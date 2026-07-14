GovSignals acquires Turingon, adding a proven Capture and Proposal team to the only AI platform cleared at FedRAMP High and DoW IL5

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovSignals, the only AI platform for government contracting cleared at both FedRAMP High and DoW IL5 , today announced it has acquired Turingon and added its founding leadership to the team. Co-founders Arthur and Ellen Runno join as Head of Sales and Deployment Strategist, bringing a leadership team with more than 60 years of combined capture and proposal experience and the deep industry channel behind it.

The government contracting market is full of tools that automate one slice of the work, almost always the proposal. GovSignals was built on a different premise: the win is decided long before anyone opens a template, in the intelligence a team sees, the pursuits it chooses, and the moves it makes months before an RFP drops. GovSignals runs that entire arc as one compounding system, drawing on the earliest signals in news, congressional transcripts, GAO decisions, and budgets, through IDIQs, RFIs, and RFPs, to compliance shreds, proposals, and post-award, on more government data than anyone else in the space and cleared to operate where the most sensitive work happens. Every step compounds into insight built specifically for each company.

Turingon earned its reputation the hard way. In the only public head-to-head test of proposal AI this industry has run, its team fought a competitor that had raised more than $40 million to a two-to-two draw, judged live by an independent panel that included a former federal contracting officer. GovSignals is acquiring that team, the leadership behind it, and the relationships they built across the federal civilian, defense, and aerospace markets.

"Acquiring Turingon was a no-brainer. Their leadership team is among the most respected in the industry, and they spent years building the relationships and channels that come with it. With our capability and our security posture, there is no limit to how far this goes," said Jeremy Doochin , co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of GovSignals.

GovSignals grew revenue 8X last year. It serves the fastest-growing small and medium-sized companies and the largest government contractors across defense, federal civilian, architecture, engineering and construction, and state and local, and has won multimillion-dollar contracts with federal agencies.

"This market is littered with point solutions, and most companies end up needing several: a limited capture tool, a compliance shred generator, a one-off proposal wrapper. The innovation gap between them is simply too wide. GovSignals goes end-to-end, runs the work in the exact steps each client needs, and delivers it in their final Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or PDF format. Every insight compounds daily into a knowledge graph for each company, one that reaches true escape velocity and helps them to build relationships they couldn’t and ultimately win," said Jeremy Doochin.

Arthur and Ellen Runno join a GovSignals leadership team focused on a mission larger than any single product: helping American contractors win more, helping the government buy better, and strengthening the industrial base the country depends on.

"I spent two decades in the proposal world, and I know it as well as anyone. The proposal was never the real problem. The win is decided upstream, and almost no one is built for that," said Arthur Runno, CEO & co-founder of Turingon and now Head of Sales at GovSignals. "GovSignals did. We sold Turingon to join it, and it is the best decision we could have made for our team and for everyone we serve. I could not be more excited to now build something 100X bigger than our Turingon team ever could have alone."

Demand for platforms that can prove results and clear the highest federal security bars is accelerating. GovSignals is staying ahead of it, serving contractors of all sizes, from the smallest startups to the largest primes.

About GovSignals

GovSignals is the system of work for government contracting and the only AI proposal platform authorized in both FedRAMP High and DoW IL5 environments. Founded by AI engineers and procurement experts from Stanford, Palantir, Amazon, the DOE, and the national security community, GovSignals deploys a roster of cleared AI agents that run a contractor pipeline the way a team would: reading thousands of pre-award sources to surface pursuits early, then producing finished deliverables from go/no-go decisions and bases of estimate to SF330s, completed forms, and full proposal volumes. Trusted by the fastest-growing startups to the top government contractors across federal and state & local markets, GovSignals serves both contractors and the government agencies that buy from them. Learn more at govsignals.ai.

About Turingon

Turingon, founded by four co-founders in 2024 and based in Reston, Virginia, was built by a team of proposal veterans led by Navy veteran and 20-year proposal expert Arthur Runno, with leadership carrying more than 60 years of combined capture and proposal experience. In the only public head-to-head test of proposal AI this industry has run, Turingon fought a well-funded competitor to a draw before an independent panel, and the team built deep relationships across the federal civilian, defense, and aerospace markets.

Media Contact

Catalina Cotamo

GovSignals

media@govsignals.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba0ad359-a55e-4102-874d-f642cf1fe3b7