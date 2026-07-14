Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market to Reach USD 1.86 Billion by 2030 as Automation and Advanced Rotor Technologies Drive Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Product, Platform, Rotor Design, Intended Use, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global laboratory centrifuges market is projected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2025 to USD 1.86 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate of 2.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing research and development investments, greater availability of research grants, innovative rotor designs, and rising demand for efficient sample processing across clinical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic laboratories.

The growing prevalence of infectious, acute, and chronic diseases is increasing diagnostic testing volumes and demand for reliable sample preparation. Epidemic outbreaks and heightened awareness of infectious diseases are also accelerating laboratory testing requirements. Additional growth factors include expanding cell-based and OMICS research pipelines, higher-throughput workflows, and the integration of automation, digital interfaces, Internet of Things capabilities, remote diagnostics, smart safety functions, and energy-efficient technologies into laboratory centrifuge systems.

Equipment Segment Leads the Laboratory Centrifuges Market

Based on product, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into equipment and accessories. Equipment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, supported by continuous technology upgrades and equipment replacement cycles in research and clinical laboratories. The introduction of centrifuge platforms offering higher speeds, automation capabilities, advanced safety controls, and improved digital interfaces is encouraging organizations to replace legacy systems.

Recurring purchases of accessories, including tubes, bottles, and buckets, also contribute to overall market demand. Product development is increasingly focused on single-use consumables, customizable rotor systems, enhanced rotor selection, and improvements in refrigerated and temperature-controlled platforms for specialized research and diagnostic applications.

Benchtop Centrifuges Hold the Largest Platform Share

By platform type, the market is divided into benchtop and floor-standing centrifuges. Benchtop centrifuges held the largest share in 2025 due to their affordability, operational flexibility, compact footprint, lower weight, and ease of maintenance. These systems are widely adopted by laboratories with limited space, smaller technical teams, or constrained capital budgets.

Benchtop centrifuges support varied sample types and volumes across diagnostics, biochemistry, microbiology, and molecular biology workflows. Their lower cost relative to floor-standing systems is promoting adoption in established and emerging markets. Recent product innovation includes next-generation benchtop and microcentrifuge platforms with energy-efficient operation, expanded rotor options, and smart safety features. Examples include the Eppendorf 5427 R and KUBOTA S500T.

Hospitals Remain the Largest End-User Segment

Hospitals represented the largest end-user segment in 2025. Their leadership reflects substantial testing volumes associated with diagnosis, disease monitoring, treatment decisions, blood separation, plasma analysis, microbiology, and molecular diagnostics. Rising chronic and infectious disease prevalence is increasing diagnostic workloads and encouraging hospitals to invest in automated centrifuge platforms capable of processing samples rapidly and consistently.

Healthcare infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, is further supporting demand. Higher healthcare spending and government initiatives designed to expand diagnostic capacity are increasing the number of hospitals and laboratory facilities requiring centrifuge equipment. Strong demand is also emerging from biotechnology companies, research institutes, academic institutions, and environmental and food testing laboratories.

Asia Pacific Expected to Record the Highest CAGR

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest regional CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid economic development in China and India is driving investment in healthcare infrastructure, scientific research, laboratory capacity, and diagnostic services. Government programs focused on healthcare access, alongside rising public and private healthcare expenditure, are strengthening regional demand for laboratory equipment.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also expanding research, development, and manufacturing operations across China, India, and Southeast Asia. This expansion, combined with growth in hospitals, diagnostic centers, universities, and research institutes, is creating sustained demand for advanced laboratory centrifuges.

Innovation, Market Development, and Diversification

Laboratory centrifuge manufacturers are prioritizing higher throughput, improved rotor performance, user-friendly interfaces, automated controls, remote diagnostics, and compliance with environmental standards. Energy-efficient systems and temperature-controlled platforms are gaining importance as laboratories seek to improve workflow performance while supporting sustainability objectives.

Market diversification is creating opportunities in cellomics, microbiological culture, and point-of-care diagnostics. Modular and portable centrifuge systems are supporting this expansion by enabling deployment across a broader range of clinical, research, and testing environments.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global laboratory centrifuges market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH (Germany), Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), NuAire (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Sartorius AG (Germany), HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), Centurion Scientific (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Haier Biomedical (China), Antylia Scientific, Heal Force (China), Benchmark Scientific (US), and VISION Scientific Co., Ltd. (Korea).

The competitive assessment examines market share, product portfolios, and strategies adopted by leading participants. It also evaluates product development, geographic expansion, application diversification, and investment opportunities across established and emerging laboratory centrifuge market segments.

