PetVivo Holdings Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Clinical Study Evaluating Spryng® in Veterinary Record

Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrates Feasibility and Statistically Significant Improvements in Subjective Clinical Outcomes in Dogs with Stifle Osteoarthritis and Suspected Cranial Cruciate Disease

Minneapolis, MN, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Cosmeta Corp and PetVivo AI, Inc., a leading provider of medical devices and biomedical therapeutics for equines and companion animals, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical study evaluating Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology in the peer-reviewed journal Veterinary Record.

The publication represents another important milestone in the continued expansion of the scientific evidence supporting Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology and reflects the growing interest among veterinary orthopedic specialists in evaluating novel biomaterial technologies for the management of canine osteoarthritis and cranial cruciate ligament disease.

The study, entitled "Short-term outcomes following intra-articular biomaterial injection for pain secondary to stifle osteoarthritis and suspected cranial cruciate ligament injury in dogs," evaluated the use of Spryng®, PetVivo's proprietary collagen-elastin hydrogel microparticulate veterinary medical device, in dogs diagnosed with suspected cranial cruciate disease (CCD) and stifle osteoarthritis (OA).

The abstract of the published study is available at:

https://bvajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/vetr.70805

The prospective proof-of-concept study enrolled 40 client-owned dogs diagnosed with unilateral suspected cranial cruciate disease and osteoarthritis. Each dog received a single intra-articular injection of the collagen-elastin hydrogel microparticulate biomaterial and was evaluated over an 84-day period using serial clinical examinations, the modified Glasgow Composite Pain Scale (mGCPS), clinician assessments, and owner-reported outcome measures.

Among the findings reported by the investigators:

55% of enrolled dogs achieved at least a 25% improvement in the study's primary endpoint, the modified Glasgow Composite Pain Scale (mGCPS).

Statistically significant improvements were observed across all additional subjective clinician- and owner-assessed outcome measures during the study period.

The investigators concluded that the collagen-elastin hydrogel microparticulate biomaterial demonstrated feasibility for use in dogs with suspected cranial cruciate disease and stifle osteoarthritis within the subjective parameters evaluated, while noting that further studies utilizing objective outcome measures are warranted.





While the investigators concluded that additional studies utilizing objective outcome measures are warranted, the statistically significant improvements observed across multiple clinician- and owner-assessed outcome measures provide encouraging support for continued evaluation of Spryng® as an innovative treatment option for dogs suffering from osteoarthritis associated with cranial cruciate disease.

As disclosed in the published manuscript, the study was funded by PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and conducted by the participating investigators. The findings were subsequently evaluated and accepted for publication through the independent peer-review process of Veterinary Record.

"Publication in a highly respected journal such as Veterinary Record is an important validation of PetVivo's commitment to advancing evidence-based veterinary medicine," said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. "The study was conducted by an experienced team of veterinary specialists, and the publication of their findings in a peer-reviewed journal contributes to the growing body of scientific literature supporting Spryng®. We believe publications such as this strengthen veterinarian confidence in our technology while reinforcing our long-term strategy of building value through clinical evidence, innovation, and scientific credibility."

Publication in Veterinary Record, the official journal of the British Veterinary Association and one of the world's leading peer-reviewed veterinary journals, reflects the growing scientific interest in evaluating innovative biomaterial technologies for the management of osteoarthritis and other orthopedic conditions in companion animals. Peer-reviewed publication subjects research to scientific evaluation prior to publication, providing veterinarians, researchers, and industry professionals with confidence in the integrity of the reported methodology and findings.

The study was conducted by a multi-center team of board-certified veterinary surgeons and specialists from leading veterinary referral hospitals throughout the United States, including Ethos Veterinary Health, Bridger Veterinary Specialists, Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center, Bulger Veterinary Hospital, and Veterinary Specialty Hospital San Diego. The collaboration among multiple specialty centers underscores the broad clinical interest in evaluating innovative treatment options for canine osteoarthritis and cranial cruciate ligament disease.

With this publication, PetVivo now has three peer-reviewed scientific publications evaluating Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology, further expanding the published body of scientific evidence supporting the Company's proprietary biomaterial platform. The Company believes that continued publication of clinical research in respected peer-reviewed journals enhances veterinarian awareness and confidence while supporting the long-term adoption of its technology.

Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology is a proprietary intra-articular veterinary medical device comprised of sterilized extracellular matrix microparticles derived from natural collagen and elastin. The technology is designed to provide cushioning and structural support within the joint while helping veterinarians manage pain and lameness associated with non-infectious joint conditions in companion animals.

As PetVivo continues to expand the body of clinical evidence supporting Spryng®, the Company remains committed to collaborating with leading veterinary specialists and academic institutions to further evaluate the technology across additional orthopedic indications and clinical settings. The Company believes that continued scientific validation, combined with real-world clinical experience, will further support veterinarian adoption and long-term commercial growth.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Cosmeta Corp and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. or its innovative products, Spryng and PrecisePRP, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com, petvivoanimalhealth.com and sprynghealth.com.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

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