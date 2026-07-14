Qatar Data Center Market Report 2026-2031 | The Rise in Digital Transformation Initiatives Presents Significant Growth Potential

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar data center market shows a promising growth trajectory, projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.97% from 2025 to 2031. This rapidly evolving sector is defined by several key highlights.

Qatar Data Center Market Highlights

There are approximately 13 operational colocation data centers in Qatar, primarily built to Tier III standards. The cost of constructing data centers here is relatively high, averaging $8-$9 million per MW.

The Qatar National Vision 2030 emphasizes reducing reliance on oil and gas, pivoting toward a diversified, sustainable, and knowledge-based economy. This strategic vision significantly boosts investment in digital infrastructure and innovation, including data center developments.

In January 2026, Syntys acquired Q Data QFZ LLC, which runs hyperscale data centers in Qatar. This acquisition includes the ownership transfer of two Tier III, carrier-neutral facilities located in Qatar Free Zones. The transaction was facilitated by Doha Venture Capital and highlights foreign investment's role in boosting local data infrastructure.

Research Insight - Why Invest in This Market?

Provides insights into Qatar's market size, investment dynamics, area development, power capacity, and colocation market revenue.

Detailed evaluation of data center investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Discusses investments in square footage and power capacity across Qatari cities.

Offers a comprehensive analysis of the Qatar data center landscape, providing industry insights and forecasts up to the forecast period.

Insights on existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities, covering 13 existing and 6 identified upcoming facilities in Doha and other cities.

Vendor Landscape and Future Opportunities

Mannai Corporation, MEEZA, and Syntys are key stakeholders in the colocation sector. In October 2025, MEEZA signed a $205 million agreement with a global hyperscaler, enhancing cloud and AI services, influencing the market significantly.

New market entrant, Gulf Data Hub, received a strategic investment from KKR to expand its platform in Qatar and the GCC markets, with over $5 billion planned for regional initiatives.

Existing vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing and potential facilities in Doha and other cities offer insights into regional growth in area and power capacity.

Key Market Segments

Infrastructure: Focuses on servers, storage, and network systems.

Electrical Infrastructure: Includes UPS systems and generators.

Mechanical Infrastructure: Comprising cooling systems and rack cabinets.

General Construction: Involves core and shell development, along with physical security measures.

Tier Standards: Classification into Tier I-IV reveals resilience in data operations.

Key Market Questions Answered:

What factors are driving the Qatar data center market? How much MW of power capacity will be added across Qatar in 2031? How big is the Qatar data center market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $203 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $702 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.9% Regions Covered Qatar

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends Increasing adoption of cloud services is elevating the need for data centers. Integration of artificial intelligence in data center operations enhances efficiency and scalability. The rise in digital transformation initiatives presents significant growth potential.

Growth Enablers Investment incentives from the Qatari government to bolster IT infrastructure. Strategic location of Qatar as a connectivity hub between Asia, Europe, and Africa. Expansion of renewable energy sources supports sustainable data center operations.

Market Restraints High operational costs, including energy costs, can impede market growth. Regulatory challenges associated with data sovereignty and privacy laws. Potential risk of geopolitical tensions affecting market stability.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svrcsl

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