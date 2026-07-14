Dodgers’ Alex Vesia and Habit Step Up to the Plate for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia appeared at a special media event at Dodgers x Habit Home Base, the Dodgers-themed Habit restaurant in Echo Park, to announce a July 16 fundraiser benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The event brought together media, baseball creators and community partners to celebrate the upcoming fundraiser and encourage Dodgers fans across Southern California to help make a difference for local children and families.

Vesia marked the announcement the Habit way: with a Charbox for One and a special 95 MPH Margarita, a playful nod to the heat he brings to the mound. The appearance celebrated his partnership with Habit while inviting fans to turn their next meal into meaningful support for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Step Up to the Plate for CHLA

On Thursday, July 16, from 4–9 p.m., Habit is inviting fans to step up to the plate for Children's Hospital Los Angeles by dining at participating Habit locations across Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside County. During the fundraiser, Habit will donate 20% of eligible net sales* to CHLA, helping support the hospital's mission of providing world-class care to children and families throughout Southern California.

Participating is easy. Guests dining in should show the fundraiser flyer—printed or on their phone—before completing their purchase. Guests ordering online, through the Habit app or at an in-restaurant kiosk can use promo code GIVEBACK to contribute to the fundraiser.

Fans can find the fundraiser flyer and a complete list of participating locations at Habitburger.com/CHLA.



“Being part of this community means a lot to me, and I’m grateful to team up with the Habit to support CHLA,” said Vesia. "CHLA does incredible work for kids and their families, and this fundraiser gives Dodgers fans an easy way to make a meaningful impact.”



Also on hand for the announcement was Paul Viviano, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, who joined Vesia in highlighting the impact community support has on CHLA patients and families.

"Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been part of this community for 125 years, and that legacy has been made possible by the generosity of those who believe in our mission,” said Paul S. Viviano, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “I am grateful to Habit, Alex Vesia, and Dodgers fans everywhere for helping carry that mission forward and supporting the children and families who depend on CHLA for compassionate, world-class care.”

Dodgers x Habit Home Base in Echo Park is more than a restaurant. It is a gathering place for fans who want to make game day bigger than the game, offering freshly cooked-to-order food in an immersive Dodgers-inspired space. Outside the restaurant, a vibrant mural by celebrated Dodgers muralist Ali Gonzalez sets the tone before guests even walk through the door.

“LA doesn’t do fandom halfway, and neither do we. Dodgers x Habit Home Base was built to feel like part of the ritual: grab a Charburger, feel the energy and make the day bigger than the game,” said Jack Lettenmair, Habit’s Director of Brand Marketing. “Partnering with Alex to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gives that energy a purpose, and that’s exactly the kind of thing we’re proud to put our name and support behind.”

Habit also operates a location at Centerfield Plaza inside Dodger Stadium, bringing its signature Charburgers, fresh flavors and game-day excitement even closer to fans.

Dodgers fans are encouraged to step up to the plate for CHLA by visiting participating Habit location on Thursday, July 16, from 4–9 p.m. Every order helps support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, making it easy to enjoy Habit’s fresh, cooked-to-order food while giving back to kids and families across Southern California.

Follow Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on social media at @getinvolvedCHLA and @childrensLA and watch this CHLA’s video to learn more about the life-changing care they provide for children and families across Los Angeles.

*Net sales do not include sales tax, delivery fees, gift card purchases, or tips.

For more information about Habit and to find a restaurant near you, visit www.habitburger.com. Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal3. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, cooked to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024).

3Based on Daily Meal’s survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74ed562a-2ee8-47c1-93c6-1a08ce962363