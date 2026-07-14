Opulent Aesthetics by Sadie Launches 20% Discount on Dermal Filler Treatments in Caterham and South Croydon

Caterham, United Kingdom, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Opulent Aesthetics by Sadie is now offering a 20% promotion on its Dermal Filler services. The discount applies across five treatment areas: lip enhancement, nasolabial fold correction, chin filler, cheek filler, and jaw filler at the clinic’s locations in Caterham and South Croydon.



The aesthetics and skincare clinic specialises in tailored, non-surgical face and skin rejuvenating treatments. Its broader service menu includes microneedling, anti-wrinkle procedures, facials, polynucleotides and skin boosters, but the current promotion is specific to dermal filler applications.



20% Savings Across Five Dermal Filler Treatment Areas



The promotional discount covers the full scope of the clinic’s dermal filler offerings rather than a single application. Each of the five treatment areas addresses a distinct part of the face. Lip enhancement targets the lips for added volume or definition. Nasolabial fold correction addresses the lines that run from the nose to the corners of the mouth. Chin, cheek, and jaw fillers each reshape or add volume to their respective areas. Clients interested in more than one treatment area can apply the 20% discount to each service individually.



Free Consultations and Tailored Treatment Plans



Opulent Aesthetics by Sadie offers free consultations to prospective clients. Those considering dermal fillers during the promotional period can discuss their goals and learn about the procedures without any financial commitment before deciding to book.



The clinic designs each treatment plan around the individual client’s facial structure and aesthetic objectives. This tailored approach remains in place under the current promotion, meaning clients receiving fillers at the discounted rate still receive a plan specific to their needs.



“We are excited to offer this 20% discount to help clients achieve their aesthetic goals,” a clinic representative said. “Dermal fillers are a non-surgical way to enhance natural facial features, and this promotion makes these treatments more accessible across all five application areas we offer.”



Available at Both Clinic Locations



The promotion is accessible through the clinic’s treatment rooms in both Caterham and South Croydon, giving clients in either area the opportunity to book at their nearest location.

Appointments can be scheduled through the clinic’s website, where clients can also arrange a free consultation to discuss which filler treatments align with their goals.



About Opulent Aesthetics by Sadie



Opulent Aesthetics by Sadie is an aesthetics and skincare clinic with treatment rooms in Caterham and South Croydon. The clinic provides non-surgical face and skin rejuvenating treatments, including dermal fillers, facials, microneedling, anti-wrinkle procedures, and polynucleotides. More information about the 20% Dermal Facial Filler promotion and the clinic’s full range of services is available at https://www.opulentaesthetics.co/



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Which specific treatments are included in the 20% dermal filler promotion?



The discount applies to five dermal filler application areas: lip enhancement, nasolabial fold correction, chin filler, cheek filler, and jaw filler. This promotion is available at both the Caterham and South Croydon clinic locations.



How can prospective clients determine which treatment is right for them?



Opulent Aesthetics by Sadie offers free consultations to discuss aesthetic goals and procedures before booking. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual’s specific facial structure and needs, even when using the promotional discount.



What other non-surgical services does the clinic offer besides dermal fillers?



The clinic provides a variety of skin rejuvenating treatments, including microneedling, anti-wrinkle procedures, facials, polynucleotides and skin boosters. These services are designed to enhance natural beauty and are available at their Surrey-based treatment rooms.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Opulent Aesthetics by Sadie



Address: 78-80 Croydon Rd, Caterham CR3 6QD



Phone: 078805 50269



Website: https://www.opulentaesthetics.co/



https://thenewsfront.com/opulent-aesthetics-by-sadie-launches-20-discount-on-dermal-filler-treatments-in-caterham-and-south-croydon/