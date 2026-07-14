Solid State Cooling Market Size to Hit USD 2.35 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid State Cooling Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Solid State Cooling Market was valued at USD 0.90 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.35 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.05% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Sustainable, Refrigerant-Free Cooling Technologies Accelerates Market Growth

Growing attention to energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and precise thermal management is leading to increased acceptance of solid-state cooling technologies. In contrast to traditional cooling systems, solid state cooling systems provide an environment friendly solution without any damaging refrigerants along with compactness, quiet operation, low maintenance, and increased reliability. Growing demand for such cooling technologies from sectors including electric cars, medical devices, consumer electronics, automation systems, and supercomputing creates plenty of opportunities for companies due to growing environmental legislation around the world.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Thermoelectric Cooling America

Cooler Master

II-VI Incorporated

Alphabet Energy

RTP Company

Laird Thermal Systems

Kryotherm

MicroCool

Calyos

Ouroboros Technologies

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

TE Technology, Inc.

European Thermodynamics Ltd.

Marlow Industries, Inc.

KELK Ltd.

Crystal Ltd.

Phononic, Inc.

Coherent Corp. (II-VI)

Kryotherm Industrial Coolers

Global Component Sourcing

Solid State Cooling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 0.90 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.05% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Product (Refrigeration Systems, Cooling Systems)

• by Type (Single Stage, Multi-Stage, Thermocycler)

• by Technology (Electrocaloric Cooling, Magnetocaloric Cooling, Thermoelectric Cooling)

• by End Use (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

During 2025, the Cooling Systems category captured the lion's share of the market revenues, comprising around 63.6%, owing to its extensive use in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial devices, and high-performance computing. The Refrigeration Systems category is expected to be the fastest growing one through the forecast period, on account of rising adoption of sustainable refrigeration technologies in various industries such as healthcare and food processing.

By Type

The Single Stage category accounted for the highest market share of about 47.1% in 2025 due to its cost efficiency, small size, and applicability in consumer electronics as well as portable refrigeration. The Multi-Stage category will witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, backed by the growing requirement of improved thermal management in high-end computing, automobiles, and industries.

By Technology

The Thermoelectric Cooling segment held a revenue share of about 70.4% of the total market in 2025 due to factors such as high reliability, smaller form factor, silent operation, and environmental friendliness. On the other hand, Electrocaloric Cooling is estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to developments in the field of electrocaloric materials that are energy-efficient and offer better performance.

By End Use

In 2025, the revenue from the Healthcare segment was around 47.3% due to increased use of solid state cooling technology in vaccines storage, portable refrigerators, laboratory and diagnostic equipment. During the forecast period, the Consumer Electronics segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate because of rising demand for small, quiet, and efficient cooling system in cell phones, laptops, wearables, and other small electronic gadgets.

Regional Insights:

North America had held the largest share of the global Solid State Cooling Market in 2025, holding around 34.7% of the global market share. Investments in healthcare, aerospace and defense industries, consumer electronics, and advanced semiconductors have continued to favor the region. The U.S. has continued to be the regional market leader due to their research and development capacity and innovative thermal management solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rapid pace of industrialization, growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries, growth in electric vehicle manufacturing, and significant investments in the healthcare sector. China, Japan, South Korea, and India have been leading the growth of the regional market.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Laird Thermal Systems launched the SuperCool X Series next-generation thermoelectric coolers, delivering up to 10% higher performance and cooling capacities of up to 400 watts for compact, high-performance applications.

Laird Thermal Systems launched the SuperCool X Series next-generation thermoelectric coolers, delivering up to 10% higher performance and cooling capacities of up to 400 watts for compact, high-performance applications. 2023: Laird Thermal Systems introduced the OptoTEC MSX Series, providing a 10% increase in cooling capacity within a compact footprint for advanced image-sensing applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Solid State Cooling Market Report (The USPs):

SUSTAINABLE COOLING TECHNOLOGY & GREEN THERMAL MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS – Evaluates adoption of refrigerant-free cooling solutions across healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, and precision cooling applications.

– Evaluates adoption of refrigerant-free cooling solutions across healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, and precision cooling applications. THERMOELECTRIC, ELECTROCALORIC & MAGNETOCALORIC TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Provides comprehensive analysis of emerging solid state cooling technologies, efficiency improvements, material innovations, thermal performance, and next-generation cooling architectures.

– Provides comprehensive analysis of emerging solid state cooling technologies, efficiency improvements, material innovations, thermal performance, and next-generation cooling architectures. ELECTRIC VEHICLE, SEMICONDUCTOR & HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT – Examines growth opportunities across EV battery thermal management, semiconductor manufacturing, AI servers, data centers, and advanced computing systems.

– Examines growth opportunities across EV battery thermal management, semiconductor manufacturing, AI servers, data centers, and advanced computing systems. HEALTHCARE, MEDICAL DEVICES & PRECISION COOLING MARKET INSIGHTS – Delivers detailed analysis of solid-state cooling deployment across medical diagnostics, laboratory equipment, vaccine storage, portable refrigeration, and healthcare infrastructure.

– Delivers detailed analysis of solid-state cooling deployment across medical diagnostics, laboratory equipment, vaccine storage, portable refrigeration, and healthcare infrastructure. ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS & REFRIGERANT PHASE-OUT ASSESSMENT – Highlights the impact of global sustainability initiatives, environmental regulations, HFC phase-out programs, and energy-efficiency standards driving market expansion.

– Highlights the impact of global sustainability initiatives, environmental regulations, HFC phase-out programs, and energy-efficiency standards driving market expansion. NEXT-GENERATION SOLID STATE COOLING INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in advanced materials, miniaturized cooling systems, AI-enabled thermal management, high-efficiency cooling technologies, and next-generation sustainable thermal solutions shaping the market through 2035.

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