Research Coverage

The research analyzes the laboratory centrifuges market by product, platform type, rotor design, application, end user, and region.

It evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing industry growth.

It assesses stakeholder opportunities and competitive conditions affecting established and emerging market participants.

It examines micromarkets according to growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to global revenue.

It forecasts segment revenue across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Primary Research Participant Breakdown

By company tier: Tier 1, 35%; Tier 2, 45%; and Tier 3, 20%.

By designation: C-level executives, 35%; director-level executives, 25%; and other participants, 40%.

By region: North America, 40%; Europe, 30%; Asia Pacific, 20%; Latin America, 5%; and the Middle East & Africa, 5%.

Strategic Value of the Market Report

The report supports new entrants and established laboratory centrifuge companies in identifying investment opportunities, evaluating competitive risks, and developing market strategies. Detailed segmentation by end user and geography provides visibility into niche and high-growth opportunities, while analysis of technology trends, demand drivers, market challenges, and competitive positioning supports informed strategic decision-making.

The research also provides insight into demand from hospitals, biotechnology companies, research institutes, environmental laboratories, and food testing facilities. Its coverage of advanced diagnostics, automated sample processing, modular systems, portable centrifuges, and specialized research applications enables stakeholders to assess opportunities throughout the evolving global laboratory centrifuges market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.1.1 Integration of Automation and Robotics in Modern Laboratories 4.2.1.2 Expanding Applications of Laboratory Centrifuges Across Various Workflows 4.2.1.3 Rising Global Diagnostic and Research Volume

4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.2.1 Safety Risks and Cross-Contamination in High-Speed Operations 4.2.2.2 Rising Cost Pressure and Growing Focus on Alternative Technologies

4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research 4.2.3.2 Accelerating Growth Through Smart/AI-Enabled Centrifuges

4.2.4 Challenges 4.2.4.1 Widespread Lack of Formal Training and Operational Complexity 4.2.4.2 Higher Energy Consumption and Greater Environmental Impact

Industry Trends 5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers 5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants 5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes 5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook 5.2.1 GDP Trends and Forecast 5.2.2 Trends in Global Environmental Industry 5.2.3 Trends in Global Healthcare Industry 5.3 Supply Chain Analysis 5.3.1 Prominent Companies 5.3.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises 5.3.3 End-users 5.4 Value Chain Analysis 5.4.1 Research & Development 5.4.2 Manufacturing & Assembly 5.4.3 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sale Services 5.5 Ecosystem Analysis 5.6 Pricing Analysis 5.6.1 Average Selling Price of Laboratory Centrifuges, by Product, 2024 5.6.2 Average Selling Price of Laboratory Centrifuges, by Region, 2024 5.7 Trade Analysis 5.7.1 Import Data for HS Code 842119 5.7.2 Export Scenario for HS Code 842119 5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027 5.9 Trends Impacting Customer Business 5.9.1 Shifting Customer Priorities Amid Advancements in Centrifuge Technology 5.10 Investment and Funding Scenario 5.12 Impact of 2025 US Tariff on Laboratory Centrifuges Market 5.12.1 Introduction 5.12.2 Key Tariff Rates 5.12.3 Key Tariff Rates 5.12.4 Price Impact Analysis 5.12.5 Impact on Countries/Regions 5.12.5.1 US 5.12.5.2 Europe 5.12.5.3 Asia-Pacific 5.12.6 Impact on End-use Industries

Case Studies 5.11 Case Study Analysis 5.11.1 Improving Workflow Through Centralized Centrifugation



17 Company Profiles

17.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

17.1.2 Danaher

17.1.3 Eppendorf

17.1.4 Qiagen N.V.

17.1.5 Sartorius AG

17.1.6 Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

17.1.7 Mettler Taledo Group (Hermle)

17.1.8 Bio-Rad

17.1.9 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

17.1.10 Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG

17.2.1 Centurion Scientific

17.2.2 Haier Biomedical

17.2.3 Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings

17.2.4 Benchmark Scientific

17.2.5 Laby Instruments Industry

17.2.6 Kay & Company

17.2.7 Narang Medical Limited

17.2.8 Remi Group

17.2.9 Vision Scientific Co. Ltd.

17.2.10 Corning

17.2.11 Nuaire

17.2.12 Kubota Corporation

17.2.13 Antylia Scientific (Cole-Parmer India Pvt. Ltd.)

17.2.14 Madison Industries

17.2.15 Boekel Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3q740

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