Linkhome Holdings Launches OpenLink AI Compute Platform and Executes Definitive US$10.5 Million Enterprise AI Compute Services Agreement

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LHAI) ("Linkhome" or the "Company"), an AI real estate and fintech company, today announced the commercial launch of OpenLink, its decentralized AI compute platform, and the execution of a definitive two-year enterprise AI compute services agreement with an estimated contract value of up to US$10.5 million.

The agreement marks OpenLink's first enterprise customer and the initial commercial deployment of the Company's decentralized AI compute platform. Under the agreement, Linkhome will provide GPU computing resources, intelligent workload scheduling, infrastructure management, network connectivity, and related technical support.Under the Agreement, OpenLink AI is expected to provide AI compute infrastructure services over a 24-month service period, including GPU computing capacity, AI cloud infrastructure, network connectivity, orchestration software, and related technical support services.

Based on the current contractual pricing schedule and assuming staged deployment of the contracted computing capacity together with customer acceptance, the Agreement may generate up to approximately US$10.5 million in estimated gross service fees, exclusive of applicable taxes, over the 24-month service period.

Actual service fees recognized by the Company will depend on various factors, including deployment timing, customer acceptance, actual compute utilization, service availability, service-level performance, customer payment performance, and other contractual and operational conditions. Revenue will be recognized in accordance with U.S. GAAP as services are delivered.

Unlike traditional GPU cloud providers that primarily rely on company-owned data centers, OpenLink operates as a decentralized AI compute marketplace that connects GPU infrastructure providers with enterprise customers through a unified software platform. The platform is designed to aggregate distributed computing resources, enabling enterprises to access scalable GPU capacity while creating monetization opportunities for infrastructure providers.

“Whoever controls computing power will shape the future of artificial intelligence," said Bill Qin, Chief Executive Officer of Linkhome Holdings. "OpenLink was founded to democratize access to AI infrastructure by connecting underutilized GPU resources worldwide. Our goal is to enable enterprises and developers to access AI computing as easily as they access cloud services today. Signing our first enterprise AI compute agreement is an important milestone that validates our business model and marks the beginning of OpenLink's commercial journey.

The Company believes OpenLink's marketplace architecture provides a scalable foundation for growth as additional compute providers and enterprise customers join the platform. By enabling qualified third-party GPU owners, data centers, cloud operators, and infrastructure partners to contribute computing capacity, OpenLink is designed to expand available resources without relying exclusively on Company-owned infrastructure.

The Company intends to continue growing its enterprise customer pipeline while onboarding additional infrastructure providers to increase GPU capacity across the OpenLink ecosystem.

About OpenLink AI

OpenLink AI is Linkhome's decentralized AI compute platform that connects enterprise customers with distributed GPU infrastructure through a unified marketplace. The platform enables qualified infrastructure providers—including data centers, GPU owners, cloud operators, and enterprise partners—to offer AI computing capacity while allowing customers to access scalable GPU resources through a single software platform.

For more information, please visit www.openlinkai.com.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LHAI) is a technology-driven company focused on real estate technology , Financial Service，GPU Financing and enterprise AI computing services.

Through OpenLink AI, the Company is expanding into AI infrastructure services by providing enterprise-grade GPU computing, AI cloud infrastructure, and decentralized compute marketplace solutions for AI developers and enterprise customers.

In addition, the Company continues to operate technology-enabled real estate , mortgage lending, and related financial services throughout the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the implementation of the agreement, estimated contract value, deployment of AI infrastructure, customer acceptance, future enterprise customer growth, expansion of the OpenLink AI platform, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including deployment timing, customer acceptance, compute utilization, financing, GPU availability, infrastructure capacity, supplier performance, regulatory developments, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The estimated contract value referenced in this release reflects the maximum potential gross service fees under the agreement based on the current contractual pricing schedule and assumptions regarding staged deployment and customer acceptance. It does not represent revenue guidance or a guarantee of future financial performance. Revenue will be recognized only as services are performed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

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Linkhome Holdings Inc.

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