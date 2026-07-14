Rocket Doctor Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance, Reinforcing Trust, Security and Enterprise Readiness

Rocket Doctor has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance, validating the effectiveness of its security, privacy, and operational controls through an independent third-party audit.

The milestone reinforces Rocket Doctor's longstanding commitment to protecting sensitive patient and partner information while maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy.

SOC 2 Type I certification provides healthcare organizations, employers, payors, pharmacies, and government partners with further independent assurance that Rocket Doctor's systems and processes meet industry-recognized security standards.

meet industry-recognized security standards. The certification validates Rocket Doctor's security infrastructure for enterprise partners as the Company expands its healthcare services across North America.

Vancouver, BC, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to maintaining rigorous standards of security, privacy, and operational excellence.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type I is one of the most widely recognized frameworks for evaluating how organizations protect sensitive customer data. The independent audit assessed Rocket Doctor's controls over an extended period and verified that its security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy practices are designed and operating effectively.

The milestone builds on Rocket Doctor's longstanding commitment to responsible data stewardship. Since its inception, the Company has prioritized privacy and security as foundational elements of its platform, including the early appointment of dedicated privacy leadership and significant investments in governance, cybersecurity infrastructure, risk management, and compliance programs. Over the past eight months, Rocket Doctor has dedicated substantial resources to achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance as part of its broader enterprise growth strategy.

"As healthcare increasingly relies on digital infrastructure, data security and compliance have become baseline requirements for technology adoption" said Harry Cherniak, cofounder, Chief Privacy Officer and COO of Rocket Doctor Inc. "Achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance validates the rigorous controls and processes we've built to safeguard patient and partner data. This milestone provides healthcare organizations, employers, payors, pharmacies, and government partners with independent assurance that Rocket Doctor meets the highest standards for security and operational integrity."

SOC 2 Type I evaluates the design of an organization's controls at a specific point in time, providing verified assurance of a company's foundational security posture. The examination reviewed Rocket Doctor's information security and access management practices, data privacy and confidentiality controls, incident response and business continuity planning, risk management and governance processes, and secure system development and change management procedures. The successful completion of this audit demonstrates that these controls are properly designed and implemented across the organization. Having achieved this milestone, the Company has already embarked upon working towards its SOC 2 Type II compliance to evaluate the operational effectiveness of these controls over a continuous period.

As health systems increasingly integrate cloud-based technologies, demonstrated data security and regulatory compliance have become standard prerequisites for technology adoption. Achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance strengthens Rocket Doctor's ability to support enterprise healthcare partners, providing a validated security framework that streamlines procurement and onboarding processes for large-scale health systems, employers, insurers, and pharmacy networks.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai





FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321





Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's achievement of SOC 2 Type I compliance and the anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's plans and progress towards achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, the Company's continued growth across North America, the ability of the Company to attract and retain enterprise healthcare partners, the positioning of Rocket Doctor as a secure, scalable healthcare infrastructure provider, and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the risk that SOC 2 Type II certification may not be achieved on the anticipated timeline, risks relating to cybersecurity and data privacy regulation in Canada and the United States, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.