TTM Technologies Arrives at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronics and interconnect solutions for aerospace, defense, and high-technology markets, today announced its exhibition at the upcoming 2026 Farnborough International Airshow — the world's premier aerospace and defense event. TTM recently announced its intent to establish a more direct European presence through the pending acquisitions of Swiss Technology Group AG and ILFA GmbH, subject to regulatory approval.

At Farnborough, TTM will showcase the capabilities that have made it a trusted partner to the world's leading aerospace and defense organizations, including:

Extensive defense program backlog spanning radar, missile defense, electronic warfare, and combat-proven mission systems

America's largest domestic manufacturer of advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”) and mission-critical electronics — trusted by the U.S. military and leading defense prime contractors

Expanding into Europe — offering to allied partners the manufacturing depth, global supply chain reach, and program expertise that underpins some of the world's most advanced commercial and defense platforms





TTM brings an extensive aerospace and defense portfolio to Farnborough, including technology on more than 480 programs and over 30 munitions. The company's electronics are embedded in airborne surveillance radar, integrated air and missile defense platforms, missile guidance systems, electronic warfare platforms, and next-generation aerospace programs serving U.S. and allied forces. TTM's U.S. manufacturing facilities are cleared, certified, and purpose-built for the most demanding defense applications. Combined with an extensive defense program backlog, ITAR-compliant operations, and an expanding manufacturing footprint in Europe, these capabilities position TTM as a trusted electronics manufacturing partner for European customers, with the global scale and technological depth to deliver.

"TTM has spent decades earning the trust of the U.S. defense community — on the programs that matter most and the platforms that cannot afford failure," said Cathie Gridley, Executive Vice President and President, Aerospace and Defense, TTM Technologies. "We come to Farnborough to bring that proven capability to our European allies and partners. The systems protecting nations depend on secure, reliable electronics at every layer — and TTM stands ready to provide dependable foundational products for European defense programs."

As European defense budgets grow and allied nations accelerate procurement of next-generation capabilities, supply chain resilience has moved from a purchasing consideration to a strategic imperative. TTM's U.S.-based manufacturing footprint, facility security clearances, and AS9100-certified quality systems, along with its new European sites, offer allied partners the trust, traceability, and advanced technology required for next-generation systems and programs.

"Europe's defense modernization is accelerating — and it deserves a manufacturing partner that can match that ambition," Gridley added. “Our presence at Farnborough reflects our commitment to building the long-term technology partnerships that will shape the future of allied defense capability. We are not a commodity supplier. We are a strategic partner, providing the advanced products and technologies required for next-generation defense platforms.”

TTM Technologies will be exhibiting at Farnborough International Airshow 2026, July 20–24, at Chalet 409. Senior representatives from TTM's leadership team will be available for meetings throughout the trade days.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering, and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Clarke

Senior Director, Marketing & Communications

TTM Technologies Inc.

+1 321 462 7900

matthew.clarke@ttmtech.com Sean K.F. Hannan

Vice President, Investor Relations

TTM Technologies Inc.

+1 339 466 7737

sean.hannan@ttmtech.com



