Abacus Global Management Announces Virtual Livestream Details for Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 16th, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced details for the Abacus Investor Day 2026, to be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the New York Stock Exchange from 9:00AM ET to 1:30PM ET.

The Abacus Global Management Investor Day 2026 brings together institutional investors, advisors, and industry leaders to discuss a powerful idea: that lifespan is not just time; it's something deeply meaningful and financially significant. Guests will hear directly from Abacus division leaders on current offerings, innovations coming to market, and the Company's vision for lifespan-based financial solutions, while exploring how evolving lifespan insights are redefining the future of financial planning and reshaping modern investment strategy.

Abacus is proud to welcome Global Markets Editor Maria Bartiromo and Red Apple CEO John Catsimatidis as special guests, joining Abacus Chairman and CEO Jay Jackson to discuss current market trends.

Virtual livestream guests can register here.

For any in-person attendance requests, general event questions, or media-related inquiries, please contact Blake Gallimore at blake@abacusgm.com.

About Abacus Global Management

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.abacusgm.com.

Contacts

Abacus Investor Day 2026 Communications

Blake Gallimore – Director of Corporate Marketing & Communications

blake@abacusgm.com

(321) 344-2118

Investor Relations

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com