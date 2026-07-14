Newcleo Submits Regulatory Engagement Plan to U.S. NRC for Lead-Cooled Fast Reactor

PARIS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- newcleo (or “the Company”), a pioneer in advanced modular reactor (“AMR”) technology and nuclear fuel manufacturing, today announced that it has submitted a Regulatory Engagement Plan (“REP”) to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) for its LFR-AS-200 reactor.

The REP sets out the proposed framework for newcleo’s pre-application engagement with NRC staff in support of the future licensing of the LFR-AS-200. It provides an overview of the Company’s proposed licensing approach and an indicative schedule for technical submissions and interactions with the NRC.

“This submission to the NRC reflects years of dedicated research and engineering behind the LFR-AS-200,” said Stefano Buono, CEO of newcleo. “Lead-cooled fast reactor technology offers a uniquely safe and efficient path to clean, reliable energy, and we look forward to a constructive dialogue with the NRC as we advance toward licensing.”

To support the development and licensing of its reactor technology, newcleo has established an extensive international research and development program, in collaboration with national labs in Italy, France and Japan.





Installation of reactor simulator at ENEA Brasimone Research Center (Italy)

The program provides a robust experimental foundation for the reactor’s safety case and future licensing application. Through purpose-built research facilities, newcleo conducts physical testing of lead-cooling technologies, materials, components and reactor systems under representative conditions. The resulting experimental data are used to validate safety calculations and computational models, support materials qualification, and demonstrate the performance of key engineering solutions. This combination of advanced modelling and direct experimental evidence strengthens the technical basis for newcleo’s engagement with the NRC.

The LFR-AS-200 is a 200MWe lead-cooled fast reactor designed to provide stable, low-carbon electricity and process heat for industrial users, including data centers, hydrogen production facilities, cement and steel manufacturers.

The reactor uses lead as a coolant, combining inherent safety features with efficient energy conversion and a compact plant footprint. It is designed to operate using newcleo’s proprietary MOX fuel, produced from recovered or surplus nuclear materials. By pairing a fast-neutron spectrum with MOX fuel, newcleo’s proposed technology enables the conversion of legacy nuclear materials and spent nuclear fuel into clean, reliable, and competitively priced energy, while reducing the final volume and radiotoxicity of spent nuclear fuel.

About newcleo



newcleo is an innovative nuclear energy company developing AMRs cooled by liquid lead, and facilities to produce nuclear fuel from recycled nuclear waste, with the goal of delivering abundant, competitive, low-carbon energy. The company was founded by physicist-entrepreneur Stefano Buono following the USD $3.9 billion sale of his previous venture – Nasdaq-listed nuclear medicine company Advanced Accelerator Applications – to Novartis. With over USD $80 million in revenue, other income, and financial income in 2024 including from its operating companies, approximately USD $780 million in private funding, and more than 900 highly skilled employees across Europe and the United States, the company has built a network of over 100 industry partnerships and supports its growth through the targeted acquisition and vertical integration of key companies in the nuclear supply chain.

On May 27, 2026, newcleo announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with NewHold Investment Corp. III in a transaction that, upon closing, would result in newcleo becoming a U.S.-listed public company. The combined company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “NWCL” following an anticipated transaction close in the second half of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. For more information visit www.newcleo.com/investors /

Important Information for Investors and Shareholders

NewHold and newCleo Ltd. (“newcleo”) intend to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as may be amended, the “Registration Statement”), which will include a preliminary proxy statement of NewHold and a prospectus of newcleo (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) in connection with the proposed business combination between NewHold and newcleo (the “Business Combination”), the private placements of securities in connection with the Business Combination, if any (the “Private Placement Transactions”), and the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and/or as described in this communication (together with the Business Combination and the Private Placement Transactions, the “Proposed Transactions”). The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to shareholders of NewHold as of the record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination and other matters as described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. NewHold and/or newcleo will also file other documents regarding the Proposed Transactions with the SEC. This communication does not contain all of the information that should be considered concerning the Proposed Transactions and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Proposed Transactions. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, SHAREHOLDERS OF NEWHOLD AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH NEWHOLD’S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND OTHER MATTERS AS DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NEWHOLD, NEWCLEO AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and all other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by NewHold and newcleo, without charge, once available, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: NewHold Investment Corp. III, 52 Vanderbilt Avenue, Suite 2005, New York, New York 10017, or to: newcleo Ltd., 55 South Audley Street, London, W1K 2QH, United Kingdom.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED HEREIN, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION, OR ANY RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS COMMUNICATION. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

The securities to be issued by newcleo in connection with the Proposed Transactions have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), except pursuant to the Registration Statement once declared effective by the SEC, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Participants in the Solicitation

NewHold, newcleo and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from NewHold shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of NewHold’s directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination and their ownership of NewHold’s securities is, or will be, contained in NewHold’s filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from NewHold shareholders in connection with the Business Combination, including the names and interests of newcleo’s directors and executive officers, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, which is expected to be filed by NewHold and newcleo with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents as described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization, with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transactions and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange the securities of NewHold or newcleo, or any commodity or instrument or related derivative, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. Investors should consult with their counsel as to the applicable requirements for a purchaser to avail itself of any exemption under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by management, and include statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “future,” “continue,” “strategy,” “opportunity” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding newcleo’s business strategy, plans, objectives, market opportunities, growth prospects, development and commercialization of technologies, partnerships, regulatory matters, operational performance, financial outlook and other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond newcleo’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and newcleo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. No assurance can be given that any future results, events or circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

For media and investor enquiries

Investor contact

newcleo@icrinc.com

Newcleo press office

media@newcleo.com

US media enquiries

newcleo@icrinc.com

European media enquiries

newcleo@brunswickgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f5dcdcd-2ad7-467e-8a2e-0ff46cab9e9b