Character-Based AI Agents Market to Reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2032, Driven by Immersive Media and AI Companion Adoption

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Character-based AI Agents Market by Type, Interaction Mode, and Application - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global character-based AI agents market is projected to reach USD 0.55 billion in 2026 and USD 5.45 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 46.7% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by the rising adoption of AI-powered virtual companions, interactive non-player characters, digital personas, virtual influencers, and AI-native entertainment experiences.

Advances in emotional AI, contextual memory architectures, generative AI, voice synthesis, avatar rendering, and real-time conversational technologies are improving personalization, interaction quality, and user engagement. Additional growth opportunities are emerging through AI-driven fan engagement, subscription-based companion services, virtual creator economies, and the integration of character AI into enterprise training, customer engagement, digital wellness, education, and simulation environments.

Multi-Modal AI Agents Expected to Record the Highest CAGR

The multi-modal segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the character-based AI agents market between 2026 and 2032. Demand is increasing for AI agents that combine text, voice, avatars, facial expressions, and visual interactions to deliver more immersive, adaptive, and human-like digital experiences.

Enterprises and platform providers are deploying synchronized multi-modal capabilities across AI companions, virtual influencers, interactive gaming characters, and creator economy applications. Continued innovation in generative AI, emotional intelligence models, voice technologies, and avatar systems is strengthening contextual understanding and interaction realism. The growth of immersive digital ecosystems and AI-native entertainment platforms is expected to accelerate adoption throughout the forecast period.

Interactive Storytelling, Roleplay and Narrative Experiences Led the Market in 2025

Interactive storytelling, roleplay and narrative experiences accounted for the largest share of the character-based AI agents market in 2025. Segment leadership was supported by strong consumer demand for participatory digital entertainment featuring evolving storylines, personalized character interactions, and emotionally engaging roleplay.

AI storytelling platforms gained traction across gaming, entertainment, fan communities, and creator platforms. Developments in large language models, conversational AI, and contextual memory systems have increased narrative depth, continuity, and realism. AI-native entertainment ecosystems are also integrating roleplay-driven characters to strengthen engagement and user retention, positioning narrative applications as a major revenue-generating area.

North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2025

North America captured the largest share of the character-based AI agents market in 2025. The region benefits from the presence of leading AI platform providers, cloud infrastructure companies, technology corporations, and AI startups, alongside advanced generative AI infrastructure and high consumer adoption of digital experiences.

Deployment of AI companions, virtual influencers, interactive storytelling platforms, and AI-powered gaming ecosystems has expanded across entertainment and social media applications. Investment in multi-modal AI, synthetic media, and creator economy platforms is supporting ongoing innovation and commercialization. Growing demand for personalized interaction and immersive entertainment is also contributing to regional adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The character-based AI agents market is led by a group of established companies developing conversational characters, digital humans, AI companions, and immersive interaction platforms. Key market participants include:

Character Technologies, Inc. (US)

Luka, Inc. (US)

CHAI RESEARCH CORP. (US)

Inworld AI (US)

Soul Machines (US)

Convai Technologies Inc (US)

UneeQ (US)

Latitude (US)

Kindroid (US)

Charisma Entertainment Ltd (UK)

The market study provides company profiles, recent developments, product offerings, growth strategies, and competitive assessments of these participants. Detailed market share and strategic analysis covers leading players including Character Technologies, Inc., Luka, Inc., CHAI RESEARCH CORP., Inworld AI, and Soul Machines.

Market Segmentation and Research Coverage

The report segments the character-based AI agents market by type, interaction mode, application, and region. Types include fictional character agents, real-world personas, personalized AI companions, and corporate and brand mascots. Interaction modes include text-based, voice-based, and multi-modal systems.

Applications covered include gaming and immersive media, social media and virtual influencers, fan engagement and merchandising, interactive storytelling, roleplay and narrative experiences, and other applications. Regional analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, supported by an ecosystem assessment of key market participants.

The research evaluates principal market drivers, including demand for hyper-personalized digital engagement, expansion of AI-powered entertainment and immersive media ecosystems, and advances in multi-modal generative AI and emotional intelligence models. It also assesses restraints associated with limitations in replicating human consciousness and emotional authenticity, as well as ethical concerns surrounding emotional dependency on AI.

