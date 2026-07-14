Novacore Chooses FurtherAI as Strategic AI Partner

San Francisco, CA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FurtherAI, the AI workspace built for insurance, today announced that Novacore has adopted its workspace as the AI foundation powering their underwriting operations across multiple programs.





Novacore is deploying FurtherAI as an orchestration layer for its insurance programs, with AI-powered tools around the entire underwriting workflow built on top of the workspace. The architecture is designed to adapt to the specific workflows and processes that Novacore's underwriters have developed over time - making it core IP for the organization. The deployment has gone smoothly, replacing legacy systems that lacked the configurability modern underwriting demands. Unlike previous-generation systems that risk becoming outdated, FurtherAI is built to evolve alongside advances in underlying model capabilities. Across programs, teams have seen strong early results in both delivery capabilities and the workspace's ability to mold itself to the needs of the end user.

"We looked hard at the previous generation of underwriting systems, and what sets FurtherAI apart is their focus and expertise in our space and how they leverage the latest AI models to address our complicated workflow challenges. This isn't a workspace that will be legacy in a year - it grows with us." said Joe Christman, Chief Technology & AI Officer at Novacore.





"FurtherAI is going to be a strategic lever as we continue to expand the Novacore workspace and pursue acquisitions," said Aaron Miller, CEO of Novacore. "What excites me most is what it means for how we scale - FurtherAI gives us data centralization, orchestration, and a true intelligence layer across our business. It puts data and information directly at the fingertips of our underwriting teams, which means they can spend less time chasing details and more time on what actually matters - risk selection. As we bring new programs and companies into our portfolio, having that foundation in place is going to make all the difference."

About FurtherAI

FurtherAI is a domain-specific AI company purpose-built for the insurance industry. Its Agentic Workspace automates complex workflows such as submission intake, policy comparisons, and underwriting audits — making insurance teams faster, smarter, and more efficient.

Leading insurers, reinsurers, MGAs, and brokers rely on FurtherAI. By combining insurance domain knowledge with advanced AI, FurtherAI removes busywork from insurance workflows so professionals can focus on the work that matters most. FurtherAI is backed by Andreesseen Horowitz, Y-Combinator and other top-tier venture investors from Silicon Valley.

About Novacore

Novacore is an independent specialty insurance provider built to transform the way specialty programs are run. Formerly the U.S. commercial division of NSM Insurance Group, Novacore manages over $1.5 billion in premium across 20+ specialty programs, partnering with more than 20,000 agents nationwide. Backed by New Mountain Capital, Novacore is expanding its platform through acquisitions and innovation — with a mission to deliver smarter, more efficient underwriting for the modern insurance industry.



