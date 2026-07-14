ABM Named to Selling Power's 60 Best Companies to Sell for List for Fifth Consecutive Year





NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced it has been named to Selling Power Magazine's 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2026 list, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has earned the distinction. Selling Power evaluated more than 260 organizations across a broad range of criteria, including hiring and onboarding, sales training and enablement, diversity within sales organizations, AI transformation initiatives, and overall sales culture.

"At ABM, our success begins and ends with our people," said Sean Mahoney, Executive Vice President and President of Sales and Marketing at ABM. "We are committed to providing our sales professionals with the training, resources, and support they need to grow their careers while helping clients solve some of their most complex operational challenges. This recognition reflects the strength of our culture, our commitment to continuous improvement, and the dedication of our team to building trusted relationships and delivering meaningful results for our clients."

Selling Power's annual ranking recognizes companies that cultivate high-performing sales organizations and environments where sales professionals can thrive. The publication's proprietary evaluation process highlights organizations that demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement through investments in people, technology, and sales enablement, helping teams adapt to evolving customer needs and deliver long-term success.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience. ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.



For more information, visit www.abm.com.



Media contact:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f191a7dd-bb7b-4ec3-a234-1d4f78f8347e