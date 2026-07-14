AlphaSense Announces Native PowerPoint and Excel AI Assistants to Automate Creation of High-Stakes Assets for Financial and Corporate Teams

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Launch: AlphaSense is expanding its work product creation capabilities with new native AI assistants for PowerPoint and Excel , alongside enhanced slide creation workflows in Generative Search. Together, these capabilities help users create, update, and refine decision-ready assets like presentations, models, workbooks, memos, and competitive analyses, grounded in AlphaSense’s trusted market intelligence.

Capability: With AlphaSense, users can now create decks, models, and other outputs from scratch with a single prompt, and customize those outputs to be in their firm’s branded formatting or team templates. Designed for rapid iteration, users can integrate AlphaSense directly into PowerPoint and Excel to create, update, and pressure-test their deliverables, retaining the traceability and trust AlphaSense is known for by pulling intel from premium content and insights.

Why It Matters: Creation and iteration of decks, models, and written analysis is still an incredibly tedious and time-consuming part of the research process. AlphaSense’s full suite of work product tools change that — enabling any user to go from deep, thoughtful research to polished output faster and with higher conviction in the numbers and narrative they're presenting. This integration of research workflows and asset creation also lays the foundation for SuperAnalyst to automate deliverable creation at scale, bringing the full research-to-output workflow into a single, continuous execution layer.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced an expansion of its work product creation capabilities with native AI assistants for PowerPoint and Excel , alongside enhanced slide creation workflows within Generative Search. Together, these tools enable financial and corporate teams to produce fully automated, source-grounded deliverables – pitch decks, board presentations, financial models, memos, and competitive analyses on their own branded templates – without leaving the applications where that work gets done.

Closing the Gap Between Insight and Output

Creating decks, models, and written analyses has long been one of the most time-intensive and error-prone parts of the research workflow. AlphaSense for PowerPoint and Excel eliminates much of that friction. An associate building a strategic buyer analysis can pull AlphaSense insights directly onto slides without switching applications; an analyst updating financial projections can automate the repetitive work of populating models and incorporating new data – freeing time for judgment and decision-making.

Unlike general-purpose productivity tools, AlphaSense grounds work product creation in trusted market, financial, expert, and company intelligence, helping teams preserve evidence, sourcing, and context as analysis moves into final deliverables.

Because files are processed locally, sensitive models, strategic plans, and client or proprietary data remain on the user’s device, meeting the security requirements of the world’s largest enterprises.

"At Blue Deer, we advise clients on capital structure, acquisitions, and investor positioning, where the accuracy of the research and the clarity of the synthesis are critical. AlphaSense has always been essential to our work because of the quality of the research behind it, but AlphaSense for PowerPoint is transformational for a senior advisory team like ours,” said Daniel McClure, Founder and CEO at Blue Deer Capital. “It surfaces the information that matters, reduces the time we used to spend sorting and filtering, and lets us build the client deliverable at the same time we research and direct the analysis. We are now moving from complex information to a board-ready, insight-driven presentation roughly 60 to 70 percent faster, which gives us more time to focus on the advisory judgment our clients hire us for.”

What’s New

Deliverables within Generative Search: Create anything from a one-page competitive brief to a 40-page board deck with a single prompt, then refine it conversationally. Users can upload corporate templates and style guides, and automate recurring deliverables through AlphaSense’s scheduled agents.



AlphaSense for PowerPoint: Query AlphaSense’s full content library from inside PowerPoint, place source-grounded insights directly onto slides and apply firm-approved templates, formatting, chart updates, and style consistency under time pressure. Review finished presentations for logical gaps, stale data, and inconsistencies before they reach a client, senior stakeholder, or boardroom.



AlphaSense for Excel: Edit models, add scenarios, and restructure outputs using natural language – without breaking formulas or dependencies. Pull live financials, filings, transcripts, and comps from AlphaSense into Excel with full source traceability. Pressure-test assumptions by cross-referencing model inputs against AlphaSense research, surfacing conflicting signals before deliverables are shared with senior stakeholders or boards.





The Foundation for SuperAnalyst

These capabilities also lay the foundation for SuperAnalyst , AlphaSense’s AI agent layer. By connecting trusted research, source-grounded outputs, and the tools where teams build deliverables, AlphaSense is moving toward an execution layer that can automate more of the end-to-end workflow, from monitoring and research to updating presentations, models, and briefs as new information emerges.

“Great research is the basis of all critical business decisions, but the ability to quickly turn around polished, defensible presentations and models is an equally acute need – especially in banking and financial services, where markets move constantly,” said Chris Ackerson, Senior Vice President of Product at AlphaSense. “By bringing asset creation directly into AlphaSense, we’re completing the end-to-end workflow loop. And with SuperAnalyst, we’re going one step further: users won’t just build deliverables faster; they’ll be able to delegate them entirely, with full confidence in the accuracy and sourcing of what comes back.”

To learn more about AlphaSense for PowerPoint and Excel, visit here .

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents — including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .