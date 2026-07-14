Home Instead Named to TIME America’s Best Private Companies 2026 List

SAN MATEO, CA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Instead, an Honor company, and a leading provider of in-home care for older adults, has been named to TIME’s America’s Best Private Companies 2026 list, presented in partnership with Statista. The annual ranking recognizes the top 500 privately held companies in the United States based on employee satisfaction and company impact. Home Instead ranked No. 80 among the 500 companies recognized.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to transform the way society cares for older adults, and this recognition from TIME is a meaningful validation of that work," said Seth Sternberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Honor Technology, the parent company of Home Instead. "Meeting the needs of an aging population requires both compassionate Care Pros and innovative technology that helps deliver better care to more people. That's the future we're building."

The ranking evaluates companies across two primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: Based on survey responses from approximately 217,000 U.S. employees over a three-year period, measuring workplace culture, employee recommendations, compensation, equality and more.

Company Impact: Measured through The Upright Project's Net Impact Model, evaluating a company's positive contributions to society, knowledge, health and the environment.

"Being named to this list is a reflection of the brand we've built, one rooted in trust and dignity for the older adults and families we serve," said Kim Atkinson, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Home Instead."Thank you to the franchise owners, Care Pros, and team members across Home Instead who make our mission possible every day."

The complete TIME America's Best Private Companies 2026 rankings are available at TIME.com.

About Home Instead

Home Instead, an Honor company, is a leading provider of in-home care for older adults. With a global franchise network and more than 100,000 Care Pros worldwide, the Home Instead network delivers over 60 million hours of personalized care annually across the U.S. and Canada. Together, Honor and Home Instead are setting a new standard for aging in place, backed by powerful technology, compassionate care, and a commitment to aging on your own terms.





