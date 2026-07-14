OFA Group Announces Strong Early Commercial Validation for AI Platform QikBIM as Global User Adoption Accelerates

Commercial Launch Generates Rapid Growth in Platform Registrations, Global Audience Reach and Customer Engagement Within the First Weeks of Availability

Torrance, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OFAL) (“OFA Group,” “OFA,” or the “Company”), an integrated architecture, engineering and technology company, today announced strong early commercial validation for QikBIM, its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) Building Information Modeling (“BIM”) platform, following its public commercial launch approximately two weeks ago.

Within only weeks of launch, QikBIM has begun attracting users across multiple countries while establishing measurable commercial traction through growing platform registrations, expanding website traffic, and increasing engagement from architecture, engineering and construction (“AEC”) professionals. Management believes these early operating metrics provide meaningful validation of market demand for AI-powered BIM automation and reinforce the Company's long-term strategy of building one of the industry's next-generation intelligent design platforms.

Early Commercial Momentum Continues to Accelerate

Since opening QikBIM for public access, the Company has continued to establish new highs across key operating metrics. Highlights include:

45,700+ cumulative Instagram impressions, growing from zero prior to launch;

25,418 views during Week 3, representing 42.7% week-over-week growth;

12,274 unique accounts reached;

97.2% of all content views originated from non-followers, demonstrating that QikBIM continues expanding well beyond OFA Group's existing audience and reaching entirely new prospective users;

633 unique website visitors, representing more than 830% growth from launch week;

725 website sessions;

23 registered QikBIM users, representing 75% growth compared with the previous reporting period; and

Audience engagement spanning six countries reflecting growing international awareness of the platform.





Management believes the continued acceleration in new user discovery, website engagement and platform registrations reflects increasing industry awareness of AI-driven BIM workflow automation.

Growing Customer Interest and Engagement

The Company's commercialization strategy is focused on reaching architecture, engineering and construction professionals rather than broad consumer audiences. The initial launch campaign generated:

42,820 cumulative video views;

20,315 professionals reached;

906 website visits;

Strong engagement through saves, shares, comments and likes; and

“Save” becoming the most common engagement action—an indicator that professionals are bookmarking QikBIM for future evaluation and project consideration.





Management believes these engagement patterns demonstrate meaningful early customer interest and growing awareness among potential enterprise users.

AI Search Platforms Emerging as a New Discovery Channel

The Company has also begun observing an emerging trend that management believes could become increasingly important for enterprise software companies. During the latest reporting period:

161 discovery events originated from ChatGPT-related searches; and

Additional AI-assisted user interactions occurred directly on the QikBIM platform.





As professionals increasingly utilize generative AI to identify software solutions, OFA Group believes AI-powered discovery platforms may become an increasingly valuable source of highly targeted customer acquisition.

Expanding International Visibility

Interest in QikBIM continues to expand internationally. Current digital traffic includes users from the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany, India and Italy, reflecting growing awareness across major global architecture and engineering markets.

Management believes these early international engagement metrics support the Company's long-term objective of commercializing QikBIM as a globally accessible AI platform for the AEC industry.

Management Commentary

Larry Wong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OFA Group, commented:



“Launching a new enterprise AI platform is ultimately about validating real market demand, and we are extremely encouraged by the momentum QikBIM has achieved within just a few weeks of commercialization.

“What excites us most is not simply the growth in traffic or digital engagement, but the quality of that engagement. Nearly 97% of our recent audience consists of professionals who had never previously interacted with OFA Group. That tells us QikBIM is successfully reaching entirely new markets and introducing our technology to a rapidly expanding audience.

“We are also encouraged to see users increasingly discovering QikBIM through generative AI platforms. We believe AI-powered search will fundamentally change how enterprise software is discovered, evaluated and adopted over the coming years.

“While we remain at the beginning of our commercialization journey, these early operating metrics provide encouraging evidence that QikBIM is gaining meaningful market recognition. As we continue expanding enterprise functionality, strategic partnerships and customer outreach, we believe QikBIM has the potential to become a leading AI-powered BIM solution serving architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide.”

Executing the Next Phase of Commercialization

Building upon its successful launch, OFA Group intends to accelerate commercialization through:

Expanding digital marketing campaigns targeting architecture and engineering firms;

Releasing additional product demonstrations and customer case studies;

Expanding enterprise customer outreach;

Continuing rapid product enhancements driven by customer feedback;

Developing strategic industry partnerships; and

Expanding QikBIM's international market presence.





Management will continue monitoring platform registrations, customer engagement, conversion metrics and enterprise adoption as commercialization progresses.

About QikBIM

QikBIM is OFA Group's proprietary AI-powered Building Information Modeling platform designed to transform the way architectural and engineering professionals create BIM models. By leveraging artificial intelligence, QikBIM automates the conversion of conventional design drawings into intelligent BIM models, significantly reducing production time, improving workflow efficiency and enabling faster project delivery. The platform is designed to support architects, engineers, developers and construction professionals as the global AEC industry continues its digital transformation.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural design and fit-out services for commercial and residential buildings. The Company is also developing proprietary artificial intelligence technologies designed to transform architectural planning, BIM automation, and digital construction workflows. By combining architectural expertise with AI-driven software solutions, OFA seeks to improve efficiency, scalability, and innovation across the global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “hope,” “intend,” “target,” “forecast,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected capabilities, adoption, commercialization, market acceptance, future development, revenue opportunities, customer growth, product enhancements, and business strategy relating to the QikBIM platform. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including market acceptance of the Company's AI technologies, customer adoption rates, competitive developments, technological challenges, regulatory changes, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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OFA Group

Email: info@ofagroup.com

Website: www.ofagroup.com