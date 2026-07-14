Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Frederick “Fritz” Roegge Joins HII’s Nuclear & Environmental Team

MCLEAN, Va., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division announced today that Frederick “Fritz” Roegge has joined the company as vice president of operations for its Nuclear and Environmental team, bringing decades of distinguished leadership, strategic insight and national security expertise.

Roegge is a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral whose career includes command roles across undersea, joint and alliance forces, and leadership positions in the national security and strategic deterrence enterprises.

His background spans operational command, academic leadership and high-level commercial nuclear roles, making him exceptionally well-suited to support Mission Technologies’ mission of delivering advanced integrated solutions for the nation’s most complex challenges.

“Bringing exceptional leaders onto our team is one of the most important investments we can make in our future,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group. “Admiral Roegge’s unmatched experience in nuclear operations and national security will enhance the critical services we deliver, expand our capabilities in nuclear management and operations, and position us for continued growth across our portfolio.”





Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/retired-us-navy-vice-admfrederick-fritz-roegge-joins-hiis-nuclear-environmental-team/.

In his new role, Roegge will oversee HII Nuclear, a subsidiary of HII, in its management and operation of Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration sites, the execution of complex production and environmental remediation, and will leverage HII’s decades of nuclear fabrication experience to support U.S. government and commercial nuclear projects.

Roegge replaces Lauren Bruner who transitioned to a new role within Global Security where she will be leading a Mission Assurance team that will integrate proactive issue identification and corrective action within the organization’s existing quality management capabilities.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1288cbf-e82e-49b9-ba08-e036e3c84f6a