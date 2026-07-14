The New Voyager Series from Paleblue is the Most Advanced Rechargeable Battery Designed to Replace Single-Use Alternatives

Park City, UTAH, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleblue, the leader in sustainable rechargeable battery alternatives, today announced the launch of the Voyager Series – the most significant product update since the company was founded in 2019. Built from the ground up to address the real reasons people still reach for disposable alkaline batteries, the Voyager series delivers meaningful improvements in device compatibility, capacity, and charging convenience across every format Paleblue produces.

Billions of single-use batteries are thrown away every year, ending up in landfills and incinerators. Paleblue was founded with one mission: end that cycle.

"Our mission at Paleblue is to eliminate the need for single-use batteries, and the Voyager Series is a meaningful step forward toward that goal," said Tom Bishop, Co-founder and CEO of Paleblue. "The only way we succeed is if our batteries actually work better than what people are used to throwing away. With the new Voyager series, we believe we've closed that gap.”

Built to Work in Your Devices

One of the most common frustrations with rechargeable batteries is device compatibility. Gadgets that shut off early, misread charge levels, or simply underperform compared to disposables. The Voyager series addresses this directly with a redesigned voltage discharge curve that works like alkaline batteries. Devices can read the remaining charge and run all the way to empty without cutting out early. The new discharge curve also sustains a higher voltage output throughout the battery's life, meaning more consistent performance from the first use to the last.

More Capacity Across Every Format

The Voyager Series delivers a significant capacity increase across every battery model Paleblue makes:

AA: +29%

AAA: +25%

D: +22%

9V: +12%

C: +8%

CR123A: +5%

More capacity means fewer recharge cycles, longer run times between charges, and fewer moments where a device goes dead at the wrong time. Each battery in the Voyager series supports up to 1,000 recharge cycles.

Simplified USB-C Charging

Every Voyager series battery charges via USB-C, with a color-matched USB-C to USB-C cable included in every pack. No adapters, no hunting for the right cable. Just plug in and charge.

Packaging Built to Match the Mission

The Voyager series ships in packaging that contains zero single-use plastic, with updated messaging designed to make the switch to rechargeables feel straightforward in retail discovery.

The Voyager series is available in AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, and CR123A, along with updated Sustainability Kit and Home Conversion Kit bundles.

The name Voyager is a nod to NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, which captured the famous "Pale Blue Dot" photograph of Earth. This image inspired Paleblue's name and its reason for existing.

The Voyager series is available now at paleblueearth.com, Amazon, and at our retail partners: REI, Ace, Do It Best, True Value, The Container Store

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About Paleblue

Paleblue, founded in 2019 and based in Park City, UT, is the battery company that wants to end single-use batteries. Paleblue creates high-performing, convenient, and reliable rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, and CR123A formats. Through rechargeable batteries, consumers can prevent millions of pounds of waste from being thrown away. Paleblue is a member of 1% for the Planet and partners with nonprofits working to create lasting environmental impact.





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