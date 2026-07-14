Arax Tops Financial Advisor Magazine’s List of 50 Fastest-Growing Firms

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax, a national wealth management company, today announced that Arax Advisory Partners was ranked #1 on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2026 list of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms in the United States. In addition, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth ("Ashton Thomas") was recognized at #4, together representing two of the most dynamic advisory businesses in the country, and underscoring Arax’s ability to accelerate growth for its partners.

“We built Arax to provide entrepreneurial advisors with the partnership, infrastructure and strategic support necessary to develop their practices at a proper pace and greater scale," said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax. “These top national rankings reflect both the strength of our model and the core commitment to client service that is shared by every advisor and team who has joined us. I look forward to continuing to build on this momentum together."

This recognition highlights the velocity of Arax’s national expansion. With more than $43 billion in assets under management as of June 1, 2026, the firm has established a broad footprint in key wealth markets across the country by partnering with accomplished advisory teams ready to pursue long-term growth. In the past year alone, Arax has welcomed 10 new teams and firms specializing in tailored services for high-net-worth individuals and families, supporting operations across 15 states.

Financial Advisor Magazine's annual list of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing RIAs ranks independently registered investment advisors that file their own ADV statements with the SEC and offer financial planning and related services to individual clients, with a minimum of $500 million in AUM. Rankings are determined by comparing firms' year-end 2025 assets under management to year-end 2024 AUM, based on data provided in surveys completed by participating firms. No compensation was paid to Financial Advisor Magazine in connection with this ranking.

About Arax

Arax is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas”) is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed. ATPW is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arax Investment Partners.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier / Caitlin McNamara

Gagnier Communications

arax@gagnierfc.com

Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

araxpr@gregoryagency.com