Belgium Data Center Market Report 2026-2031 | The Rise in AI and IoT Applications Fuels the Demand for Robust Data Center Infrastructure

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Belgium data center market is poised for significant growth, forecasting a CAGR of 10.62% from 2025 to 2031. This expansion is driven by strategic infrastructure developments and increasing demand for digital services in the region.

BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET - KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium hosts 36 operational colocation data centers, predominantly developed to Tier III standards.

International connectivity is fortified by submarine cable stations at Ostend and Bredene, providing low-latency connections to Europe and the UK. The launch of EXA Infrastructure's new fiber route in July 2025 further enhances connectivity by linking London, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt, including a critical submarine cable between the UK and Belgium.

Increased emphasis on data sovereignty and regulatory compliance is prompting hyperscalers to invest in sovereign cloud infrastructure. In January 2026, AWS introduced its AWS European Sovereign Cloud, designed to adhere to EU data sovereignty standards, benefiting nations like Belgium.

The market is seeing heightened investment in AI-ready infrastructure. Digital Realty is amplifying its Brussels operations with hyperscale facilities for AI and HPC needs, utilizing high-density deployments and advanced cooling technologies.

Belgium rapidly adopts advanced cooling technologies; Google's St. Ghislain facility led the charge, and the trend continues with liquid cooling solutions at Kevlinx Data Centers in Brussels, capable of supporting workloads up to 150 kW per rack.

REASONS TO INVEST IN THIS RESEARCH

Insight into market size in terms of investment areas, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

Evaluation of data center investments across colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Analysis of investments in terms of area and power capacity across Belgium's cities.

In-depth industry analysis and forecasts on Belgium's data center market size through 2031.

Overview of third-party data center facilities, existing and upcoming, across 10+ locations.

Examines data center colocation market revenue and pricing from 2022-2031.

Breakdown of market investments into IT, power, cooling, and construction services, alongside forecasts.

Comprehensive exploration of trends, opportunities, growth restraints, and industry forecasts.

Profiles of key IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support providers, and investors.

Transparent research approach covering demand and supply dynamics.

MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent players include AtlasEdge, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Google, Microsoft, and more. BESIX, headquartered in Brussels, delivered a Tier III facility for Kevlinx Data Centers, showcasing its expertise.

The cloud sector in Belgium continues to expand. Google plans to invest $5.4 billion, significantly boosting the country's data center and AI infrastructure.

FACILITY OVERVIEW

Existing facilities include key locations in Brussels and other cities, with exciting upcoming projects mapped out.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure: Server, storage, and network infrastructure.

Electrical Infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches, and more.

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling systems and rack cabinets.

Cooling Systems: CRAC/CRAH units, chiller units, and more solutions.

General Construction: Core development, installation services, and security systems.

Tier Standards: Covers Tier I to Tier IV data centers.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What additional power capacity (MW) will Belgium's market feature by 2031? What is the scope of the Belgium data center market? Which geographies are covered in the Belgium center market report? What are the key drivers for Belgium's data center market growth?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Belgium

Market Opportunities and Trends

Increased digital transformation across industries presents significant opportunities for data center expansion.

Adoption of cloud-based services by enterprises is a major growth driver in the Belgian market.

Growth Enablers

Government incentives and favorable regulations support new data center developments.

The rise in AI and IoT applications fuels the demand for robust data center infrastructure.

Market Restraints

High costs of electricity and real estate can restrict market expansion.

Data privacy concerns may slow down the adoption of cloud services.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abt5cq

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