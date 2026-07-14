Purchaser Business Group on Health Names Kent Bradley, M.D., Inaugural Chief Impact Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) has named Kent Bradley, M.D., as its first chief impact officer (CIO), a new senior executive role designed to connect PBGH’s purchaser coalition, Advisory Services and strategic partnerships to accelerate and scale employer action.

A nonprofit coalition of more than 40 leading public and private purchasers covering 21 million people, PBGH brings employers together to use their collective influence to improve healthcare affordability and quality for American workers and their families. For 35 years, PBGH has advanced purchaser-focused innovation and policy change, helping employers test new models, set stronger market expectations and demand a more transparent, accountable healthcare system. Bradley’s appointment comes as employers are being asked to make higher-stakes healthcare decisions with more data, more scrutiny and more pressure to show results.

Bradley will lead PBGH’s Member Value strategy and oversee PBGH Advisory Services, bringing together two essential parts of PBGH’s work:

Bringing purchasers together to share practical strategies, set common expectations and act with greater collective influence to shape the healthcare market

Providing unconflicted Advisory Services that help employers translate data, fiduciary obligations and market insight into stronger healthcare purchasing decisions

He will focus on deepening the value members receive through peer learning, shared standards and collective action, while expanding Advisory Services for employers navigating data transparency, fiduciary governance, Advanced Primary Care, direct contracting, vendor accountability and benefits strategy. Together, that work will extend PBGH’s reach, strengthen strategic partnerships and bring purchaser-led solutions to more self-insured employers.

“Kent understands healthcare from the vantage point of the patient, the purchaser, the provider and the boardroom,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of PBGH. “That perspective is critical in this moment. Employers are pushing for, and finally getting, more information, but that alone will not improve affordability and quality for workers and their families. Purchasers need trusted, unconflicted guidance to turn data into better decisions, stronger accountability and better care for the people they cover. Kent brings the judgment, operational experience and purchaser mindset to help PBGH meet that need.”

Bradley has decades of experience across healthcare delivery, employer purchasing, executive leadership, governance and public service. Most recently, he served as president of 10X Health System, driving growth for the precision health and nutrition company. He previously served as senior vice president and chief health and nutrition officer at Herbalife, where he led global medical affairs across a multinational organization.

Earlier in his career, Bradley served as chief medical officer of Safeway and president of Safeway Health, where he built one of the country’s most recognized employer-driven health initiatives. He also brings extensive board and health system experience, having served on numerous boards, including Dignity Health, CommonSpirit Health and Concentra Health. Bradley is a former U.S. Army Medical Corps officer and regional executive who oversaw care for more than 255,000 beneficiaries across 95 countries.

“Creating this role is an important signal about the work purchasers need from PBGH now,” said Aldy Duffield, PBGH board chair. “Employers need practical ways to act on what the data, their workforce and the market are telling them. PBGH is uniquely positioned to align purchasers around shared priorities while also supporting individual employers as they make decisions for their own organizations. Kent’s experience across care delivery, employer purchasing, governance and operations makes him the right leader to deepen that impact.”

As chief impact officer, Bradley will work with PBGH’s leadership team, board of directors, members and strategic partners to build scalable solutions for large and jumbo employers. His work will strengthen member engagement, expand Advisory Services and advance market-facing initiatives, including opportunities to support Advanced Primary Care and align purchaser strategy with evolving policy, transparency and fiduciary requirements.

Bradley received his M.D. from the Uniformed Services University, his MBA from the University of Denver and his Master of Public Health from the University of Minnesota. He earned his undergraduate degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He also holds a certificate in corporate governance from INSEAD and is board certified in preventive medicine and public health.

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Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) is a nonprofit coalition of large, self-insured employers dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of healthcare for American workers and their families. With 35 years of experience in employer health benefits strategy, PBGH works with employers, policymakers, and healthcare stakeholders to advance data-driven, high-value healthcare purchasing. For more information, visit pbgh.org.

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