Aptera Motors Partners with RepairPal to Bring Certified Service to Customers Nationwide

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV), a solar mobility company advancing ultra-efficient transportation, today announced a partnership with RepairPal, the largest trusted network of certified auto repair shops in the United States. The partnership will give Aptera owners convenient access to RepairPal’s network of more than 4,300 certified service locations nationwide, providing customers with reliable, high-quality service options close to home.

RepairPal’s Certified network includes shops that have been evaluated to the highest standards of technician experience and training, tools, parts, customer satisfaction, pricing, and warranty standards. More than 200 RepairPal locations are already certified for high-voltage electric vehicle repairs, with a broader network capable of lower voltage repairs, general maintenance and accessory installation. Trusted by over 100 companies including USAA and CarMax, RepairPal has built a reputation as the standard for quality and fair pricing in automotive service.

As a direct-to-consumer company without a traditional dealership network, Aptera has prioritized building a service infrastructure that gives customers peace of mind from the moment they take delivery. Through this partnership, Aptera owners are expected to be able to schedule both routine maintenance and high-voltage service at RepairPal Certified Shops, which will have access to Aptera-specific service procedures. RepairPal Certified Shop technicians will receive training on Aptera’s vehicle to ensure consistent, high-quality service experiences.

“Our customers deserve to know that when they take delivery of their Aptera, great service is available right in their community,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera. “RepairPal has built exactly the kind of trusted, certified network we want backing our owners. This partnership is part of how we make the Aptera ownership experience as good as the vehicle itself.”

“Aptera is exactly the kind of forward-thinking OEM partner we built our network to support,” said Kathleen Long, VP of Business Operations and Strategy at RepairPal. “Our Certified shops are trained, trusted, and ready to serve EV owners, and we are proud to extend that same quality and peace of mind to Aptera customers. Whether it is routine maintenance or high-voltage service, Aptera owners will have a Certified RepairPal shop nearby when they need it.”

The RepairPal partnership is part of Aptera’s broader effort to build a complete ownership ecosystem ahead of potential initial deliveries. Aptera owners can locate RepairPal certified shops near them at RepairPal.com .

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal connects consumers with certified, trustworthy mechanics throughout the United States. The RepairPal Certified network consists of more than 4,300 repair shop and dealer locations nationwide that have been evaluated to the highest standards of quality, customer satisfaction, and fair pricing. Large, trusted companies including USAA and CarMax send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will receive high-quality repairs at a fair price. RepairPal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yelp, Inc. For more information, visit RepairPal.com .

About Aptera Motors Corp.

Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our plans and expectations for validation builds, timing of component deliveries, anticipated commencement of assembly, future production, manufacturing and assembly scale-up, and our expected capital needs and financing plans, anticipated service partnerships and service network availability, and expected timing of initial vehicle deliveries. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Aptera’s control. These risks include, among others, supply chain delays and disruptions; our ability to hire key personnel; the feasibility and timing of scaling our assembly and integration processes; the availability and timing of required capital, and market conditions affecting financing; regulatory approvals and compliance; our ability to continue as a going concern absent additional financing; our ability to access capital under our equity line of credit and other sources on acceptable terms and timing; our dependence on successful validation builds and timely component deliveries to achieve any production milestones, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Aptera’s views as of the date of this press release. Aptera anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Aptera undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aptera’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

media@aptera.us

Investor Relations:

Aptera Motors Corp.

ir@aptera.us