Identified opportunities include AI companion ecosystems for mental wellness and lifestyle support, AI-generated influencers and virtual creator economies, and adoption across education, simulation, and training. Key challenges include maintaining long-term personality consistency and memory accuracy, together with the high computational costs of persistent, real-time interaction.

Research Methodology

Extensive primary interviews with character-based AI industry experts were used to determine and validate market sizes for segments and subsegments identified through secondary research. Primary participants were distributed as follows:

By company type: Tier 1, 20%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 50%

Tier 1, 20%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 50% By designation: C-level executives, 20%; directors, 30%; and other participants, 50%

C-level executives, 20%; directors, 30%; and other participants, 50% By region: North America, 30%; Europe, 20%; Asia Pacific, 40%; and Rest of the World, 10%

Report Benefits

The report provides insights into upcoming technologies, research and development, and product launches within the character-based AI agents market. It identifies attractive regional opportunities, untapped geographies, new software and services, recent investments, and market diversification strategies. The research also delivers an in-depth assessment of competitive positioning, market shares, growth initiatives, and product portfolios across the evolving global character-based AI ecosystem.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 46.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Hyper-Personalized Digital Engagement 4.2.1.2 Rapid Expansion of AI-Powered Entertainment and Immersive Media Ecosystems 4.2.1.3 Advances in Multi-Modal Generative AI and Emotional Intelligence Models

Challenges 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.2.1 Inability to Replicate Genuine Human Consciousness and Emotional Authenticity 4.2.2.2 Ethical Concerns Regarding Emotional Dependency on AI 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2.4.1 Issues in Maintaining Long-Term Personality Consistency and Memory Accuracy 4.2.4.2 High Computational and Infrastructure Costs Associated With Persistent Real-Time Multi-Modal Interactions

Case Studies 5.10 Case Study Analysis 5.10.1 Talkpal AI Scales Language Learning Engagement Using Realtime Tts Solution 5.10.2 Pipecat Enhances Real-Time Voice AI Capabilities Using Inworld AI’S Realtime Tts Technology 5.10.3 ANZ Bank Improves Customer Engagement Using Jamie Digital Human Assistant

Industry Trends 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Porter’S Five Forces Analysis 5.2.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers 5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes 5.2.5 Threat of New Entrants 5.3 Macroeconomic Outlook 5.3.1 Introduction 5.3.2 GDP Trends and Forecast 5.3.3 Trends in Gaming Industry 5.3.4 Trends in Media & Entertainment Industry 5.4 Value Chain Analysis 5.5 Ecosystem Analysis 5.6 Pricing Analysis 5.6.1 Average Selling Price of Character-Based AI Agents Offered by Key Players, by Interaction Mode, 2025 5.6.2 Average Selling Price of Interaction Modes, by Region, 2025 5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027 5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business 5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario 5.11 Impact of US Tariffs - Character-Based AI Agents Market 5.11.1 Introduction 5.11.2 Key Tariff Rates 5.11.3 Price Impact Analysis 5.11.4 Impact on Countries/Regions 5.11.4.1 US 5.11.4.2 Europe 5.11.4.3 Asia-Pacific 5.11.5 Impact on Applications

Opportunities 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.3.1 Increasing Reliance on AI Companions for Mental Wellness and Lifestyle Support 4.2.3.2 Expanding AI-Generated Influencer and Virtual Creator Ecosystem 4.2.3.3 Mounting Adoption of Character-Based AI Agents in Education, Simulation, and Training Environments 4.2.3.4 Rising Integration of Character-Based AI Agents Into Gaming and Metaverse Ecosystems



Company Profiles

Character Technologies, Inc.

Luka, Inc.

Chai Research Corp.

Inworld AI

Soul Machines

Convai Technologies Inc

Uneeq

Latitude

Kindroid

Charisma Entertainment Ltd

Deepbrain AI

Genies, Inc.

Delphi AI Inc.

Dreamgen

Mimic Productions GmbH

Nomi.AI

Talkie

Chatfai

Cognigy

Thefablestudio.Co

Alethia AI

Kamoto Labs Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Meta

Google



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp2l07

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment