Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loitering Munition Market by Type, Class, Air Time, Warhead Type, Navsensor, Launch Mode, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global loitering munition market is estimated to reach USD 5.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 13.26 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by increasing demand for precision, cost-efficient combat systems and the growing deployment of loitering munitions to improve targeting accuracy and mission effectiveness.

Artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous targeting capabilities and faster decision-making technologies are accelerating product development and procurement. Defense modernization programs are also supporting investment in long-range loitering missile systems, while miniaturized and modular designs are increasing operational flexibility across multiple platforms. Demand continues to rise for systems capable of supporting rapid deployment and multi-domain operations in increasingly complex combat environments.

Long-Endurance Loitering Munitions to Record the Highest Growth by Air Time

By air time, the long-endurance segment, covering systems with endurance exceeding 120 minutes, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Defense forces are prioritizing loitering systems capable of remaining airborne for extended missions, enabling persistent surveillance, wide-area patrols and improved strike timing.

Extended endurance is particularly valuable in missions involving delayed target identification, prolonged border monitoring and complex operational conditions. These capabilities allow military units to maintain surveillance over designated areas and respond when mission-critical targets emerge. Rising surveillance requirements in border regions and the need for greater operational persistence are expected to strengthen demand for long-endurance loitering munitions.

Inertial Navigation Systems Segment Projected to Grow at 30.9% CAGR

By navigation sensor, the inertial navigation systems segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 30.9%. Growth is supported by defense requirements for guidance technologies that can operate independently of external signals. Inertial navigation systems provide consistent flight performance in contested environments where satellite navigation or other external signals may be unreliable, unavailable or disrupted by electronic interference.

The increasing prevalence of electronic warfare and signal-denied combat environments is strengthening procurement interest in resilient navigation capabilities. As military operations encounter greater signal disruption, inertial navigation is expected to become increasingly important for maintaining guidance accuracy and mission continuity.

North America Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

North America is projected to record the highest growth rate in the loitering munition market during the forecast period. Expansion is being led by the United States and Canada as both countries increase their focus on loitering munition programs, field deployment, training requirements and modern strike capabilities.

The United States is driving regional demand through active trials and new procurement plans. Canada is also investing in advanced strike systems for defense and border-related roles. Sustained budget support in both countries is enabling faster adoption as armed forces transition toward flexible, rapidly deployable precision-strike options.

Primary Research Participant Profile

By company type: Tier 1 companies accounted for 35% of participants, Tier 2 companies represented 45%, and Tier 3 companies accounted for 20%.

Tier 1 companies accounted for 35% of participants, Tier 2 companies represented 45%, and Tier 3 companies accounted for 20%. By designation: C-level executives represented 35% of participants, director-level respondents accounted for 25%, and other designations represented 40%.

C-level executives represented 35% of participants, director-level respondents accounted for 25%, and other designations represented 40%. By region: Asia Pacific accounted for 45% of participants, North America represented 25%, Europe accounted for 15%, the Middle East represented 10%, and the Rest of the World accounted for 5%.

Research Coverage

The market study examines the global loitering munition market across multiple segments, subsegments and regions. It estimates current market size, revenue potential and expected growth while evaluating the factors influencing procurement and technology adoption. The research also provides a competitive analysis of key market players, including company profiles, product and business portfolios, recent industry developments and market strategies.

The report evaluates market penetration, product development, technological innovation, research and development activity, and product launches. It also identifies attractive regional markets, untapped geographies, emerging investment areas and diversification opportunities. Competitive assessment covers market share, growth strategies, products and manufacturing capabilities among leading participants in the loitering munition industry.

Key Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints and Challenges

Market driver: The shift toward precision-strike systems designed to reduce cost and operational risk during combat missions.

The shift toward precision-strike systems designed to reduce cost and operational risk during combat missions. Market restraint: Ethical and legal concerns associated with autonomous strike decisions.

Ethical and legal concerns associated with autonomous strike decisions. Market opportunity: Integration of swarm-based loitering systems for coordinated missions.

Integration of swarm-based loitering systems for coordinated missions. Market challenge: Managing higher levels of autonomy while preserving human control in combat operations.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides established market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall loitering munition market and its principal segments. It supports analysis of the competitive landscape, business positioning and go-to-market planning. Stakeholders can use the findings to assess market conditions, identify growth opportunities and understand the drivers, restraints and challenges shaping future demand.

With defense organizations increasing investment in precision strike, autonomous targeting, resilient navigation and persistent airborne capabilities, the loitering munition market is positioned for substantial growth through 2030. Continued advances in AI, modular system architecture, long-endurance performance and swarm-based operations are expected to influence procurement priorities and competitive strategies across the global defense sector.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.1.1 Shift Toward Precision and Cost-Effective Warfare 4.2.1.2 Integration of AI and Autonomous Targeting 4.2.1.3 Geopolitical Tensions and Modernization of Defense Forces 4.2.1.4 Rise of Miniaturization and Modularity 4.2.1.5 Expansion of Tactical and Strategic Multi-Domain Operations

4.2.2 Challenges 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.2.1 Ethical and Legal Concerns Surrounding Autonomous Lethality 4.2.2.2 Export Control Restrictions and Technology Transfer Limitations 4.2.2.3 Limited Endurance and Payload Constraints 4.2.2.4 High Development and Integration Costs 4.2.2.5 Vulnerability to Electronic Warfare and C-UAS Technologies 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2.4.1 Balancing Autonomy with Human Oversight in Combat Decision-Making 4.2.4.2 Evolving Threat Landscape 4.2.4.3 Interoperability and Integration Within Existing Defense Architectures 4.2.4.4 Supply Chain Complexity and Component Dependency

4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.3.1 Integration of Swarm and Collaborative Mission Systems 4.2.3.2 Expansion Across Emerging Defense Markets 4.2.3.3 Advancements in AI-Driven Autonomy and Target Recognition 4.2.3.4 Trend of Modular and Multi-Mission Configurations

5 Industry Trends 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook 5.2.1 Introduction 5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast 5.2.3 Trends in Global Defense Industry 5.2.4 Trends in Global Loitering Munition Industry 5.3 Value Chain Analysis 5.3.1 Planning and Revising Funding (~15%) 5.3.2 Research and Development (~20%) 5.3.3 Raw Material Procurement and Manufacturing (~15%) 5.3.4 Assembly, Testing, and Approval (~30%) 5.3.5 Distribution (~10%) 5.3.6 After-Sales Service (~10%) 5.4 Ecosystem Analysis 5.4.1 Manufacturers 5.4.2 Solution and Service Providers 5.4.3 End-users 5.5 Investment and Funding Scenario 5.6 Pricing Analysis 5.6.1 Indicative Pricing Analysis of Loitering Munitions Offered by Key Players 5.6.2 Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region 5.7 Trade Analysis 5.7.1 Import Scenario (HS Code 9306) 5.7.2 Export Scenario (HS Code 9306) 5.9 2025 US Tariff 5.9.1 Introduction 5.9.2 Key Tariff Rates 5.9.3 Price Impact Analysis 5.9.4 Impact on Country/Region 5.9.4.1 US 5.9.4.2 Europe 5.9.4.3 Asia-Pacific 5.9.5 Impact on Application 5.9.5.1 Anti-Armor Strike Applications 5.9.5.2 Isr 5.9.5.3 Sead

5.8 Case Study Analysis 5.8.1 Aerovironment Inc.'s Switchblade Next-Generation Loitering Munition System 5.8.2 Israel Aerospace Industries’ Harop Loitering Munition 5.8.3 Stm's Kargu Rotary-Wing Loitering Munition 5.8.4 Uvision's Hero Series Loitering Munition



18 Company Profiles

18.1.1 Aerovironment, Inc.

18.1.2 Elbit Systems Ltd.

18.1.3 Rheinmetall AG

18.1.4 Israel Aerospace Industries

18.1.5 Uvision

18.1.6 Thales

18.1.7 Northrop Grumman

18.1.8 Wb Group

18.1.9 Edge Group Pjsc

18.1.10 Anduril Industries

18.1.11 Aevex Aerospace

18.1.12 Stm

18.1.13 Knds

18.1.14 Paramount Group

18.1.15 Mbda

18.1.16 Teledyne Flir LLC

18.1.17 Solar Group

18.2.1 Arquimea

18.2.2 Roketsan

18.2.3 Tata Advanced Systems Limited

18.2.4 Spear

18.2.5 Transvaro Elektron Aletleri

18.2.6 Baykar Tech

18.2.7 Overwatch Group

18.2.8 Kadet Defence Systems

18.2.9 Defendtex

18.2.10 Johnnette Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qgrgj

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