CredFin, Inc. and Keystone Capital Advisors Launch the "Capital Freedom Movement™" on America's 250th Anniversary

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CredFin, Inc., a business credit advisory and funding platform headquartered in Miami, Florida, and Keystone Capital Advisors, LLC, a business funding company based in Vero Beach, Florida, today announced the launch of the Capital Freedom Movement™. The movement builds on the joint venture the two companies announced on June 25, 2026, which paired CredFin's Capital Qualified™ + Lender Match™ System with Keystone Capital Advisors' funding programs.

Business owners can download the free roadmap, "They Denied You. They Didn't Tell You Why.," at Guide.CredFin.ai, and join the Capital Freedom Movement™ today.

The launch is timed to America's 250th anniversary. Entrepreneurs built this country, and CredFin and Keystone Capital Advisors say the system that funds those entrepreneurs today still favors the bank and the bureau over the business owner. The Capital Freedom Movement™ asks business owners to take back that control, under the tagline Banks Deny. We Defy.™

The movement builds on Federal Reserve data CredFin cited in its June 25 announcement, showing small business approval rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, and that owners who sought financing through small banks were approved in full more often than those who applied through any other channel. CredFin and Keystone Capital Advisors say that gap is the reason the Capital Freedom Movement™ exists.

The movement centers on three actions for business owners:

Build business credit. Establish a real, bankable credit profile across the three commercial bureaus, Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business, instead of relying on personal credit.

Establish a real, bankable credit profile across the three commercial bureaus, Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business, instead of relying on personal credit. Stop risking personal assets. Move away from personal guarantees and personal collateral as the default path to business funding.

Move away from personal guarantees and personal collateral as the default path to business funding. Get Capital Qualified™. Use CredFin's Capital Qualified™ + Lender Match™ System to identify and correct the specific factors holding a credit profile back, before applying for capital.





"Entrepreneurs built this country, and for too long they've had to ask permission from a bank and a bureau just to grow what they built," said Ray A. Smith, Founder and CEO of CredFin, Inc. "The Capital Freedom Movement™ is about giving that power back to the business owner, on the same week our country celebrates 250 years of people doing exactly that."

"Every day we meet business owners who have the revenue and the plan but get turned down because nobody ever showed them how the credit system actually works," said Ed O'Deven, CEO of Keystone Capital Advisors. "This movement is our way of putting that knowledge directly in their hands, instead of letting the system decide for them."

Business owners who want to see where their own funding risk lies can download CredFin's free guide, "They Denied You. They Didn't Tell You Why.," at Guide.CredFin.ai. More on the Capital Freedom Movement™ is available at CredFin.ai.

Leadership

Ray A. Smith is Founder and CEO of CredFin, Inc. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and fintech and leads CredFin's Capital Qualified™ + Lender Match™ System alongside CredFin's board, which includes original Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington.

Ed ODeven is Founder & CEO of Keystone Capital Advisors. He brings more than 40 years of experience in sales, marketing, and finance to the partnership. Over his career, ODeven has owned and operated several businesses, including a financial planning business, a bottled water and coffee distribution company, and has worked as a financial advisor, distribution company founder & president, and business broker.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "may," "expects," "movement," "designed to," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. CredFin, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

DISCLAIMER

CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. The company may, in certain circumstances, introduce business owners to independent third-party financing providers. All financing decisions, terms, and approvals are made solely by those independent providers and are subject to their own underwriting criteria. Participation in the workshop and use of CredFin, Inc.'s advisory services are voluntary and may not be suitable for all businesses. Outcomes vary based on individual business circumstances, creditworthiness, lender criteria, and market conditions, and there is no assurance that any business will obtain financing as a result of participation.

ABOUT CREDFIN, INC.

CredFin, Inc. is a business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered at 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. The company provides educational resources and advisory services designed to help small business owners understand commercial credit data and prepare for potential financing opportunities. Founded by Ray A. Smith, CredFin integrates data from three business credit bureaus (Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business), the Secretary of State, IRS, and various other public databases, to help clients identify areas of their business credit profile that may benefit from correction or improvement. CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not provide credit directly. It may introduce clients to independent third-party financing providers whose decisions are made subject to their own underwriting standards.

For more information, visit CredFin.ai or the CredFin newsroom at CredFin.ai/news.

ABOUT KEYSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS

Keystone Capital Advisors, LLC is a business funding company based in Vero Beach, Florida, offering funding solutions for businesses at every stage, from startup to enterprise. Keystone Capital Advisors is led by CEO Ed O'Deven. More information is available at keystonecapitaladvisorsllc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

CredFin, Inc. 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800 Miami, FL 33131 Email: success@credfin.ai CredFin.ai | Workshop.CredFin.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b5d89f3-b05a-437f-8734-e72b6a66e42c