Strata Decision Technology Acquires c. myers to Unite Strategic Planning, ALM, and FP&A for Financial Institutions

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology (Strata), a leading provider of enterprise performance management solutions for financial institutions, today announced the acquisition of c. myers, a trusted advisory firm that has worked with more than 600 financial institutions over the course of its 30-plus-year history. As part of the acquisition, Adam Johnson, CEO of c. myers, and the c. myers team will join Strata.

Together, Strata and c. myers create a stronger partner for financial institutions navigating an increasingly complex operating environment. For CEOs and boards, the combination expands access to strategic planning, leadership development, and succession planning. For CFOs, it brings together c. myers' industry-leading ALM expertise with Strata's Axiom® platform for financial planning, reporting, and profitability, creating a connected foundation for better planning, stronger financial insight, and more confident decision-making.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone for Strata," said John Martino, CEO of Strata. "Financial institutions need both modern technology and trusted experts to navigate today's challenges. By welcoming Adam Johnson and the c. myers team to Strata, we're combining decades of strategic advisory and ALM expertise with the Axiom platform to help CEOs, boards, and CFOs make better decisions and achieve stronger results."

BUILT FOR A MORE COMPLEX OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Financial institutions today face persistent challenges, including interest rate volatility, margin pressure, evolving competitive dynamics, and increasing demands on leadership teams. Too often, these decisions are made across disconnected systems and planning processes, making it harder to respond quickly and confidently.

Together, Strata and c. myers address these challenges by combining complementary strengths. c. myers has long helped financial institutions use ALM as a strategic discipline, not simply a regulatory requirement, through dynamic scenario modeling and experienced leadership services. Combined with Strata's Axiom platform, institutions can better align treasury and finance, improve planning across the organization, and make more informed strategic decisions.

"Joining Strata creates an extraordinary opportunity to scale the impact we've had with financial institutions and bring new capabilities to the organizations we serve," said Adam Johnson, CEO of c. myers. "Strata's FP&A and profitability capabilities are exactly what our customers have been asking about and together we can deliver a level of strategic capability no one else in this market can match."

KEY BENEFITS FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

For CEOs and Boards

A stronger strategic partner to help shape the future of the organization through strategic planning, executive leadership development, CEO readiness, and succession planning.

For CFOs

A differentiated combination of c. myers' industry-leading ALM expertise and Strata's Axiom platform, bringing together asset-liability management, financial planning, reporting, profitability, and scenario analysis in a connected environment that supports faster, more informed decisions.

For Every Financial Institution

A shared commitment to long-term customer relationships. The combination of c. myers' customer-centric approach and Strata's customer success model brings together trusted guidance, deep industry expertise, and modern technology to help financial institutions navigate complex decisions with confidence.

A DELIBERATE INVESTMENT IN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

This acquisition reflects Strata's long-term commitment to financial institutions and its continued investment in building a differentiated platform for the industry. The Axiom platform already serves many of the nation's leading financial institutions. The addition of c. myers expands Strata's capabilities with industry-leading advisory expertise and ALM, strengthening its ability to help financial institutions make better strategic and financial decisions.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides an innovative, cloud-based platform of software, data, and service solutions that help organizations acquire insights, accelerate decisions, and enhance performance. More than 2,300 organizations across healthcare, financial institutions, and higher education rely on Strata's StrataJazz® and Axiom® solutions for enterprise performance management. Within financial institutions, the Axiom platform helps banks and credit unions improve financial planning, reporting, and profitability management.

Learn more at www.stratadecision.com .

About c. myers

c. myers is a trusted advisor to financial institutions, helping them strengthen strategic decision-making through strategic planning, leadership services, talent development, and asset liability management. Over its 30+ year history, c. myers has helped over 600 financial institutions improve performance, develop leaders, and prepare for the future.

Learn more at www.cmyers.com .