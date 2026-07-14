AssetMark Expands Direct Indexing Program with New Index SMA Strategies

CONCORD, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc. a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced the expansion of its Direct Indexing program with new Index Separately Managed Account (SMA) strategies available through its Unified Managed Account (UMA) platform. The new strategies provide advisors with a flexible, cost-efficient way to implement equity market exposure within a unified portfolio framework.

As client portfolios become more complex, financial advisors are seeking more efficient ways to deliver customized, tax-aware investment strategies at scale. AssetMark's expanded Direct Indexing program helps address this need by providing additional index options at more accessible investment minimums, allowing advisors to combine them with other active and passive investment strategies within the same custodial account. By bringing these strategies together in a unified account, advisors can personalize portfolios while streamlining management and implementation.

"Advisors are looking for investment solutions that deliver greater flexibility and customization without adding complexity," said Michael Kim, Chief Executive Officer of AssetMark. "Expanding our Direct Indexing program reflects our commitment to continuously strengthening AssetMark's wealth management platform with greater investment choice, integrated technology and tax-aware capabilities that allow advisors to grow their practices while providing a high-quality, bespoke client experience.”

The enhanced program enables advisors to apply AssetMark's Tax Management Services (TMS) across eligible index and active SMA strategies within the same account. By embedding tax management directly into the investment process, advisors can leverage coordinated rebalancing, tax-smart optimization and personalized tax settings across the full portfolio, helping deliver more consistent tax-aware outcomes.

"No two clients have the same financial goals, tax considerations or investment preferences, and their portfolios should reflect those differences," said David McNatt, Chief Wealth Solutions Officer at AssetMark. "Our Unified Managed Account platform gives advisors more flexibility to build holistic portfolios around each client's unique financial picture rather than managing investment strategies in silos."

For more information, visit https://www.assetmark.com/services/direct-indexing/.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This is for informational purposes only, it is not a solicitation, and should not be considered investment, legal, or tax advice. Investing involves the risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

For more complete information about the various investment solutions available, including the investment objectives, risks, and fees, please refer to the Disclosure Brochure and applicable Fund Prospectus. Please read them carefully before investing. For a copy, please contact AssetMark or financial advisor.

Media:

Jen Deitsch

PR and Investment Communications Lead

jen.deitsch@assetmark.com

