Smile Doctors Outpaces First-Half Growth Plan, Nears 600 Locations Nationwide

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile Doctors, the nation's largest ortho-focused support organization (OSO), today announced that it outpaced its growth plan during the first half of 2026. The company now supports 591 locations in 36 states and expects to exceed 600 locations before year-end.

The company achieved high double-digit growth through the first half of 2026, driven largely by high single-digit same-store growth, new orthodontist affiliations, seven de novo openings and accelerating adult demand for its accessible and convenient orthodontics through Smile Express® powered by Invisalign®.

Investing in Continued Growth

To support this continued momentum, Smile Doctors secured an additional $125 million in growth capital during the second quarter to invest across the business, including new affiliations, de novo expansion and continued support for affiliated practices.

Together, these complementary growth engines continue to expand access to orthodontic care in communities across the country and reinforce Smile Doctors' model for rapid and sustainable expansion, grounded in clinician-led high-quality care delivery.

Orthodontist-Led Expansion in Key Markets

Leading orthodontists continued to choose Smile Doctors during the first half of the year, strengthening the organization's presence in several high-growth markets. Recent affiliations include:

Webb & Goldsmith Orthodontics, Clearsmile Orthodontics, Allar Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry of South Charlotte (affiliated June 2026) : Drs. Colin Webb and Jeff Goldsmith, joined by Drs. Michelle Allar, Jamie Martin, Niki Mason and Stafford Thomas, and pediatric dentist Dr. Vari Shah, bring a seven-doctor team and five locations serving Charlotte and Huntersville, N.C.

: Drs. Colin Webb and Jeff Goldsmith, joined by Drs. Michelle Allar, Jamie Martin, Niki Mason and Stafford Thomas, and pediatric dentist Dr. Vari Shah, bring a seven-doctor team and five locations serving Charlotte and Huntersville, N.C. Shine Orthodontics and 20 Mile Orthodontics (affiliated February 2026): Dr. Brandon Scheer and Dr. Kayla Harris care for families in Thornton and Parker, Colo.

Faust Orthodontics (affiliated February 2026): Dr. Shawn Faust extends the organization's presence to Havertown, Pa., in the Philadelphia suburbs.



The first half also marked one year since myOrthos and its more than 70 affiliated locations joined Smile Doctors. Integrated practices continue to benefit from expanded clinical education, technology investments and operational support while maintaining the local leadership and patient relationships that define their practices.

De Novo Openings Bring Specialty Care to More Families

Smile Doctors opened seven de novo locations during the first six months of the year in partnership with existing affiliated orthodontists, expanding access to specialty orthodontic care in fast-growing communities. The company expects to open an additional 18 locations over the next 12 months as patient demand continues to grow.

Adult Momentum Through Smile Express

Adult orthodontic treatment continued to be one of the company's fastest-growing areas during the first half of 2026.

Smile Express®, the company's proprietary orthodontist-led clear aligner solution powered by Invisalign®, delivered triple-digit year-over-year patient growth. Designed for busy adults, Smile Express pairs as few as two in-office visits with virtual monitoring and ongoing doctor supervision, delivering a straighter smile in about six months at about half the price of comprehensive treatment.

"Our growth continues to come from multiple sources—patients choosing our affiliated orthodontists, leading orthodontists choosing Smile Doctors as their long-term partner, and existing supported practices continuing to grow," said J. Hedrick, chief executive officer of Smile Doctors. "The additional growth capital allows us to continue investing behind that momentum by expanding into new communities, supporting our affiliated practices and making orthodontic care more accessible for patients. Ten years in, orthodontists continue to choose us, patients continue to choose our affiliated doctors, and our focus remains on earning that trust every day."

With the long-term and continued backing of THL Partners and Linden Capital Partners, Smile Doctors continues to welcome new affiliation conversations through its joint venture and de novo models.

"Whether we're partnering with a single-practice orthodontist or a multi-location group, every conversation starts with what's best for patients," said Michael Kruspe, chief development officer of Smile Doctors. "That philosophy has guided us for the past decade and continues to resonate with orthodontists looking for a partner focused on long-term growth, clinical excellence and exceptional patient care."

About Smile Doctors

Smile Doctors LLC, is the largest ortho-focused support organization (OSO) in the U.S. As the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists with 591 convenient locations in 36 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors supports the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers and its affiliated orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com.

About Smile Express®

Smile Express® powered by Invisalign® is an orthodontist-led clear aligner solution that combines expert care with next-level convenience. Designed for adults seeking meaningful smile improvements, Smile Express® helps people feel more aligned, confident, and fully themselves through a simplified treatment experience that fits modern life. With as few as two in-office visits and ongoing orthodontic supervision, Smile Express® makes it easier to achieve a smile upgrade without disrupting a busy schedule. Learn more at SmileExpress.com.