 Innovation in Bio-Catalysis and Formulation Technologies 4.2.3.4 Growing Use in Multifunctional Cosmetic Products 4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces 4.3.1 Unmet Needs in Glyceryl Glucoside Market 4.3.2 White Space Opportunities 4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities 4.4.1 Interconnected Markets 4.4.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities 4.5 Emerging Business Models and Ecosystem Shifts 4.5.1 Emerging Business Models 4.5.2 Ecosystem Shifts 4.6 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players



Company Profiles

17.1.1 BASF SE

17.1.2 Evonik Industries AG

17.1.3 Yr Chemspec

17.1.4 Beiersdorf AG

17.1.5 Puri Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

17.1.6 Storm Corporation

17.1.7 Incospharm

17.1.8 Nanjing Dasf Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

17.1.9 Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

17.1.10 Woosung Cnt Co. Ltd.

17.1.11 Sino Lion Chemical Co. Ltd.

17.1.12 Soho Aneco Chemical Co. Ltd.

17.1.13 Creative Biogene

17.1.14 Dksh

17.1.15 Shandong Zhishang Chemical Co. Ltd.

17.2.1 Genechem

17.2.2 Ecsa Chemicals

17.2.3 Dadia Chemical Industries

17.2.4 Gihi Chemicals Co. Limited

17.2.5 Biotop AG

17.2.6 Uniproma

17.2.7 Suzhou Greenway Biotech Co. Ltd.

17.2.8 Chemipan Corporation Co. Ltd.

17.2.9 Suzhou Nmt Biotech

17.2.10 Cosroma

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