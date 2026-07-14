Fetch Pet Insurance Honored with the Mary Tyler Moore Award for Changing the Lives of Shelter Pets

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fetch Pet Insurance today announced it has received the 2026 Mary Tyler Moore Award in recognition of the company's strong and sustained advocacy for shelter animals. The award is named in honor of stage and screen icon, devoted animal rights champion and co-founder of the Broadway Barks event, Mary Tyler Moore. Established in 2017, it recognizes an individual or organization that has changed the lives of shelter animals in ways that inspire others to do the same.

“We’re honored to receive this award and want to share the recognition with every shelter, every volunteer, and every adopter who advocates for pets in need,” said Paul Guyardo, CEO, Fetch Pet Insurance. “Thank you for recognizing our philanthropic goal of giving more pets in more communities the care they deserve, regardless of their circumstances.”

The award was presented at the 28th edition of Broadway Barks, the beloved, star-studded dog and cat adoption event supporting New York City animal shelters and rescue organizations. Broadway Barks is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

“As co-founder of Broadway Barks alongside Bernadette Peters, Mary Tyler Moore believed deeply in the power each of us has to change the life of an animal in need,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Danny Whitman said. “Through its support of shelters, rescue organizations and Broadway Barks, Fetch Pet Insurance has demonstrated a meaningful commitment to that belief. We’re grateful for Fetch’s support in helping animals find loving homes and for its continued partnership with Broadway Cares to help ensure people facing illness or hardship can keep their four-legged companions.”

Fetch Pet’s mission is to help pet parents give their dogs and cats longer, healthier lives — and philanthropy is a key component of that mission. To date, the company has contributed more than $14.6 million to animal welfare through charitable programs and partnerships across the country. Fetch Pet’s portfolio of philanthropic initiatives supporting shelter animals includes:



Shelter Heroes™: donations to improve facilities, expand access to veterinary care and find loving forever homes for pets in need.

Fetch Pet Responders™: emergency support for pets affected by natural disasters.

Project Street Vet: free veterinary care to pets of people experiencing homelessness.

Collars for Cause™: bespoke dog collars and accessories created by international designers and sold at auction with proceeds benefiting animal shelters.

Fetch Pet strongly promotes and encourages pet adoption by being the only pet insurance to cover seven common pre-existing conditions for newly adopted pets. In addition, coverage begins the day after enrollment at Fetch Pet shelter partners, allowing new pet parents to immediately access key benefits including 24/7 online vet visits and behavioral therapy — valuable resources to ensure that shelter pets adjust to their new environment.

Learn more about Fetch Pet Insurance’s philanthropic initiatives and how they are redefining what it means to protect pets at fetchpet.com/give-back.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet Insurance is a leading tech-enabled pet insurance provider dedicated to helping pet parents give their dogs and cats longer, healthier lives. Fetch Pet distinguishes itself by offering the most complete protection in North America, covering more types of injuries and illnesses than any other provider.

In addition, Fetch Pet is the only provider to offer 100% reimbursement on thousands of qualifying medications through Fetch Pet Rx and $1,500+ in savings on brands committed to pet well-being through its exclusive Fetch Deals program.

A mission-driven approach is also a key differentiator. From donating over $14.6 million to shelter partners to supporting pets impacted by natural disasters to helping expand Project Street Vet from a one-city initiative to a presence in nine communities across the country, Fetch Pet is committed to helping pets get the healthcare they need, regardless of their parents' financial circumstances.

Fetch Pet insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance Services in New York and British Columbia, Fetch Insurance in Nebraska, Fetch Pet Insurance Services, LLC in Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico and California) CA license # 0F60627 and underwritten by AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. For more information, visit fetchpet.com.

About Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks was co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998. Over the past 27 years, more than 2,500 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses receive medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. Broadway Cares is the major financial supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including eight organizations specifically focused on helping people with chronic illnesses keep and care for their beloved pets.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org , at facebook.com/broadwaycares , at instagram.com/broadwaycares , at tiktok.com/@broadwaycares and at youtube.com/@broadwaycares .

Media Contact:

Kara De los Reyes

Pace Public Relations

fetch@pacepublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b987471-bfc7-4af4-8c4e-a01b39f336b0