Bombardier Defense to provide the Global 6500 aircraft for a second special mission program in South Korea

Bombardier Defense will provide two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft for South Korea’s Electronic Warfare (EW) program, in addition to four Global 6500 aircraft for Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) announced in October 2025

The Global 6500 is the platform of choice as nations around the world modernize their air forces, with the performance, adaptability and reliability to meet evolving defense needs

Bombardier Defense is proud to partner with Korean Air to bring unprecedented capabilities to South Korea via these two programs





MONTREAL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense is proud to announce that its Global 6500 aircraft will support South Korea’s Electronic Warfare (EW) program. The Global 6500 aircraft was already selected to be the platform for the country’s Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) program.

Korean Air recently formalized the purchase of two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft for the Electronic Warfare program, and celebrated its collaboration with Bombardier Defense with a signing ceremony in Seoul.

“The Global 6500 aircraft is in demand around the world because of its performance and versatility, and we’re extremely proud that it was chosen for two very advanced, yet different defense missions in South Korea,” said Michael Anckner, Vice-President, Worldwide Sales, Bombardier Defense. “This aircraft is trusted because of its proven military track record, yet it remains highly adaptable as defense needs evolve."

Korean Air’s formal purchase of Bombardier Defense aircraft comes after L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced in October 2025 that the company received a contract to deliver modified Global 6500 AEW&C aircraft to the Republic of Korea Air Force.

The two additional Global 6500 aircraft will perform an EW role, more specifically a Stand Off Jammer (SOJ) mission, which allows for the disruption of enemy electromagnetic signals from a safe distance.

The Global 6500 aircraft is the preferred platform for many nations seeking to increase their airborne defense capabilities. Its long range and ability to operate at high altitude make it ideal for South Korea’s needs as well as the needs of countries around the world. It is the go-to choice for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), multi-role, medical evacuation and head of state transport, and is highly adaptable to the outer-mold-line manipulation required to integrate advanced mission systems and equipment.

About Bombardier Defense

Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier’s portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term partnerships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world’s most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future.

Bombardier Defense is based in Wichita, KS, with a manufacturing presence across North America. Leveraging Bombardier’s highly responsive, worldwide support network, we offer expert maintenance services and tailored support options to our government and military customers. Hundreds of Bombardier aircraft perform critical airborne missions around the world, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more.

For Information

To learn more about Bombardier Defense, visit bombardier.com/defense and follow us on LinkedIn. For corporate news and information about Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), visit bombardier.com.

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