Linarc Ships Its Latest Release, Built as One System, Not Bolted Together, for Growing Commercial Contractors

Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc, Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry today announced the latest update to its platform, introducing enhanced field, scheduling, and financial capabilities designed to give commercial contractors greater visibility and control across active projects. Because Linarc is built as one system rather than stitched together from separate tools, information entered once flows across workflows automatically, helping leaders identify risks earlier and take action before issues impact timelines or budgets.

Most construction software stores project information. Linarc connects it, and this update extends that connection, starting in the field. Linarc’s new look-ahead schedule provides teams with a clear view of upcoming work by identifying constraints, allowing teams to tag equipment and resources to specific line items and surfacing the RFIs and submittals that can delay progress, enabling the field to address potential blockers before they impact the schedule. A fully native mobile app for iOS and Android, built local-first, allows crews to clock in, switch tasks, and capture notes, photos, and files offline, ensuring critical project information is captured even in areas with limited or no signal.

In the Finance module, Linarc adds greater control to the change-order process by separating owner-funded work from budget adjustments while keeping contract changes connected to the overall project record. This gives teams a clearer view of cost exposure and helps them make informed decisions before financial issues escalate.

“Linarc has always been a platform in motion,” said Shanthi Rajan, Founder and CEO of Linarc. “We did not redesign the platform. We took it further. Deep capability has to be the foundation, not the ceiling, so we made it faster and more responsive without reducing what complex projects can do inside it. And we built it where the work happens, because the office only gets clean data when the field actually uses the system. Every change came from contractors running Linarc on active projects, not from hypothetical workflows.”

Linarc’s update comes as commercial contractors look for project control without enterprise cost or complexity. Linarc offers predictable SaaS pricing that is not tied to revenue, allowing contractors to scale their use of the platform without software costs increasing simply because they win more work.

For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.linarc.com/requestdemo.

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About Linarc

Linarc is a modern, easy-to-use, all-in-one cloud-based construction management software for teams. Collaborate and manage multiple projects from anywhere. Gain complete visibility into your operations, keep your team accountable, and make informed decisions based on data you can trust.

Learn more: https://www.linarc.com/