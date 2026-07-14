HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES RAGE STRATEGIC EXPOSURE TO $DONT AND $EOM ECOSYSTEM AS EYES ON MONITOR UNVEILS TOKENIZED MEDIA AND HISTORICAL INTELLIGENCE MODEL

HOLLYWOOD, FL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (Pink Limited Market: HCMC) (“HCMC” or the “Company”) today announced that its RAGE (Risk Assessment Gauging Enterprise) digital asset intelligence platform is evaluating and supporting strategic exposure to the $DONT and $EOM digital asset ecosystems following the publication of the proposed Eyes on Monitor × $DONT whitepaper (Disclaimercoin.com/eom).

Eyes on Monitor is available at https://eyesonmonitor.com.

The proposed ecosystem outlines a new tokenized media model designed to combine curated news, premium digital access, blockchain-based provenance and historical digital collectibles.

Under the proposed model, $DONT is intended to function as an access and utility layer within the Eyes on Monitor ecosystem, while $EOM is designed to support provenance, historical participation and selected verification and curation functions.

The whitepaper further proposes a phased product roadmap that may include token-based premium access, staking functionality, protocol fee routing, dual-token participation and the creation of blockchain-based digital collectibles connected to historically significant events.

Jeffrey Holman, Chief Executive Officer of HCMC had this to say, “RAGE was created to identify digital assets where attention, community and emerging utility may intersect before the broader market fully understands the opportunity. What is developing between Eyes on Monitor ($EOM) and $DONT and is particularly interesting because the proposed model attempts to connect digital assets to an actual media product, user access and digital provenance.”

The Eyes on Monitor model proposes allowing users to access premium curated content and intelligence features through $DONT-based participation. Certain future historical and provenance features may also require participation in both the $DONT and $EOM ecosystems.

The proposed ecosystem also describes a protocol fee model under which certain eligible platform fees paid in $DONT may be divided between permanent token retirement and support for qualifying liquidity providers. According to the whitepaper, ordinary staking principal would not automatically be subject to this mechanism.

Mr. Holman further stated, “We believe digital assets ultimately need to compete for users, attention and utility. The concept of connecting real-time media, historical provenance and digital ownership is exactly the type of emerging digital economy RAGE was designed to study.”

HCMC previously announced RAGE as its investment intelligence platform designed to identify potentially undervalued opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem.

Through RAGE, HCMC intends to continue evaluating digital asset projects based on a combination of community development, market structure, technology, utility, liquidity and potential ecosystem growth.

The Company cautions investors that the Eyes on Monitor ($EOM) × $DONT ecosystem remains proposed and under development. Features described in the public whitepaper may be modified, delayed or never implemented. Digital assets are highly speculative and subject to significant market, technological, liquidity and regulatory risks.

About RAGE

RAGE, or Risk Assessment Gauging Enterprise, is HCMC’s digital asset intelligence initiative focused on identifying and evaluating emerging opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem. RAGE evaluates digital assets and related ecosystems through a combination of market intelligence, technology assessment, community analysis and utility-focused research.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) is a holding company focused on intellectual property, emerging technologies and strategic opportunities designed to create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development of the Eyes on Monitor, $DONT and $EOM ecosystems; proposed token utility; staking; premium access; protocol fee mechanisms; token retirement; liquidity support; provenance functionality; historical digital collectibles; HCMC’s and RAGE’s evaluation of digital asset opportunities, our future operating results, our business strategy and plans, expectations relating to the digital asset industry, market conditions, trends and growth, our market position, potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that any proposed platform feature, token utility, staking mechanism, fee model or other functionality described herein will be developed, implemented or commercially successful.

Digital assets involve substantial risk, including extreme price volatility, limited liquidity, technological risk, cybersecurity risk and evolving regulatory requirements. Nothing contained in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or digital asset, nor does it constitute investment advice.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. HCMC undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Corporate Headquarters

Healthier Choices Management Corp.

3800 North 28th Way, Suite 1

Hollywood, FL 33020

Telephone: 305-600-5004

Customer Service: 1-800-637-0108

Fax: 954-251-3057