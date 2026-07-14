PetMeds and Rural King Expand Access to Pet Healthcare Through New Online Pharmacy Platform

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., doing business as PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (Nasdaq: PETS), today announced that its new online pet pharmacy offering with Rural King is now available, giving Rural King customers convenient access to trusted pet medications, prescription food, preventatives and pet health products through a new co-branded online pharmacy experience powered by PetMeds.

The new offering is accessible through RuralKing.com, where customers can click web banners that open a co-branded online experience powered by PetMeds. Customers will also be able to access the offering through Rural King email and social media promotions, as well as a dedicated program link: RuralKing.Petmeds.com.

First announced in April, the collaboration brings PetMeds’ pharmacy infrastructure and expertise, licensed pharmacists and e-commerce capabilities to Rural King’s customer base, expanding access to affordable pet health solutions for customers across Rural King’s retail and digital channels. The launch marks PetMeds’ first large-scale white-label pharmacy program and reflects both companies’ shared commitment to helping pet owners access trusted care solutions with greater convenience.

The offering includes AutoShip capabilities, giving customers a convenient "set it and forget it" option for recurring pet health needs, including eligible medications, preventatives and prescription food. The program is designed to make pet healthcare more accessible, particularly in rural communities where access to veterinary care, medications and prescription food can be limited.

To celebrate the launch, Rural King customers can take advantage of two introductory offers: RKPAW25 for 25% off sitewide, and RKKING50 for 50% off first-time AutoShip orders sitewide. Offer terms, product exclusions and other restrictions apply. Complete details are available on the program landing page.

“Our customers trust Rural King as a destination for the products they need to care for their families, farms and animals,” said Michael Ladd, chief operating officer of Rural King. “Partnering with PetMeds allows us to expand that support by offering a convenient new resource for pet health and wellness. We're excited to bring this enhanced experience to customers across our stores and digital channels.”

“This partnership marks an important step in PetMeds’ growth strategy and an exciting new chapter in our mission to broaden access to quality pet health care,” said Leslie Campbell, chairman of the board and interim CEO of PetMeds. “For more than 30 years, PetMeds has focused on making trusted pet healthcare more accessible and affordable for pet owners. Through our work with Rural King, we're extending that commitment to even more families by providing convenient access to medications, prescription food, preventatives and AutoShip services through a seamless online experience. Together, we're helping make it easier for pet owners to get the products their animals need, wherever they live.”

Media assets are available here .

Customers can access the new offering beginning today through Rural King at RuralKing.PetMeds.com.

About Rural King

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America’s Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 150 stores in seventeen states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

About PetMeds

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PETS family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions — including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com .

Media Contact

Friend of a Friend PR

Megan Benedict

megan@friendofafriendpr.com