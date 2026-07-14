INVESTOR ALERT: Intuit Inc. (INTU) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Intuit class action lawsuit. Captioned Baldwin v. Intuit Inc., No. 26-cv-07086 (N.D. Cal.), the Intuit class action lawsuit charges Intuit and certain of Intuit’s top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Intuit class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-intuit-inc-class-action-lawsuit-intu.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Intuit provides financial management, payments and capital, compliance, and marketing products and services.

The Intuit class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) they had overstated Intuit’s competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (ii) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, among other things, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; and (iii) accordingly, Intuit’s previously issued 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic.

On May 20, 2026, during pre-market hours, Reuters published an article entitled “Intuit to cut 17% of global jobs to streamline operations, memo shows,” allegedly reporting that Intuit “is laying off about 17% of its workforce, or about 3,000 employees worldwide.” On this news, the price of Intuit stock dropped nearly 4%, according to the complaint.

Later that day, during post-market hours, Intuit issued a press release announcing its fiscal third quarter 2026 results, allegedly reporting weak Q3 2026 tax season revenue, including that TurboTax revenue grew by only 7% year-over-year versus consensus estimates of at least 8% revenue growth. The Intuit class action lawsuit further alleges that on an accompanying conference call that day, Sasan K. Goodarzi, Intuit’s Chairman and CEO, disclosed that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total Internal Revenue Service filers were expected to decline by approximately 30 basis points, representing the “most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season.” On this news, the price of Intuit stock dropped over 20%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Intuit securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Intuit class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Intuit class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Intuit class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Intuit class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com